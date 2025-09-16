West Virginia Paranormal Trail Guide: How to Sign Up & Participate

When someone asks me which US state is worth visiting, West Virginia is one of the first that comes to mind.

A fantastic excursion in the New River Gorge left a strong impression on me, as did the state’s winding country roads. As a travel writer, I also love the state’s new tourism projects. Last year, I covered a series of pre-planned road trips, called Mountain Rides, released by the state tourism board.

That same year, they also released a Halloween-themed road trip itinerary that covers the state’s 21 spookiest locations, called the Paranormal Trail. It’s back again in 2025—and it’s easier than ever to join thanks to their unique 2025 West Virginia Paranormal Trail Passport. Those who complete the challenge will even receive a prize that consists of a personalized lantern. (Other prizes include holographic stickers and keychains.)

Here’s how to take part in the 2025 West Virginia Paranormal Trail.

How does the West Virginia Paranormal Trail work?

Starting on October 1, 2025, you can visit 21 locations around the state. Using geolocation tools, you can confirm your presence with a ‘check-in’ feature. In short, you show up, learn about the haunted location in question, and then mark down that you visited. You can do a check-in within .25 miles of the location, in case you have trouble with service.

Some locations unlock certain rewards, like the stickers and keychains listed above. The grand prize for those who visit all 21 locations is a personalized lantern. All prizes are exclusive to the 2025 Paranormal Trail.

You’ll receive an email from the West Virginia Department of Tourism to confirm your receipt of exclusive gifts and to get a delivery address. You can earn up to four rewards. Here’s how the prizes work:

Earn a sticker when you check in to three locations

Earn a keychain when you check in to eight locations

Earn a hat when you check in to 15 locations

Earn a limited-edition lantern when you visit all 21 locations

How to sign up for the West Virginia Paranormal Trail

The interactive map on the Paranormal Trail page (screenshot 9/15)

Head to the Paranormal Trail page and scroll down to the button that says ‘get your pass’. You’ll be prompted to enter your information, including an email and phone number. Both will help the state’s tourism department track you down and deliver your gifts. You’ll receive an email with instructions on how to get started.

I also suggest checking out the interactive map on the Paranormal Trail page. It includes funky icons that showcase West Virginia’s 21 haunted locations on the trail. You can click on each to get a quick rundown of the legends and locations in question.

As a traveler with a love for ghost tours, I went through the whole list just for fun—but the map will also help you put together a short road trip. Many locations are only a short drive away, meaning you can still take part in the Paranormal Trail and earn a few prizes even if you don’t spend a whole weekend crisscrossing the state to visit each site.

These are the spookiest locations on the West Virginia Paranormal Trail, based on years of watching shows like Ghost Adventures and listening to podcasts like The Last Podcast on the Left: