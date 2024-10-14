Best of 2024: Top Five Selections from The World’s 50 Best Hotels

Ever wondered what the height of hotel luxury feels like?

The answer isn’t as simple as elite seven-star hotel amenities or a perfectly curated five-star stay.

Rather than rely on feature lists or star ratings, publications like the World’s 50 Best use their own unique criteria to rank the world’s best hotel experiences.

The answers might surprise you in any category—from the World’s 50 Best Beaches to the World’s 50 Best Bars. Though I write about travel hospitality around the globe, the World’s 50 Best lists regularly surprise me in the best way possible.

Ever on the hunt for hidden gems, I’m taking you on a tour of the top five selections for the 2024 World’s 50 Best Hotels, located in places like Bangkok, Lake Como, and Hong Kong.

Capella Bangkok

Courtesy of Capella Bangkok

Bangkok is the last place I would expect to find the best hotel in the world.

That’s not a dig on Thai culture or the city itself—it’s a commentary on what I think about bustling cities like Bangkok. My thought is this: How can a hotel achieve the uppermost echelon in such a busy place? Can hospitality actually cut through the noise?

But the insane hustle of Bangkok might be part of Capella’s magic.

The Capella is renowned for its focus on serenity and calm. From its lighting to its spatial arrangements to its riverside villas, there’s a sense of utter peace. But as you know, location and great design aren’t the core components of a great five-star stay.

The key ingredient is service. The Capella excels in its bespoke programming. Expert staff are on hand to help guests put together the perfect experience, from luxury shopping to fine art.

In a mad city like Bangkok, that type of service is quite literally industry-leading.

Passalacqua Lake Como

Courtesy of Passalacqua

I recently spent a day in Locarno, Switzerland—just an hour north of Lake Como. Between Lake Como and Locarno is a city called Paradiso, which translates to ‘paradise’ in English.

That’s all you need to know about the stunning lakes in the southern Alps: An almost biblical paradise, a true heaven on earth, an Italian Shangri-La.

At Passalacqua, guests are taken into a storybook Milanese villa that dates back to the 1700s. Located right on the lake and dotted with stately gardens, it’s almost a picture of royal luxury.

Extravagance, glamor, and refined tastes are set free at Passalacqua.

Rosewood Hong Kong

Courtesy of Rosewood Hong Kong

Remember when I mentioned my shock at seeing a hotel in Bangkok—a large, bustling, and unfettered city—take the top spot?

Well, color me stupid because the Rosewood is located in Hong Kong—and it’s not the last hotel in a major metropolis to take home a Top 5 finish from the World’s 50 Best Hotels.

Similar to Capella, part of Rosewood’s magic is in its spacious and grand minimalism. It feels larger than life and, at the same time, is grounded with unique and high-end pieces.

Art lovers can rejoice, as much of the interior is designed to highlight and celebrate its funkier, modern pieces. I haven’t seen a hotel design quite like this, to be honest. It feels boutique, homely, and yet austere.

The woodwork elements are refined and austere, while the furniture adds a pop. Toss in neutral tones and it’s a refreshing, whimsical take on high design.

Cheval Blanc Paris

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Paris? Opulence? C’est la vie! This riverside luxury hotel has all the markers of an opulent and Parisian stay.

The architecture is a celebration of the city’s most famous district, while the interior is at once fresh, lavish, and inviting.

It seems that for the World’s 50 Best Hotels ranking, one reason the Cheval Blanc comes out ahead is its elevated gastronomical offerings. Its four restaurants are some of the finest in the city—and one has even made an appearance on the company’s World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

The Upper House Hong Kong

Courtesy of Upper House

Coming in at Number Five, Hong Kong’s The Upper House is my favorite pick on this list. Its minimalist design is at once homely and stately.

But the hotel’s shared spaces, including a grand bar and dozens of high-end sculptures, infuse the grounds with a moody atmosphere.

I’m a big fan of the soothing yet intense nature of the design. The lighting is soft, almost spa-like, while the color palettes and materials (lots of shined stonework) call back to lurid, powerful tastes.

Like its contemporary Rosewood, there’s also a lot of high-end artwork, which provides endless intrigue.

