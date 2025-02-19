5 Mosaics in the United States Worth a Visit

I live in Barcelona, which means I’m surrounded by gorgeous mosaics.

In fact, millions of tourists from around the world flood into Barcelona each year to visit some of the world’s most famous mosaic landmarks. You can probably name a few off the top of your head if you know about famous artist Antoni Gaudí, from Sagrada Familia to Casa Batlló to Park Güell.

But Gaudí isn’t the end-all of mosaic genius in the city.

My favorite mosaic around is actually The Kiss or El Beso by Joan Fontcuberta. Located near the Barcelona Cathedral, it depicts an intimate kiss that’s made up of 4,000 rectangular tiles. Each tile includes a photograph that was submitted by local residents that showcase their favorite ‘moments of freedom’. From the methodology to the final product, it’s a very meaningful piece of public art to me.

I may be spoiled by art in Barcelona, but you don’t need to cross the Atlantic to enjoy a beautiful mosaic.

The US is home to dozens of sprawling, drool-worthy mosaics. Many are found in our most stunning basilicas and cathedrals—but not all. Some of the best works of mosaic art are designed for public enjoyment (and are even found in strange places), meaning you may have run into them without even realizing you were staring at a mosaic from a famous artist.

Ready to count down the best mosaics in the United States? Here are my top six picks, including a handful of options from the New York City subway.

6 of the best mosaics in the United States

New York City subways, New York City

I’m obsessed with the artworks commissioned for the New York City subway for one reason: the juxtaposition.

Seeing world-class art surrounded by things like urine, rats, dirty food, and impatient commuters is the daily reality of life in New York City. And there’s nothing like being gently caressed by a delightful mosaic before having to dodge a pile of vomit.

If you’ve used the MTA often, you’re already aware that many stations have their names carefully laid out in mosaics that make it easy to see which stop you’re at. But many also have ornate mosaics from acclaimed artists, including Chuck Close and Yoko Ono.

These are my favorite picks for the best mosaics giving hope to those cruising through the guts of the city:

14 th Street (Manhattan): Wild Things by Fred Tomaselli

Street (Manhattan): Wild Things by Fred Tomaselli 23 rd Street (Manhattan): Stationary Figures by William Wegman

Street (Manhattan): Stationary Figures by William Wegman 72 nd Street (Manhattan): SKY by Yoko Ono

Street (Manhattan): SKY by Yoko Ono 86 th Street (Manhattan): Subway Portraits by Chuck Close

Street (Manhattan): Subway Portraits by Chuck Close 125th Street (Manhattan): Flying Home by Faith Ringgold

Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, Philadelphia

Spanning three lots on Philadelphia’s South Street, the Magic Gardens are a large-scale folk art and gallery space. The project comes from mosaic artist Isaiah Zagar who has slowly built up the project since he purchased the lots in 1968.

Today, the Magic Gardens sprawl over 3,000 square feet and were designed to be explored on foot.

There’s also a gallery space that showcases works from artists from around the world. Beyond the grounds, you might also spot Zagar’s works dotting the city. His works are large-scale, creating a labyrinth for guests to wander through.

Venice Cafe, St. Louis

In Saint Louis, you can find a similar project at Venice Café. The bar is covered in eclectic mosaic designs, along with diverse works of art from the owner and other local artists. The result is a small-scale menagerie that serves up cold drinks and offers live music almost every night.

(Pro tip: the upstairs bathroom is the stuff of Saint Louis legends—but the downstairs might actually be cooler.)

Various mosaics by Primo Caredio, San Francisco

I’m sure you’ve heard of the Secret Mosaic Staircase (or heard of it before), so let me steer you in a new direction: a series of mosaics depicting life in San Francisco by Primo Caredio.

The mosaics are showcased alongside grand murals from Lucian Labaudt. You can see both art forms showcased inside Golden Gate Park’s Beach Chalet and Park Chalet in the visitor centers. Though not nearly as flashy as those mosaic staircases, they’re gorgeous, historic, and perfectly integrated with the murals.

The Map of the Grand Canyons of La Jolla, San Diego

One of the largest mosaics I’ve ever heard of in the United States, this San Diego project is a celebration of the ocean, marine life, and our relationship to the seas.

This absolutely massive project covers 2,200 square feet in Kellog Park, La Jolla. Using over 100,000 tiles, artists finished the project back in 2020 to celebrate the late oceanographer Walter Munk.

The interactive mosaic includes QR codes that let visitors learn more about the aquatic species depicted in murals, from orcas to sea snakes to jellyfish. If you’ve seen a mosaic in the city dubbed ‘THE MAP’, this is what they’re talking about.

Mosaic Tile House, Los Angeles

This indie project from artists Cheri Pan and Gonzalo Duran is reminiscent of the folk mosaics that you’ll see in Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens and the Venice Café in Saint Louis. But Mosaic Tile House isn’t quite an art installation – it’s a lifestyle.

You can also purchase works from both artists—or wander through their menagerie of a home on Saturdays between 12-3 pm. Except for the roof, every single inch is covered in colorful tiles.

