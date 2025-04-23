5 Options Around the World for Safaris Outside of Africa

The word safari comes from the Arabic word safar, which means to journey. When the lingo made its way to the Bantu tribes of East Africa, it evolved into the Swahili word safari.

The word conjures the most exotic images of Africa, including the ‘big five’ of the animal kingdom: lions, leopards, rhinos, elephants, and buffalo. From South Africa to Zambia to Tanzania, safaris cut through some of the continent’s most flourishing wild lands.

In fact, by most definitions, safaris only occur in Africa.

But if we broaden that meaning a bit, a safari is simply a trip you take in order to observe impressive, rare animals in the wild. And, in some cases, to hunt them. By that definition, you can go on safaris outside of Africa, including in Asia and South America.

If a traditional African safari has never captured your attention, here are five more places you could have a similarly mind-blowing experience with Mother Nature. First, however, let’s cover what makes for a memorable, responsible safari.

Best practices: safari edition

For the purposes of this article, I’m only discussing safaris outside of Africa that let you view wildlife—ideally, from a safe distance. The regions listed below are closed to hunting for sport; in fact, many are fighting poaching threats. Though guides like have firearms with them, those are for last-ditch safety efforts.

That brings me to my next point: you need to be careful about which safari tours you go on.

That’s true in Kenya, Botswana, Zambia, and other African countries, along with the regions I’m listing below. Not only are your guides responsible for your safety, but also that of the environment you’re traversing and the animals you hope to see.

A well-balanced safari does no harm to the plants, animals, and natural systems that you explore. When you cut corners for cheaper options, you degrade the very place and animals you came to see.

Instead, a solid tour uses ethical transportation, prioritizes animal well-being, supports land regeneration through direct funding, and works closely with local communities.

If you’re wondering whether or not a tour is ethical, ask the guides about their practices. They should be affiliated with organizations that you can look up and verify. Usually, official travel boards are the first place to find sustainable, regulated tours.

Now onto the coolest safaris outside of Africa.

5 safaris outside of Africa

Ranthambore & Kanha National Parks in India

An adult Bengal tiger, 11-year-old female named Neelam, on the top of a fallen tree trunk at Kanha National Park, India (Getty)

The Global Tiger Forum estimates that there are around 5,500 tigers in the world—and the vast majority of those are in India.

If you’ve dreamed of spotting the world’s greatest predator (sorry, lions), then head to India. Intense conservation and educational efforts have seen wild tiger numbers boom over the last two decades.

Today, between 3,000 to 4,000 of all global wild tigers reside in India. You can go on safaris in both Ranthambore and Kanha National Parks, where you might even spot Bengal Tigers creeping through the brush.

Other sightings include macaques, leopards, caracals, striped hyenas, and a bevy of other creatures you probably didn’t know live in India.

Yala and Udawalawe National Parks in Sri Lanka

Portrait of Indian elephant with soil on his head, Udawalawe National Park, Sri Lanka (Getty)

There’s one animal you aren’t going to see in the two parks listed above: elephants. Though India is home to a few wild elephant populations, they’re highly fragmented and hard to find.

That’s not the case in Sri Lanka. This gorgeous, lush little island is home to two large national parks where you can glimpse the Asian elephant.

In Udawalawe, you can enjoy bird-watching, as well. Yala, by contrast, is a wildlife sanctuary and national park that’s home to elephants, leopards, crocodiles, monkeys, and a wide range of birds.

Both parks face a range of challenges, from pollution to poaching to overlogging. And it looks like some parts of Yala are dealing with overcrowding; sources say to avoid Block One.

Manu National Park in Peru

Madres de Dios Mountains in Manu National Park (Getty)

One of the most surprising things about travel is coming face-to-face with creatures other people find normal. That’s certainly the case with raccoons and porcupines; I get asked by my European friends if I’ve seen them in the wild before.

For me, the most jaw-dropping encounters have been with a binturong in Thailand and a few Eurasian coots in London.

(The coot takes the cake—I almost called wildlife rescue, assuming someone had released a bunch of exotic waterfowl into the park. Just look at those feet!)

If running into previously-unknown mammals, birds, and reptiles is high on your safari priority list, head to Manu National Park to explore its five tourist-friendly walkways.

There are jaguars, pumas, sloths, and other well-known animals—along with more exotic beasts like tamarins, tayras, jaguarundis, tapirs, mata matas, and something called the Andean cock-of-the-rock. Just bring a camera. No one will believe you otherwise.

Pantanal (Caiman) in Brazil

Jaguar, Panthera onca, along a riverbank in Brazil’s Pantanal wetlands (Getty)

Nearby Manu National Park in Peru is Brazil’s Pantanal region. The Pantanal is the world’s largest wetland and is rich in rare flora and fauna. If you’re eager to see a jaguar in the wild, look no further.

But please be aware that the Pantanal isn’t protected across the board as a national park or reserve, so you need to be very careful about how you visit.

I recommend heading to Caiman Lodge. It’s a luxury tourist spot and research center where you can take safaris from dedicated naturalists, researchers, and locals who want to preserve and improve the area’s long-term well-being.

Kakadu National Park in Australia

Egrets on a billabong lagoon beneath an ancient rock escarpment in Kakadu National Park (Getty)

Located in Australia’s Northern Territory, Kakadu National Park is a World Heritage Site and protected area. It’s home to thousands of crocodiles and alligators, making it perfect for any fans of ancient reptilian predators. The park is also home to 30% of Australian bird species.

Uniquely, you can camp in this park—though you need to be careful. I’ve camped in Australia and, I can tell you firsthand, you’ll need to rely on those hardier American outdoors skills. I also recommend going on a tour that will showcase Kakadu’s aboriginal cave drawings. Here, it’s not just about the crocs—it’s also about culture.

