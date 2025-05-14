The Best Boutique Hotels in Glasgow for Your Scottish Adventure

As the most populous city in Scotland, you might think Glasgow takes the crown when it comes to tourism. In actuality, most visitors head straight to Edinburgh, leaving Glasgow for their second romp across Scotland.

While Edinburgh isn’t shabby by any stretch, these visitors are missing out on Glasgow’s stunning sites, from the famous Necropolis cemetery to Buchanan Street to its elevated brewery tours.

They’re also missing out on Glasgow’s tastiest eats (including Turkish and Indian delights), fantastic live music scenes, must-see museums and art galleries, and plenty more.

Here’s my point: Don’t underestimate Glasgow.

If you’re gearing up for a visit, you can shop around for the eleven best boutique hotels in Glasgow below. Each selection is centrally located, highly rated by recent guests, and offers a unique twist that will make your trip more memorable.

Best boutique hotels in Glasgow at a glance

Best modern pick: The Social Hub Glasgow

Sleek, clean, and designed with incredible shared spaces, The Social Hub Glasgow offers a comfortable landing pad, plus tons of other modern hotel perks. From the game room to the vegan dining options to the lighting, it’s a crisp and effortless contemporary hotel.

Most convenient: Motel One Glasgow

Located right next to Central Train Station and close to George Square, Motel One offers a convenient and central location. Similar to The Social Hub, this is a tasteful and modern hotel with well-appointed communal areas. Thanks to its central location, it also has fantastic views.

Cozy and convenient: Babbity Bowsters

Babbity Bowster is a boutique hotel located inside a gorgeous, historic building. With a quaint courtyard and cozy rooms, you’ll feel right at home as soon as you set your bags down. The restaurant-pub is also highly rated by guests, so make sure you come hungry.

Bougiest amenities: The Address Glasgow

The Address Glasgow is a four-star hotel that feels more like a five-star location. Its high design lures you in, while its spa and bar will keep you happy for hours. Despite how high-end the Address feels, it’s not exorbitantly priced.

The Most Scottish pick: The Pipers’ Tryst Hotel

The Pipers’ Tryst Hotel is located on the grounds of the National Piping Center, the headquarters of Scottish Bagpiping. For fans of Scottish culture and traditional music won’t find a better way to dig into local heritage. As a bonus, all proceeds go to a charity that teaches bagpiping around the world.

Stylish & affordable: Point A Hotel Glasgow

You can save a bit on your room rates at Point A Hotel—but you won’t feel like you’re getting a discounted stay. The property is simple but stylish with a trendy check-in area. The dining options are also simple, designed to let guests buy a fresh or packaged snack any time of day.

Bed and breakfast vibes: Argyll Hotel & Sandyford Hotel

Argyll Hotel

Both the Argyll Hotel and Sandyford Hotel are small, family-run operations that you’ll adore if you like bed and breakfast setup. Uniquely, they’re also both located just outside the city center bounds, letting you choose which times you’d like to enter Glasgow’s busiest streets. I’ll let you pick which atmosphere you prefer.

Hostel vibes: Revolver

To describe Revolver as a hostel is a little reductive because it downplays how gorgeous the design is. From the rooms to the free-standing tubs, there’s a pleasant surprise around every corner. Still, Revolver puts a big emphasis on its shared spaces, which are full of things like ping-pong tables. Also, there are affordable bunkbed rooms

Best for long-term stays: Aparthotel Adagio Glasgow Central

Looking to set up shop in Glasgow for a while? Aparthotel Adagio is ready to host you for months on end. Condo-style rooms come with coffee makers, kitchenettes, and all the other basics you need. You can also expect great views and friendly, responsive staff.

Moodiest architecture & coolest design: Native Glasgow

A few hotels on this list are located in grand, historic buildings—but Native Glasgow is truly something special. It’s located inside an Edwardian building that was once home to the Anchor Line Shipping company. The hotel has maintained those original 1906 features, then upgraded them with a warm, modern design. From just about every angle, it’s a cool, moody project.