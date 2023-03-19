9 Hotels In Scottsdale That Offer Visitors Unique Experiences

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links.

Scottsdale, Arizona, is the perfect getaway for a refreshing vacation. With over 330 sunny days throughout the year, the weather is fantastic for outdoor adventures or sitting by a sparkling outdoor pool.

With so many unique properties, you’ll have a choice of curated offerings. The properties on this list have exceptional experiences in addition to the city’s array of activities. The following are 10 gorgeous hotels and resorts that specialize in making a visit to Scottsdale uniquely yours.

Walking the Labyrinth at Boulders Resort & Spa Photo credit: Experience Scottsdale

1. The Boulders Resort & Spa

The Boulders Resort & Spa occupies 1,300 acres in the high Sonoran Desert. The architecture honors the sacred setting blending 160 casitas, luxurious, private villas, and homes seamlessly into the natural landscape. The aura of the property exudes privacy as it’s surrounded by mystical 12-million-year-old boulders. The rooms feature wood-burning fireplaces, natural stone showers, and Southwestern accents. Four pools, tennis and pickleball courts, two award-winning Jay Morrish-designed golf courses, and an incredible spa make for a perfect vacation.

The Spa At The Boulders

The spa at The Boulders is incredible. The 33,000-square-foot space offers therapies that align with the Native American traditions of healing and connection to the earth. 24 therapy rooms with expert therapists provide massage, therapeutic baths, and restorative treatments. There’s a Native American shaman who offers rituals as well. The labyrinth, authentic Tipi, and 5,600-square-foot organic garden are available, providing an additional level of Zen.

Pro Tip: Savor the turquoise and sage massage as turquoise is thought to be a protective color creating a sense of peace and well-being.

2. The Adero Scottsdale

The Adero Scottsdale is a Dark Sky Zone resort. This incredible Marriott International property is perched high above the Sonoran Desert near Mesa, Arizona. It’s located in a certified Dark Sky Community, making for an idyllic stay. The Adero is perfect for those who love the outdoors, with onsite hiking and mountain biking trails, tennis, pickleball, and Sun Ridge Canyon Golf Club access. There are two pools, a farm-to-fork restaurant, a wellness spa, and 177 spacious rooms with private balconies that offer panoramic views of the starry skies.

Guided Stargazing

The Adero offers guided stargazing with the Star Dudes every Friday evening using high-definition telescope lenses. The resort created a designated area for stargazing on the property. The nearby McDowell Mountains offer natural screening for optimal night sky viewing.

Pro Tip: Fountain Hills, a community near the Adero, will soon be home to the International Dark Sky Discovery Center, a 15,000-square-foot facility with an observatory and planetarium.

The Hotel Valley Ho Photo credit: Porte Cochere — Hotel Valley Ho

3. Hotel Valley Ho

The Hotel Valley Ho is close to downtown Scottsdale and walkable to Scottsdale’s shopping and nightlife. The Mid-Century Modern architecture is iconic (circa 1956), and the relaxed vibe at this renovated–now contemporary hotel offers guests chic rooms, a sophisticated restaurant, a spa with a chromotherapy sauna, and the OH pool where you can lounge under palm trees, sipping craft cocktails. The rooftop offers 360-degree views of the stunning city.

On-Site Historian

The Valley Ho was a hideaway for Hollywood celebrities like Bing Crosby, Tony Curtis, and Janet Leigh. A historian on site provides historic architecture tours that include the Hollywood history at the hotel. You can stop by the concierge desk to request a time.

The sparkling two-tiered pool at the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North has stunning views. Photo credit: Christian Horan Photography / Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North

4. Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale At Troon North

The Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North is a AAA Five Diamond property with spacious adobe casitas and 210 guest rooms. The majestic saguaro cacti are weaved throughout the resort’s landscape, and dramatic views of the iconic Pinnacle Peak are visible from the luxurious bi-level pool. The fabulous restaurants showcase contemporary American cuisine. The full-service spa treatments include local botanicals like prickly pear and sage. If you want more activity, two bucket-list, championship golf courses are only a shuttle away.

Exclusive Golf Courses

Four Seasons Resort guests have exclusive access to both the Pinnacle and Monument Wieskopf and Morrish-designed courses. The golf club will tailor your event or offer guests their high-tech training program. Youth instruction is available. Complimentary shuttles are provided to and from the Four Seasons.

The grounds of The Phoenician in Scottsdale Photo credit: Will Coles / Experience Scottsdale

5. The Phoenician

The AAA Five Diamond Phoenician first opened in 1988 as a luxury destination resort at the base of Camelback Mountain. In 2016, it underwent a 3-year transformation. All 585 guest rooms were redesigned, and all the public areas were remodeled. Today, it’s a luxurious oasis in the Sonoran Desert. Signature amenities include the three-story Forbes Five Star Phoenician Spa, a Phil Smith-designed 18-hole golf course, eight signature dining venues, and a state-of-the-art athletic club.

Cactus Garden Tour

The free daily Cactus Garden Tour is a great way to explore the Southwestern flora and fauna that stretches along the property’s northern edge, and the sunsets are breathtaking.

Pro Tip: The Phoenician Athletic Club is two stories with a 4,600-square-foot fitness center, game room, retail shop, and refreshment center. There are seven tennis courts, pickleball courts, a half-basketball court, and a multi-tiered pool with Kid Zone. It’s the place to get a great workout.

The Spa at Camelback Inn, JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort and Spa Photo credit: Sandi Barrett

6. The JW Marriott Camelback Inn

The JW Marriott Camelback Inn is famous for its desert-inspired design and rich history. It has two of the valley’s best restaurants and incredible amenities. Over the storied years, celebrities such as Clark Gable, Jimmy Stewart, and Bette Davis stayed here. The resort celebrates its 86th anniversary in 2023.

Lincoln Steak House And Rita’s Cantina And Bar

Lincoln Steak House and Rita’s Cantina and Bar are considered two of the best restaurants in Scottsdale. Lincoln’s features a Josper charcoal oven that sears hand-cut prime and wagyu steaks at 1,200 degrees. A new partnership with Tyler Winery offers bespoke wines crafted specifically for The Camelback Inn. Rita’s has one of the best brunches, live music, and the legendary margaritas the restaurant’s named after.

Green space at Mountain Shadows Photo credit: Mountain Shadows

7. Mountain Shadows

Mountain Shadows was built in 1959 and completely rebuilt in 2017. Located adjacent to Scottsdale in Paradise Valley, it was listed as one of the Best Hotels by U.S. News & World Report. Along with the gorgeous surroundings at the base of Camelback Mountain, there are monthly wine and dining events, spirited sipping seminars at the bar, live music from local artists, and an in-house art gallery.

The Gallery

Mountain Shadows has an art gallery on the property. Every 2 months, The Gallery has new museum-quality exhibitions. There are art opening receptions featuring conversations with the artist and wine from Hearth ’61.

Weekend pool party at the W Hotel’s WET Deck Photo credit: Joe Hinojosa / Experience Scottsdale

8. W Scottsdale

The W Scottsdale is “The Hotel That Never Sleeps.” Mid-week, it’s mellow, but this hotel has nightly entertainment on Thursday through the weekend. It’s also walkable to downtown Scottsdale and anchors the New Entertainment District with fine dining, shopping, and nightclubs. The W is pet friendly, has 236 rooms and suites, and the AWAY spa on site will help you relax after all the fun.

Exclusive Entertainment And Parties

The W Scottsdale is for those who love a party. With live entertainment by headliners and DJs by the pool and in the “Living Room” from Thursday to Saturday night, you won’t want to leave the hotel.

The Canal Club at The Scott Photo credit: The Scott Resort And Spa

9. The Scott

The Scott is a blend of mid-century modern and Cuban-Caribbean. The chic lobby is the heart of the resort, with a cozy fireplace and comfortable sitting areas. The Canal Club, a 1930s Havana-inspired bar and restaurant, serves American cuisine with Caribbean flavors and classic drinks with a modern spin. Two pools with cabanas and a luxurious spa offer relaxation. And the free bicycle program provides guests an easy ride into Old Town.

Signature Events

Sip craft cocktails and enjoy signature events in the lush living room. Some evenings it’s live music; on Friday nights, it’s a classic movie screening. Every Wednesday is game night with traditional Cuban games like dominoes, backgammon, or chess. On Saturdays, DJs from the Valley spin vinyl.

Pro Tip: No matter where you choose to stay, make sure you leave your room to discover Old Town Scottsdale for contemporary art museums, Western museums, shopping, and nightlife.