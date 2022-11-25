How To Spend The Perfect Weekend In Charming Quechee, Vermont

Quechee, pronounced kwee-chee, is a small village along U.S. Route 4 in the town of Hartford, Vermont. Many of Quechee’s visitors fall in love with the untouched natural beauty of the area and return year after year. Situated on the eastern Vermont border in the Upper Valley, Quechee is a nature lover’s paradise.

Quechee’s vibe is casual understated elegance. Surrounded by the vibrant colors of Vermont’s Green Mountains, Quechee is the perfect place to spend a weekend in the country.

Things To Do In Quechee

Simon Pearce Glass Factory Photo credit: Lisa Bronitt / Shutterstock.com

1. The Simon Pearce Glass Factory

Seemingly precariously perched over the Ottauquechee River is the original Simon Pearce workshop. This Irish-born glassmaker opened his workshop on a gorgeous Vermont waterfall with a view of a classic covered bridge. All this natural beauty inspired his finely crafted glassware.

Watching the glass blowing process is fascinating. The raw materials are placed in a furnace and heated to 2,000 degrees. The maker then rolls and shapes the molten glass into a stunning piece. When the general shape and color are in harmony, the glassblower actually blows into the pipe to complete the fine shaping of each piece.

Whether you purchase a single unique piece or an entire set of glassware here, your Quechee glass souvenir will be a treasured family heirloom for generations to come.

Downtown Woodstock, Vermont Photo credit: jenlo8 / Shutterstock.com

2. Visiting Nearby Woodstock

Just up the road is Woodstock a quaint village filled with historic charm. Stroll around the central green, pop in a shop or two, and stop for a drink or dine at the Woodstock Inn.

If you have more time, add some of the best things to do in Woodstock, Vermont, to your itinerary.

Another view of Quechee Gorge Bridge in Quechee State Park Photo credit: picturin / Shutterstock.com

3. Quechee State Park

The State of Vermont’s rangers manage the state parks to perfection for your outdoor enjoyment. There is so much green space in the state — you need to experience the trees firsthand. Quechee State Park is a good start. It is one of the best places to view Quechee Gorge, a dizzying, 165-foot drop down to the Ottauquechee River.

The state park has campsites, good trout fishing, and outdoor activities along the river, where you can absorb the greenery and fresh, clean Vermont air.

The Quechee Gorge Trail offers stunning views. Photo credit: Catharine Britt / Shutterstock.com

4. Quechee Hiking Trails

There are lots of trails in the area, and they range from easy to full-on rock wall climbing. Whether you want to explore the woodland trails, discover views-for-miles vistas, or just get some fresh air and exercise, you will find a trail that suits your taste.

Quechee Gorge Trail

The Quechee Gorge Trail is a 2.7-mile out-and-back hike that is a fairly easy walk and offers spectacular panoramic views. The trail is located in Quechee State Park, where you can plan to spend the day enjoying Mother Nature’s gifts.

Mount Tom Via Faulkner Trail

The Mount Tom via Faulkner Trail is located in the Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park. The moderate hike up 4.2 miles is on mostly wide trails. There is some rock scampering required at the top, but in general, this is an easily navigated trail.

Appalachian Trail From Hanover To Gorham

If you are a seasoned hiker, The Appalachian Trail from Hanover to Gorham is waiting for you. It’s easier to knock off bits of the Appalachian Trail in single hikes instead of committing to the whole thing at once. This section is a 136.5-mile point-to-point trail that will get your blood pumping. Don’t want to tackle the whole thing? Jump on the trail in Hanover and hike a personally agreeable distance for an out-and-back adventure.

5. Skiing

Quechee has a small ski hill, perfect for families and beginners, at Quechee Lakes. The hill offers a chair lift, gentle slopes, and a family-friendly atmosphere.

Quechee is close enough to the larger mountains, too, making it a convenient place to stay even if you plan to ski at Killington, Okemo, or Pico.

There is ample opportunity for cross-country skiing in the Quechee-Woodstock area. Close to White River Junction, VT, and Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, groomed cross-country trails abound. Vermont’s Cross-Country Snow Report is the best source for trail conditions.

Fall foliage in Quechee Photo credit: Reimar / Shutterstock.com

6. Fall Foliage Season

Vermont’s Green Mountains are known for their vibrant fall foliage. Quechee is a beautiful spot to admire Mother Nature’s show-stopping autumnal display. A nature hike or just a drive up Route 4 will reward you with gorgeous leaf-peeping opportunities. If you plan to stay, book your rooms early; fall is a busy season, as everyone wants to enjoy the colorful landscape.

7. Golf Courses

The undulating landscape of Windsor County paired with scenic landscapes are perfect for practicing your golf swing.

The Quechee Club is a members only club; however, if you stay at one of their preferred vacation rental properties, you can gain access to their two courses.

Public golf courses in the area include Fox Run Golf Club and Killington Golf Course.

8. Quechee Segway Tours

The new kid on the block is Quechee Segway Tours. The company offers two different Segway tours (navigation training included). One is a 2-hour historical tour that focuses on the architecture of Quechee Gorge Bridge and the historical significance of the Old Mill and Woodstock Railroad. The second is a one-and-a-half-hour tour that takes you on a nature route highlighting the local flora and fauna. If you have always wanted to drive a Segway through the woods, this might be your chance.

9. Shopping

Shopping in Quechee is a unique treat. The nature-driven, homespun craftsmanship is evident in every store. The shops at Quechee Gorge are locally owned, one-of-a-kind treasures.

Living The Dream Alpaca Farm

Stop into Living the Dream Alpaca Farm for great knit gifts or a skein or two of alpaca yarn. Cold Vermont nights require good socks, and you will find wonderfully cozy pairs here. It might even inspire you to take up knitting.

Cabot Cheese

Cabot Cheese offers a large selection of Vermont cheeses. Their craft beer and wine selections will round out your purchases. Perfect for a quiet, romantic evening by the campfire.

Green Mountain Fire And Hammer Blacksmith Shop

Do you find yourself searching for those one-of-a-kind souvenirs? Green Mountain Fire and Hammer Blacksmith Shop may have just the find. Quirky wrought-iron clocks, fixtures, and other hand-forged art pieces will fondly remind you of your Vermont weekend getaway.

Vermont Spirits Distilling Company

Adulting at the Vermont Spirits Distilling Company will top off your shopping expedition. Try the Vermont Gold Vodka, the maple syrup–flavored No. 14 Bourbon, or their Black Snake Whiskey. You can sip a sample at their complimentary tastings.

Vermont Antique Mall

For antique pickers, the Vermont Antique Mall is chock full of curiosities. You will find the perfect vintage item for your home decor in the 17,000-square-foot mall.

The cozy dining room at Richardson’s Tavern Photo credit: The Woodstock Inn – Richardson’s Tavern

Best Restaurants In And Near Quechee

Vermont has a reputation for being very “crunchy granola,” which translates into thoughtfully prepared dining menus. You will find local chefs putting a twist on traditional favorites, concocting seasonal menus that will delight your taste buds.

The Quechee Inn At Marshland Farm Restaurant

A local and visitor favorite, The Quechee Inn At Marshfield Farm Restaurant offers classic American cuisine with a New England spin. Try the roast duck with the orange and apricot glaze or the Marshland Farm Ravioli — yum!

The Woodstock Inn’s Richardson’s Tavern

Woodstock is a short drive from Quechee, and the Woodstock Inn is steeped in Vermont history. Richardson’s Tavern, named after the original 1793 tavern built by Captain Israel Richardson, is a classic country tavern. Seasonal menus showcase local cuisine and include dishes like venison in hunter sauce, Billings Farms cheddar cheese fondue, and tomato braised short ribs. The wood-paneled atmosphere sets the tone for a memorable dining experience. If those walls could talk, what stories they would tell.

The Bar At Simon Pearce

After touring the mill and observing the fine craft of glassmaking, stop at The Bar for a libation and a plated appetizer, or sit down for a full locally sourced dinner at The Mill at Simon Pearce. Sample some local brews or a nice wine from glassware made onsite. The decor makes these venues the best hand-blown glass showrooms around; you may have to run back and purchase that perfect wine glass after all.

The Quechee Inn Photo credit: Judi Lombardy / The Quechee Inn

Best Places To Stay In Quechee

Known for country inns, it will be hard to find a big, glitzy hotel in Quechee. That said, the friendly, down-to-earth locals will make your stay comfy and cozy whether you prefer a feather bed or a sleeping bag.

Quechee Inn At Marshland Farms

The Quechee Inn at Marshland Farms welcomes you to experience historic Vermont charm. Rooms anchored by wide pine boards covered with scattered area rugs, walls adorned with delicate floral wallpaper, four-poster beds, and antique furnishings combined with modern amenities create the perfect blend of charm and convenience.

Camping In Quechee

If you are visiting for the love of nature, then by all means, grab a tent, a popup trailer, or your favorite RV and make your way to any number of local campgrounds. Quechee State Park offers 45 sites that accommodate tents and RVs. Quechee Pine Valley KOA, located in White River Junction, has sites and vacation rentals available for your camping pleasure.

Pro Tip

Quechee offers year-round enjoyment and adventure. Try to book your getaway fairly early, since the village is busy with visitors eager to experience Vermont’s special gifts during every season. The Quechee Gorge Visitors Center on Woodstock Road is a fabulous resource to plan your getaway. Be prepared to slow down, relax, and chill!