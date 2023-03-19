TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

DestinationsUnited StatesArizonaScottsdale

9 Hotels In Scottsdale That Offer Visitors Unique Experiences

Jeanine Consoli
Mar.19.2023
Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North
Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North
Photo credit: Christian Horan / Four Seasons
  • Activities and Interests
  • Arizona
  • Destinations
  • Hotels and Resorts
  • Scottsdale
  • Southwest
  • United States
    • All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links.
    Jeanine Consoli
    Mar.19.2023

    Scottsdale, Arizona, is the perfect getaway for a refreshing vacation. With over 330 sunny days throughout the year, the weather is fantastic for outdoor adventures or sitting by a sparkling outdoor pool.

    With so many unique properties, you’ll have a choice of curated offerings. The properties on this list have exceptional experiences in addition to the city’s array of activities. The following are 10 gorgeous hotels and resorts that specialize in making a visit to Scottsdale uniquely yours.

    I was a guest of Visit Scottsdale, but all opinions are my own.

    Walking the Labyrinth at Boulders Resort & Spa
    Walking the Labyrinth at Boulders Resort & Spa
    Photo credit: Experience Scottsdale

    1. The Boulders Resort & Spa

    The Boulders Resort & Spa occupies 1,300 acres in the high Sonoran Desert. The architecture honors the sacred setting blending 160 casitas, luxurious, private villas, and homes seamlessly into the natural landscape. The aura of the property exudes privacy as it’s surrounded by mystical 12-million-year-old boulders. The rooms feature wood-burning fireplaces, natural stone showers, and Southwestern accents. Four pools, tennis and pickleball courts, two award-winning Jay Morrish-designed golf courses, and an incredible spa make for a perfect vacation.

    The Spa At The Boulders

    The spa at The Boulders is incredible. The 33,000-square-foot space offers therapies that align with the Native American traditions of healing and connection to the earth. 24 therapy rooms with expert therapists provide massage, therapeutic baths, and restorative treatments. There’s a Native American shaman who offers rituals as well. The labyrinth, authentic Tipi, and 5,600-square-foot organic garden are available, providing an additional level of Zen.

    Pro Tip: Savor the turquoise and sage massage as turquoise is thought to be a protective color creating a sense of peace and well-being.

    2. The Adero Scottsdale

    The Adero Scottsdale is a Dark Sky Zone resort. This incredible Marriott International property is perched high above the Sonoran Desert near Mesa, Arizona. It’s located in a certified Dark Sky Community, making for an idyllic stay. The Adero is perfect for those who love the outdoors, with onsite hiking and mountain biking trails, tennis, pickleball, and Sun Ridge Canyon Golf Club access. There are two pools, a farm-to-fork restaurant, a wellness spa, and 177 spacious rooms with private balconies that offer panoramic views of the starry skies.

    Guided Stargazing

    The Adero offers guided stargazing with the Star Dudes every Friday evening using high-definition telescope lenses. The resort created a designated area for stargazing on the property. The nearby McDowell Mountains offer natural screening for optimal night sky viewing.

    Pro Tip: Fountain Hills, a community near the Adero, will soon be home to the International Dark Sky Discovery Center, a 15,000-square-foot facility with an observatory and planetarium.

    The Hotel Valley Ho; Scottsdale, Arizona
    The Hotel Valley Ho
    Photo credit: Porte Cochere — Hotel Valley Ho

    3. Hotel Valley Ho

    The Hotel Valley Ho is close to downtown Scottsdale and walkable to Scottsdale’s shopping and nightlife. The Mid-Century Modern architecture is iconic (circa 1956), and the relaxed vibe at this renovated–now contemporary hotel offers guests chic rooms, a sophisticated restaurant, a spa with a chromotherapy sauna, and the OH pool where you can lounge under palm trees, sipping craft cocktails. The rooftop offers 360-degree views of the stunning city.

    On-Site Historian

    The Valley Ho was a hideaway for Hollywood celebrities like Bing Crosby, Tony Curtis, and Janet Leigh. A historian on site provides historic architecture tours that include the Hollywood history at the hotel. You can stop by the concierge desk to request a time.

    Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale
    The sparkling two-tiered pool at the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North has stunning views.
    Photo credit: Christian Horan Photography / Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North

    4. Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale At Troon North

    The Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North is a AAA Five Diamond property with spacious adobe casitas and 210 guest rooms. The majestic saguaro cacti are weaved throughout the resort’s landscape, and dramatic views of the iconic Pinnacle Peak are visible from the luxurious bi-level pool. The fabulous restaurants showcase contemporary American cuisine. The full-service spa treatments include local botanicals like prickly pear and sage. If you want more activity, two bucket-list, championship golf courses are only a shuttle away.

    Exclusive Golf Courses

    Four Seasons Resort guests have exclusive access to both the Pinnacle and Monument Wieskopf and Morrish-designed courses. The golf club will tailor your event or offer guests their high-tech training program. Youth instruction is available. Complimentary shuttles are provided to and from the Four Seasons.

    10 Inviting Scottsdale Vacation Homes For Your Next Arizona Adventure
    The grounds of The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona
    The grounds of The Phoenician in Scottsdale
    Photo credit: Will Coles / Experience Scottsdale

    5. The Phoenician

    The AAA Five Diamond Phoenician first opened in 1988 as a luxury destination resort at the base of Camelback Mountain. In 2016, it underwent a 3-year transformation. All 585 guest rooms were redesigned, and all the public areas were remodeled. Today, it’s a luxurious oasis in the Sonoran Desert. Signature amenities include the three-story Forbes Five Star Phoenician Spa, a Phil Smith-designed 18-hole golf course, eight signature dining venues, and a state-of-the-art athletic club.

    Cactus Garden Tour

    The free daily Cactus Garden Tour is a great way to explore the Southwestern flora and fauna that stretches along the property’s northern edge, and the sunsets are breathtaking.

    Pro Tip: The Phoenician Athletic Club is two stories with a 4,600-square-foot fitness center, game room, retail shop, and refreshment center. There are seven tennis courts, pickleball courts, a half-basketball court, and a multi-tiered pool with Kid Zone. It’s the place to get a great workout.

    The Spa at Camelback Inn, JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort and Spa, Scottsdale, AZ
    The Spa at Camelback Inn, JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort and Spa
    Photo credit: Sandi Barrett

    6. The JW Marriott Camelback Inn

    The JW Marriott Camelback Inn is famous for its desert-inspired design and rich history. It has two of the valley’s best restaurants and incredible amenities. Over the storied years, celebrities such as Clark Gable, Jimmy Stewart, and Bette Davis stayed here. The resort celebrates its 86th anniversary in 2023.

    Lincoln Steak House And Rita’s Cantina And Bar

    Lincoln Steak House and Rita’s Cantina and Bar are considered two of the best restaurants in Scottsdale. Lincoln’s features a Josper charcoal oven that sears hand-cut prime and wagyu steaks at 1,200 degrees. A new partnership with Tyler Winery offers bespoke wines crafted specifically for The Camelback Inn. Rita’s has one of the best brunches, live music, and the legendary margaritas the restaurant’s named after.

    Green space at Mountain Shadows
    Green space at Mountain Shadows
    Photo credit: Mountain Shadows

    7. Mountain Shadows

    Mountain Shadows was built in 1959 and completely rebuilt in 2017. Located adjacent to Scottsdale in Paradise Valley, it was listed as one of the Best Hotels by U.S. News & World Report. Along with the gorgeous surroundings at the base of Camelback Mountain, there are monthly wine and dining events, spirited sipping seminars at the bar, live music from local artists, and an in-house art gallery.

    Mountain Shadows has an art gallery on the property. Every 2 months, The Gallery has new museum-quality exhibitions. There are art opening receptions featuring conversations with the artist and wine from Hearth ’61.

    Weekend pool party at the W Hotel's WET Deck
    Weekend pool party at the W Hotel’s WET Deck
    Photo credit: Joe Hinojosa / Experience Scottsdale

    8. W Scottsdale

    The W Scottsdale is “The Hotel That Never Sleeps.” Mid-week, it’s mellow, but this hotel has nightly entertainment on Thursday through the weekend. It’s also walkable to downtown Scottsdale and anchors the New Entertainment District with fine dining, shopping, and nightclubs. The W is pet friendly, has 236 rooms and suites, and the AWAY spa on site will help you relax after all the fun.

    Exclusive Entertainment And Parties

    The W Scottsdale is for those who love a party. With live entertainment by headliners and DJs by the pool and in the “Living Room” from Thursday to Saturday night, you won’t want to leave the hotel.

    The Canal Club at The Scott in Scottsdale, Arizona
    The Canal Club at The Scott
    Photo credit: The Scott Resort And Spa

    9. The Scott

    The Scott is a blend of mid-century modern and Cuban-Caribbean. The chic lobby is the heart of the resort, with a cozy fireplace and comfortable sitting areas. The Canal Club, a 1930s Havana-inspired bar and restaurant, serves American cuisine with Caribbean flavors and classic drinks with a modern spin. Two pools with cabanas and a luxurious spa offer relaxation. And the free bicycle program provides guests an easy ride into Old Town.

    Signature Events

    Sip craft cocktails and enjoy signature events in the lush living room. Some evenings it’s live music; on Friday nights, it’s a classic movie screening. Every Wednesday is game night with traditional Cuban games like dominoes, backgammon, or chess. On Saturdays, DJs from the Valley spin vinyl.

    Pro Tip: No matter where you choose to stay, make sure you leave your room to discover Old Town Scottsdale for contemporary art museums, Western museums, shopping, and nightlife.

    Related Reading:

  • Activities and Interests
  • Arizona
  • Destinations
  • Hotels and Resorts
  • Scottsdale
  • Southwest
  • United States
    • Image of Jeanine Consoli Jeanine Consoli View Full Profile

      Jeanine Consoli is a freelance travel writer, photographer, and foodie based in Washington Crossing, PA. A retired elementary school teacher, she used her summers to feed her passion for travel and kept journals of all the destinations she explored. Today, Jeanine is working as a writer full-time. She loves uncovering the history and understanding the culture of each location, including the local flavors of each unique place. She has traveled extensively in the United States and Europe and is excited to keep adding to the list, finding special places that are off the beaten path both at home and abroad. Follow along with her travels on Jeanine Consoli Travels.

    • ©Copyright 2023
    • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.