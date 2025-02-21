Best Hot Chicken in Nashville: Top 7 Restaurants

Every city has a special dish—and Nashville’s is hot chicken.

Videos by TravelAwaits

Though I’ve seen hot chicken billed as barbecue, it’s not quite like the US’s other slow-cooked meat traditions.

Hot chicken is prepared using bone-in cuts of chicken, which are marinated in a water-based blend that’s cayenne-centric. After being floured and fried, hot chicken is served with slices of white bread and pickles.

That basic recipe is just the bare bones. True hot chicken looks different at every Nashville restaurant—and some do it better than others.

Looking for the best hot chicken in Nashville? Here’s where to find it, including at chains and mom-and-pop shops. (If hot chicken isn’t on your radar, start with these restaurants.)

Best hot chicken in Nashville

Hattie B’s (chain)

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

You don’t need to head to an upscale eatery to get your hands on delicious hot chicken. Hattie B’s (along with a few others on this list) is a chain that serves up some of the tastiest hot chicken in Nashville.

In fact, Hattie B’s is so highly regarded that, despite being a chain that recently expanded outside Nashville’s boundaries, you can expect a wait.

Red’s 615 Hot Chicken

Courtesy of Red’s 615 Hot Chicken

It’s a hot chicken movement at Red’s 615 Hot Chicken. Not only can you expect a mouthwatering hot chicken experience (they brine the buttermilk and hot sauce for almost two days), but you can also sample other Nashville classics, including catfish and a crunch wrap version of the sandwich.

Come for the hot chicken, stay for the rest of the menu.

Slow Burn Hot Chicken

Courtesy of Slow Burn Hot Chicken

If you can’t handle the heat (like me), then head to Slow Burn Hot Chicken. As the name suggests, hot chicken is made to be spicy. But the great minds at Slow Burn have shown mercy on the spice-challenged like me, offering a highly mild sauce (‘sprinkle’) up to ‘inferno’ levels.

There are even vegan options for those who want the hot (fake) chicken experience.

Party Fowl (chain)

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Similar to Slow Burn, Party Fowl lets you choose your own hot chicken adventure. Along with varying levels of spice, you can also sample other dishes that have been treated with the same hot chicken seasoning that has put this restaurant on the map. They even have a whole special requests menu.

The Loveless Café

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Located a little outside the city limits, The Loveless Café has been serving up homemade chicken and biscuits for over half a century. That’s a highly traditional hot chicken experience. If you don’t want to wander too far outside of Music City, you look for the Loveless Café food truck.

Granddaddy’s Famous Hot Chicken

Granddaddy’s Famous Hot Chicken

Along with The Loveless Café, you can find Granddaddy’s Famous Hot Chicken just a twenty-minute drive from the city center. There, you can sample some of the best hot chicken in the country—along with other unique eats like a hot chicken-inspired chimichanga and a hot chicken-spiced baked potato.

Bolton’s Spicy Chicken & Fish

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

I’m rounding off this list with arguably the most famous hot chicken spot in Nashville. Bolton’s Spicy Chicken and Fish has been a favorite for locals for almost three decades. But the recipe is actually much older, having been passed down in the Polk family for generations.

Not only will you be gnashing into hot chicken lore, but you’ll also be supporting a growing franchise. Bolton’s Spicy Chicken and Fish recently hosted a successful pop-up in Los Angeles.