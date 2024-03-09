15 Fabulous Las Colinas Restaurants To Try In Irving, Texas

Note: The Travel Awaits team regularly updates content to provide the latest, and most accurate information to our readers. The updated content in this article may not reflect the views or opinions of the original author.

The Las Colinas area of Irving, Texas, is the ultimate urban center. Many folks live and work there, but it also boasts an entertaining atmosphere like nobody’s business. It’s the part of Irving that comes alive at night with live music, dancing on the lawn of the Toyota Music Factory, beautiful scenic views of the Mandalay Canal, and more. Enjoy dozens of delectable dining options — including savory classics, innovative modern fare, scrumptious fine dining, and Texas-style home cooking — day or night.

Las Colinas is an ideal place to wine and dine the love of your life or a business partner, and it’s a fabulous area to bring the family for a weekend of fun! Restaurants on the canal offer their patrons a lovely view and put Las Colinas on the map as one of the best places to dine with a view in Dallas County.

Las Colinas Blvd offers a diverse culinary experience. Indulge in upscale dining at places like The Ranch at Las Colinas, savoring Texas-style cuisine and the crowd’s favorite deviled eggs. For a taste of Italy, try Italian Cafe, known for its pasta and pizza. Enjoy sushi at Jinbeh, or opt for Tex-Mex delights at El Fenix. Las Colinas Blvd promises a flavorful journey be it delicacies, classic American cuisine or craft cocktails with fresh fruits.

Visit Irving, TX

The Toyota Music Factory (TMF) is a huge part of the food and entertainment scene in Las Colinas area. If you plan to stay long, you may want to bring a blanket or two in case the benches and tables are already occupied. No matter your mood or the occasion, and whether you’re there for an early breakfast, leisurely brunch, business lunch, or romantic sunset dinner, you’ll find a favorite restaurant in the stunning Las Colinas area of Irving, TX.

Here are 15 of the best options, in no particular order.

I was hosted by Visit Irving Texas and Texican Court and was lucky to have enjoyed most of these restaurants while I was in town. All opinions are my very own.

15 Fabulous Las Colinas Restaurants

1. Two Mules Cantina

Two Mules Cantina, an urban-style restaurant with a bohemian vibe located inside the Texican Court boutique hotel, is by far one of the coolest places in Las Colinas to dine. It offers authentic food, wine, and spirits, but the best part is that you can enjoy your meal in a relaxed atmosphere inside or in an outdoor beer garden featuring beanbag-style chairs and fire pits. If you choose to stay for a while, Texican Court’s unconventional hotel rooms are a sight to see. Picture this: pink hotel-room doors, old-style orange refrigerators in the rooms, unique robes, and nice, comfy blankets on the beds.

2. Pacific Table

If dining with a view is your priority when choosing a place to eat in Las Colinas, you need to go to Pacific Table and ask for waterfront seating. You’ll enjoy a mix of scrumptious modern Pacific Northwest cuisine and appetizers with a delectable presentation. Pacific Table is a top-rated destination for travelers and locals to celebrate milestones and occasions, and it’s got a great view to boot.

Pro Tip: Must-tries include their fresh oysters and miso salmon. Don’t leave without a taste of their lemon icebox pie.

Omni Las Colinas Hotel

3. The Lakehouse Waterfront Lounge

Bask in the sun while enjoying food poolside at The Lakehouse Waterfront Lounge, the outdoor restaurant at the Omni Las Colinas Hotel. Guests of the hotel have full access to it all, but here’s the good part: Those who aren’t guests can purchase a day pass to enjoy the pool, lounge, and cabana. And as a bonus, you’ll have gorgeous views of the canal.

4. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

Located at the Toyota Music Factory, Grimaldi’s is a family-style restaurant chain where you can enjoy New York-style coal-fired brick-oven pizza. Choose indoor seating or an outdoor seating area covered with a tarp. After enjoying your pizza, step on over to Pop Factory (see below) for a frozen treat prepared just the way you like it.

Kim Croisant

5. Pop Factory

For a well-deserved treat after dinner, don’t walk, but run to Pop Factory, where every popsicle is dipped into amazing finger-licking goodness — if that’s the way you like it. You’ll get Insta-worthy popsicle photos for sure! Fair warning: There were so many flavors to choose from that I had a hard time choosing. I ended up going with a chocolate bar dipped in coconut and almonds, and my friend got hers with a chocolate coating dipped in sprinkles!

6. The Ginger Man

If bringing your dog along on trips is important to you, then you’ll want to head to The Ginger Man, which welcomes dogs to dine on their waterside patio with a full corner view of the canal. This restaurant is Las Colinas’s newest pub and offers bar bites, a full dinner menu, and beer from around the world.

Pro Tip: A must-try is their famous Bacon Jam Burger.

Kim Croisant

7. The Ranch At Las Colinas

People come from all over to dine at The Ranch at Las Colinas, with its food that blends several cuisines from around the world and its rustic, beautifully thought out, and spacious patio. The Ranch has become one of the best restaurants to go for steaks, burgers, and drinks. There’s live music on the patio, and they even welcome your pet to dine outside.

Not only do they use farm-raised Texas beef and fresh local foods, but the desserts are out of this world. We ordered their bread pudding, and though I was full, I ate it all. So if an upscale rustic ranch vibe is your thing, I’m sure you’ll want to come back! I do love a good farm-to-fork concept.

Pro Tip: Can’t decide which appetizer to order? Order the Chef’s Favorite 4 to sample the best. The presentation alone is worth it.

8. Hugo’s Invitados

Hugo’s Invitados is an upscale restaurant featuring organic and authentic modern Mexican fare such as free-range chicken enchiladas. What’s not to love about that? Hugo’s is by far my pick for a fun atmosphere, with music coming from their iconic green van parked outside. The patio seating is wonderful, but make sure to go inside and see all the mannequins dressed in beautiful floral outfits.

Hugo’s is a trendy, happening place. The wait time may be longer than you think, so plan accordingly. It’s the place to be in Las Colinas. If you only have a night in town and are looking for a fun time, this is the place I recommend.

Pro Tip: Must-tries include the organic margaritas and smoked old-fashioned. Make sure they set the flame to it so you can watch it smoke — that’s the best part.

Kim Croisant

9. Pax & Beneficia Coffee

Pax & Beneficia began in Las Colinas as the lifelong dream of two friends and now has two other locations in the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. Pax is a small but mighty coffee shop serving specialty coffees from various countries. It’s a great place to gather for an intimate talk with your friends or business partner. When we were there, every bit of their space, inside and out, was occupied with people working, and conversations about life were going on.

Pro Tip: Try the Turkish coffee and avocado toast for a great way to start off your morning.

10. Edoko Omakase

We must have spent hours here sampling some of the finest sushi, all prepared by the chef himself. At Edoko Omakase, customers are friends, and sake is a daily drink. The restaurant is known for its Edo Tacos, a must-try for either your appetizer or your second course.

Pro Tip: Ask for the chef’s choice courses, and the chef will set you up with the best of the best sushi. The fresh wasabi is straight from the root, with nothing added to it.

Kim Croisant

11. Reservoir

Reservoir, located on the Toyota Music Factory lawn, offers American fare and an unbeatable, happening atmosphere. Come to party — or at least be open to having a good time! Their covered open-air patio is right in the midst of all the TMF has to offer and puts you front and center in the Texas Lottery Plaza.

Pro Tip: If you’re looking to score on Instagram, then you need to order the Everything But the Kitchen Sink, the dish that’s served in a sink!

12. Pacheco Taco Bar

Pacheco Taco Bar is a casual Mexico City-inspired taquería inside the Toyota Music Factory. You can’t go wrong ordering any of their street tacos, since that’s what they are known for, but the 4 Street Tacos is the best value. After enjoying your tacos, sit on the lawn of the TMF and relax.

13. Via Reál

One of the first restaurants to open its doors in Las Colinas was Via Reál. This spot is still known nationwide for its relaxed Santa Fe style and delicious Mexican and Southwestern cuisine.

Pro Tip: For an excellent time in Las Colinas and perhaps a romantic one, book a dinner cruise by Gondola Adventures on the Mandalay Canal. It can even include songs sung by the gondolier!

14. LRH Restaurant & Bar

Located at the Omni Las Colinas Hotel against the backdrop of beautiful Lake Carolyn, the LRH Restaurant & Bar name implies its local roots. LRH stands for “Little Ranch of the Hills” or ‘‘El Ranchito de Las Colinas”, a family ranch that was the start of today’s Las Colinas.

Whether you’re looking for a hearty lunch before exploring Lake Carolyn, a cool drink after a long day, or a fun spot to eat with friends, LRH Restaurant & Bar has everything you need, from regional cuisine and popular dishes to gourmet coffee and fresh breakfast pastry. Guests can also enjoy craft cocktails and local brews in their brand-new bar.

15. Cork & Pig Tavern

You’ll feel at home the minute you step into this low-key but lively Las Colinas outpost of the Cork & Pig mini-chain, where Texas-inspired dishes served with soul and new American cuisine range from crispy calamari to blackened rib-eye.

With an extensive choice of wines, craft beers, and refreshing cocktails, Cork & Pig Tavern is an exciting environment for friends and family to unwind and dine.

Pro Tip: The black truffle pizza with calamari and a glass of pinot noir is a great Happy Hour option.

FAQs

What Are the Best Restaurants in Las Colinas Known For?

The best restaurants in Las Colinas are known for their savory classics, inventive modern fare, sumptuous fine dining, and Texas-inspired dishes served with a unique twist. Whether you want a fine dinner or a hearty lunch, there’s a mouth-watering option for everyone in Las Colinas.

What Las Colinas Neighborhood Has the Best Restaurants?

Las Colinas Blvd probably has the best choice of restaurants in Las Colinas. There are dozens of excellent restaurants on Las Colinas Blvd near the Irving Convention Center to choose from, all within less than a mile.

Where to Go For a More Upscale Dining Experience in LAs Colinas?

For a more upscale dining experience in Las Colinas, try the LRH Restaurant & Bar near Lake Caroline which boasts mouth-watering Texas cuisine. At their brand-new bar, you can enjoy craft cocktails and local brews before exploring Lake Carolyn.

Which Restaurants to Go to For Mexican Food in Las Colinas?

Via Real is the place to go for some tasty Mexican and Southwestern food like Chilean Sea Bass or crab enchiladas. Another good option is stopping by Hugo’s Invitados for signature dishes like Red Snapper Ceviche and Wagyu Carne Asada.

Where Do the Locals Eat in Las Colinas?

With more than 20 restaurants in it, locals love visiting the incredible Toyota Music Factory for dining, entertainment, and more. Toyota Music Factory is a perfect place to meet up with friends or colleagues because of its happy hours, special events, and inspired cuisine.