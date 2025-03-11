4 Northern RV Regions for Winery Tours & Tastings

If you’re gearing up your RV for a cross-country drive, you’re probably not thinking about where to find delicious wine. (Hopefully, you have a few bottles packed inside.)

But part-time and full-time RVers are always looking to the horizon for their next adventure. If you’re a hobbyist sommelier or simply like a glass of white wine after a long day, you can easily bundle winery adventures into your itinerary.

The most seamless way to do that is by planning to pass through one of the US’s winemaking regions.

The ideal time to drop in for northern wineries is usually between August and November when the harvest takes place. (Many shut down for winter.) Just make sure to call ahead to ask that you park your RV within walking distance of the winery; and consider this your friendly reminder not to drink and drive.

If you’ll be heading across the northern United States in the future, these are four wine regions that should be on your radar, along with which winery tours are worth your time.

4 RV regions for great winery tours and winemaking classes

Near the Finger Lakes, NY

An aerial shot of the Finger Lakes (Getty)

Who doesn’t love the Adirondack Mountains? And who doesn’t enjoy a winery with a view?

Whether you want to learn more about northern grape varietals or simply sample the best new wines from the region, the Finger Lakes is your portal to one of the US’s most accessible winemaking regions in terms of the number of wineries, visitor reviews, and range of tasting options.

Head to these wineries:

Near Traverse City, MN

The autumn foliage in Michigan (Getty)

With the brutal winters, you might think that Michigan’s peninsulas aren’t fit for grape-growing. However, you can find over 30 wineries competing for space in the Old Mission and Leelanau Peninsulas—and they produce some of the most critically acclaimed US wines.

Though you won’t have the same gorgeous mountain views as the other wineries on this list, you won’t be short on adventures. The region around Traverse City offers kayaking, hiking, biking, and more in parks like Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

Head to these wineries:

Near Grand Junction, CO

Independence Monument near Grand Junction, Colorado (Getty)

If the Adirondacks aren’t quite high enough for you, head to the Rockies. Around Grand Junction, you can soak up gorgeous views of the state’s dramatic western slopes—with a glass of wine in your hand, if you play your cards right. I’d also suggest keeping a lookout for ‘ice wine’, which is made from frozen grapes during early winter freezes.

Head to these wineries:

Near Boise, ID

Cervidae Peak near Boise (Getty)

It doesn’t usually take much convincing to get in the RV and head to Idaho. The state is home to the US’s most jaw-dropping and under-visited national parks, from Craters of the Moon to Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

The state is also home to specialized wineries thanks to its unique topography and varied climate. When you’ve had your fill of views and Cabernet, you can pack up and drive to Utah, Oregon, Wyoming, or Washington—other RV hotspots.

Before you do, head to these wineries: