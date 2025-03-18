11 Things to Do in Santa Fe as a Solo Traveler or Couple

You probably know Santa Fe as the capital city of New Mexico, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the US’s oldest capital city.

From historic sites to boutique shopping to national parks, there’s always a new adventure on the dusky, desert horizon.

For solo travelers and couples, that means one thing: you’ve got plenty to do when visiting. Though history should (rightly) be on your radar in the US’s oldest capital city, you need to carefully plan for other must-sees.

Along with acclaimed restaurants and luxury hospitality, solo travelers and couples in Santa Fe also have access to unique cultural exposés, specialty museums, and even the chance to learn hands-on crafts like pottery-making.

Tours and classes are two of my favorite ways to put together a meaningful travel adventure—but I’ll let you choose for yourself in Santa Fe. Below, I’ve listed 11 of the city’s best activities for lone rangers and couples.

Short list: best activities in Santa Fe

Best things to do in Santa Fe for solo travelers & couples

History: Palace of the Governors & San Miguel Chapel

San Miguel Chapel in Santa Fe, New Mexico, built in 1610 (Getty)

There are two historical landmarks that you can’t miss in Santa Fe. The first is the Palace of the Governors, which was constructed back in 1610 as the capitol building of New Mexico. Its iconic adobe structure reflects local Pueblo architecture, and its halls have been walked by famous state and national heroes.

San Miguel Chapel was built in the same year as a mission church, which makes it the oldest church in the continental US (though it’s been rebuilt). Like the Palace of Governors, it’s a modest structure that might catch you off-guard.

To get the most out of your visits, go with a guide—they know all the juiciest details of these centuries-old historic buildings. Otherwise, your tours will wrap up pretty quickly.

Art & Culture: Meow Wolf, Museum of Indian Arts & Culture, & Georgia O’Keefe Museum

The Meow Wolf tourist attraction which has been described as an “immersive, multimedia experiences” (Getty)

Like many other desert cities, the creativity in Santa Fe is off the charts. Meow Wolf, an experimental and modern art collective, got its start in Santa Fe back in 2008 by designing a 20,000-square-foot art and entertainment facility. Even if you’re suspicious of immersive art, it’s worth a visit.

I also suggest visiting the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture, which showcases traditions from around the Southwest. Unlike many museums, this institution works closely to highlight the voices and experiences of the Native communities discussed within.

Lastly, the Georgia O’Keefe Museum is a must-see for any art fans. O’Keefe famously lived and worked in Santa Fe where she helped steer the future of American modernism. If you’re a hardcore fan, you can even see O’Keefe’s studio in a separate museum located in Abiquiu.

Entertainment & relaxation: Santa Fe Opera House & Ten Thousand Waves

Ten Thousand Waves (Courtesy of TripAdvisor)

I love an opera house experience—and there’s nothing like seeing a show live while solo traveling, as it often feels like a more personal experience. But the Santa Fe Opera House isn’t like most others; it’s an outdoor amphitheater that’s gorgeous and cozy.

Or if you’re more in the mood for downtime, head to Ten Thousand Waves. This unique hot spring resort was crafted to mimic the onsens of Japan, so you’ll feel like you’re stepping into a portal to the east.

The spa also has a luxury hotel, in case you’re on the hunt for an opulent and romantic stay!

Food & drink: Santa Fe Margarita Trail

If you’re looking to eat well in Santa Fe—don’t worry, options abound. But there’s one tour that caught my eye: the Margarita Trail. This tour takes you to some of the city’s most popular restaurants and bars to sample a range of specialized margaritas.

Uniquely, it’s hosted by Santa Fe’s tourist department, which means you’re directly supporting the city with every tajín-laced sip. The tour comes with an app, a passport, and a tiered list of prizes for those who complete the journey.

Even as someone who doesn’t normally drink margaritas, I’d be joining this tour—but make sure to order a few virgin margaritas along the way if you’re a solo traveler. One of the most important rules in solo travel is to stay sober.

Learn something new: Stained Glass Class & Two-hour Pottery Class

Courtesy of Viator (Stained Glass Class)

Speaking of tours that are worth your time, Santa Fe offers a few fantastic classes. If you’re a more hands-on creative type, I’d set aside an afternoon to take on the stained glass class.

Or if you’re on the hunt for more casual fun, go for the two-hour pottery class. It won’t take quite as much concentration as learning how to make stained glass. Plus, the proceeds go to charity.

Nature: Bandelier National Monument

Cliff Dwellings at Bandelier National Monument (Getty)

Just outside Santa Fe, you can explore Bandelier National Monument—a national park that protects over 33,000 acres of canyons and mesa. Uniquely, however, you can also see the remnants of ancient Pueblo homes and sites.

Just know that you’ll need to rent a car to reach the park and explore at your own pace.