Where To Go in the Netherlands Besides Amsterdam: 5 Picks

With a red light district and an overwhelmingly liberal policy on drugs like marijuana, it’s crazy that I’m writing an article trying to get you out of Amsterdam. I can think of few better combos—at least, when it comes to catchy sentences.

In reality, Amsterdam has been battling tourism just like some Southern European counterparts. But it’s not just facing overwhelming numbers of visitors… It’s also dealing with the types of adventures they’re after. All those canals don’t help, either.

After all, what goes worse with directionless, confused tourists on a bender than murky water? Maybe dozens of criss-crossing bike lanes, but I digress.

Here’s my point: as Amsterdam seeks to curb its tourism numbers and improve the tourist experience in the city, you might want a few alternatives to get out of town.

Whether you want to keep the capital city as your home base or strike out with a more imaginative itinerary, here’s where to go in the Netherlands besides Amsterdam. In case you want to leave with more than just war stories from neighborhoods like Jordaan.

Where to go in the Netherlands besides Amsterdam

Maastricht Netherlands and Maas River on summer day (Getty)

Located on the southernmost nub of the Netherlands between Belgium and Germany, Maastricht is full of history that you haven’t heard before. From its gorgeous squares and cathedrals to its bi-weekly vendor markets, there’s a blend of old and new that will capture your intrigue.

As an added bonus, Maastricht is also home to a handful of highly acclaimed fine dining restaurants, showcasing the Netherlands’ most delicious and foody new projects.

Lighthouse at the Wadden island Texel in the dunes with a rainbow during a stormy autumn morning (Getty)

Texel, a West Frisian island that takes you to the Netherlands’ more rugged north, takes you away from the noise and into the countryside. Most locals are part of the farming community, from herding sheep to running dairies to growing tulips.

But it’s also a hotspot for domestic tourists, especially during summer. In the warmer months, you can cycle and hike the island’s many trails, swim in the Wadden Sea, and even go horseback riding.

Aerial view of the newly renovated Dom Tower and the adjoining St Martin’s Cathedral (Domkerk) at Utrecht, Netherlands on a summer morning (Getty)

Want a closer look at Medieval history in the Netherlands? Head to Utrecht. This large city is home to many Medieval structures, along with an extensive, man-made canal system.

But Utrecht is also home to the country’s largest university, meaning there’s plenty to do when it comes to exploring trendy shops, restaurants, bars, and more. Think of it like a unique mashup between the Netherlands’ more traditional identity and its youngest thinkers.

Pro tip: Head out to nearby Vinkeveense Plassen, an area with gorgeous artificial lakes and vacation homes.

Zaanse Schans is sort of a destination, and when I say sort of a destination, I mean that it’s a modern neighborhood that’s composed of really old structures that were carefully moved from other parts of the region.

In the early 1960s, Dutch authorities decided to relocate buildings (from windmills to homes) from the Amsterdam area to Zaandam to preserve them in the picturesque landscape. The result is a tourist attraction that has seven museums and a large replica of what the Netherlands would have looked like centuries ago.

Rotterdam, Netherlands. 27-Oct-2024. An aerial view of Rotterdam featuring major landmarks like Cube houses (Getty)

After being decimated during War War II, Rotterdam was largely rebuilt and now includes skyscrapers and expansive avenues that are more reminiscent of the 21st century. That being said, you can still dive deep into history.

Old Dutch homes were preserved in the Delfshaven district, which even includes the launching point for colonists who set sail for the Americas in the early 1600s. That being said, it’s ideal for anyone who wants to see a very modern version of the Netherlands.

Bonus pick: Giethoorn

rural dutch traditional country small old town Giethoorn with canals, Netherlands (Getty)

In the off-chance that you haven’t heard of Giethoorn, aka Dutch Venice, I’m giving it a shout here. It’s one of the most well-known options on where to go in the Netherlands besides Amsterdam for Europeans, but tends to fly under the radar for Americans.

This small village is located toward the Northeast and is composed of slow canals that weave through a lush residential neighborhood. You can easily take a boat ride through the canals where you’ll see locals living their day-to-day lives. But you can also relax in those canals by canoeing, take on the trails with a bicycle, or simply soak up the quaint, natural setting while lounging in the grass.