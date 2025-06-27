8 Scenic Train Journeys in the US Worth Your Money (No Amtrak!)

Forget Amtrak—the US is home to dozens of private, semi-private, and hidden gem railways, railcars, and train journeys.

You just need to know where to find them beyond the realm of transportation-first lines like Amtrak and Brightline. You also need to have the funds to book a ticket, but let’s not ruin the fun with finances. For now, we’re zeroing in on the total wanderlust factor.

After all, how is it possible that the United States has so many jaw-dropping natural landscapes and such a limited way to soak them up from a fast-moving train car? (Seriously, how?)

If you want to avoid boarding an Amtrak or Brightline to go on more scenic train journeys, here’s what you need to know. These are the best options across all 50 states.

Scenic train journeys in the US worth your money

Rocky Mountaineer, aka Canyon Spirit (Denver, CO – Moab, UT)

This luxury railcar journey is one of the most popular in the United States. It operates throughout the American Southwest. Its most famous route is the Rockies to Red Rocks journey, which starts in Denver and ends in Moab, Utah. But there are four other jaw-dropping routes that will take you through the US’s most rugged landscapes, from its towering Rockies to its lowest, most colorful canyons.

This short-and-sweet railroad has been in operation since 1881, back when silver and gold ore were being mined and exported from the Durango and Silverton areas. This National Historic Landmark experience takes you onto the railways of yore deep into the San Juan Mountains, offering jaw-dropping views during any season. Just know that it’s a steam engine, making it louder than other trains.

If you want an unbeatable entrance into the Grand Canyon, go on the Grand Canyon Railway. It’s been in operation since 1901 and has had over a century to nail its service. You can choose from six different tiers when you buy your ticket based on comfort and service levels. If views are your focus, go with the Observation Dome.

Small, stinky, and cute, this heritage railroad takes you closer to California’s gorgeous redwoods in Mendocino County. I’m kidding about the stinky line—the term is a callback to the 1920s when trains spewed crude oil fumes. Today, you’re in store for a seriously charming journey. The interior is luxuriant, like something from the Old World, while the exterior showcases one of the US’s greatest wonders: towering redwoods.

This kitschy and fun train journey takes you across the Cape Cod region, specializing in lunch, brunch, and dinner journeys. All excursion trains come with various classes, letting you choose the tickets that suit your budget. The same for public versus private tables, which makes this a surprisingly affordable add-on to any Cape Cod trip.

If you’re a fan of trains, you might already know about the famous Alaska Heritage Railway, which offers service between Carcross and Skagway. Skagway is one of the most scenic and charming small towns in the region, which draws in tourists from around the continent. On its train journey, you’ll snake through some of Alaska’s most rugged and untouched wilderness, from glacial lakes to snow-capped mountains.

Just in case sweeping views of the Smoky Mountains aren’t enough, don’t worry—the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad Nantahala Journey also passes by parts of the Nantahala National Forest, another top-notch preserve. As an added perk, you can choose from a steam-powered or diesel-powered train.

This classic locomotive goes choo-choo through the US’s top-producing wine region, ferrying you on a grand loop to the area’s cutest small towns. It’s as opulent as you want the journey to be, with upgrades for gourmet meals, wine tastings, and even winery tours. There are also special events scheduled around major holidays.