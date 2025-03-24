Best Chocolate in Brussels, Belgium: Shops, Workshops, & Tours

Let’s play a food-based word game. When I saw Belgian, you say…

No, not waffles. Chocolate. Belgian chocolate.

Let’s try again. When I saw Brussels, you say…

No, not sprouts. We’re still talking about chocolate.

Brussels, the capital city of Belgium, isn’t often high on bucket lists for Americans heading to Europe. But Brussels has more than a few pleasant surprises in store for visitors, from its unique architecture to its role as the seat of the European Union. With over 80 museums dotting the city, a multicultural atmosphere, and imaginative gastronomic projects, it has all the hallmarks of a great destination.

Oh, and chocolate.

Brussels is known as the ‘chocolate capital of the world’ thanks to its role in developing the sweet confection and its massive number of artisanal shops. Though chocolate isn’t a tough sell for most people with a sweet tooth, there’s one angle that you might want to keep in mind—especially if you’re heading to Europe with a lover.

High-quality chocolate, which includes flavonoid-rich cocoa, is an aphrodisiac. (If you’re into science, dive into studies here and here.)

Forget Paris—if you’re looking to explore the sexy underworld of sweet treats, head to Brussels.

Best chocolate workshops and tours in Brussels

Walk out of this workshop with 30 handcrafted praline chocolates with you—you’re an artisan chocolatier, now!

Start off by learning the ins and outs of creating dark chocolate truffles, then top off the experience with a rich mug of hot chocolate.

Get a lay of the (cocoa-laden) land with a short walking tour, followed by a short DIY chocolate workshop that’s led by a master chocolatier.

Join one of the most famous tours in town at Hungry Mary. Not only will you sample 10 different chocolates, but you also get six beer tastings and cheese plates.

Wander through the streets of Brussels as you visit five of the city’s most celebrated chocolatiers. Plus, tons of history factoids and chocolate-making insights.

Best chocolatiers in Brussels