Inside Look at the OTT Features from the World’s Best Airport: Doha Hamad

Every year, Skytrax ranks the world’s best airports, which are based on passenger and customer reviews from the 2023-24 World Airport Survey.

The survey has been around since 1999 when the first airport customer satisfaction surveys were created. The goal of the survey is to rate and assess customer service and facilities at major airports around the world. Today, upwards of 500 international airports are studied and ranked.

In other words, Skytraxx’s final annual rankings are judged by passengers from over 100 countries around the world. It’s a people’s choice award, in other words.

So, which airport came out ahead based on 2023 and 2024’s ratings? (Drumroll, please…)

Skytraxx listed Doha Hamad as the No. 1 international airport of 2025.

(In second place is Singapore Changi, followed by Seoul Incheon, Tokyo Haneda, Tokyo Narita, Paris CDG, Dubai, Munich, Zurich, and Istanbul.)

Where is Doha Hamad, you might be asking? And what catapulted this airport to the top of the list? Let’s dive into the craziest features and experiences from the world’s best airport.

Welcome to the world’s best airport

Doha Hamad is the main hub of Qatar Airways. Doha is the capital of Qatar; you might remember the city thanks to its recent FIFA World Cup hosting duties.

In 2024, the airport served over 50 million passengers, marking a huge increase from 2023. It’s also a sign that Doha Hamad is gaining popularity from both airlines that are eager to land and passengers who want a layover at the airport.

The big question is—what kinds of features does Doha Hamad have that other heavyweights like Changi and Incheon don’t?

The most OTT features at Doha Hamad International Airport

The Orchard

Massive glass dome and elevated walkway above indoor garden at the Orchard at Doha’s Hamad International Airport (Getty)

One of Doha Hamad’s most popular features is its interior garden, called The Orchard. The gorgeous tropical gardens were directly inspired by the butterfly garden and waterfall at Singapore Changi Airport—but it’s a little more impactful in the Middle East.

You’ll feel like you’re walking through the tropics of Malaysia or Thailand while also having views of the Middle East’s warm-hued desert outside. It’s home to over 25,000 unique plants from around the world, along with 300 trees.

(Ultra) Luxury shopping

People walk past a Louis Vuitton store in Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar (Getty)

Similar to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar has a thing for luxury shopping and duty-free sections. Even at the airport, you can find some of the world’s most opulent brands, from Bulgari to Hermes to Dior to Louis Vuitton.

Notably, there’s also a FIFA store—and I’m sure there are some cool pieces of merchandising from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

An accessible spa—and other ways to unwind

Interior of Hamad International Airport Terminal (Getty)

The Be Relax Shower & Spa lets you unwind at your own pace with two locations. One is focused on basic spa services, such as facials, manis, pedis, and chair massages. The second is more comprehensive, offering shower rentals, table massages, facials, manis, and pedis.

Even if you don’t want to pay for a shower or a spa service, you can head to one of Doha Hamad’s free quiet rooms. They’re lined with comfortable, reclining chairs so that you can rest, read, or simply have a nap without sprawling across a dirty airport floor.

Taking things even further, you can also pay for a sleep ‘n fly lounge. It gives you access to a private room with a bed and a bathroom, including a shower.

Full gym & pool—including a golf simulator

The duty-free hall at the Doha International Airport (Getty)

Doha Hamad International Airport is home to the Oryx Airport Hotel just in case the sleep ‘n fly lounge doesn’t cut it. However, the real magic of the Oryx is its full-scale gym, which passengers can access for a fee.

This state-of-the-art gym includes all the workout equipment necessary for any type of routine. But it’s a lot more than a sterile room with high-tech equipment.

Oryx’s Vitality Wellbeing & Fitness Centre also includes a 25-meter swimming pool that offers panoramic views of the airport. There’s also a squash court and a golf simulator, in case you want to get in some practice.

There’s also a full-service spa that offers high-end treatments like deep tissue massage, hydrotherapy, and more.