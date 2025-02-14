The Top 2 Rodeos in Fort Worth: A Beginner’s Guide

Mesquite, Texas is usually listed as the US’s rodeo capital.

That moniker is thanks to the city’s longstanding history of hosting rodeo shows and competitions. With over a century of rodeo legacy, the Texas State Legislature officially listed Mesquite as the Rodeo Capital of Texas in 1993.

Located a short drive from downtown Dallas, finding a cowboy-caliber rodeo isn’t hard in the heart of the Lone Star State.

That being said, Mesquite isn’t the end-all of rodeo.

In nearby Fort Worth, aka Cowtown, the cowboy spirit remains just as strong. A trip to the Stockyards is how most visitors catch a glimpse of a classic rodeo show—or even a championship competition, depending on scheduling.

But for the uninitiated, figuring out how to catch a rodeo might feel a little intimidating.

Ready for the ride of a lifetime? Here’s how to join the fun in Forth Worth with its top two rodeos, both of which are great for first-timers.

Shows vs. competitions

Some rodeos are purely for show, while others are part of professional rodeo circuits. Rodeo shows are scheduled throughout the week at major arenas in Fort Worth (including Cowtown Coliseum); these are perfect for beginners who just want a dose of that Wild West fun.

Official competitions, on the other hand, are a little harder to catch. Larger events might sell out quickly, especially for championship rodeos like the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA).

Keep in mind that every single competition and event is different. Some rodeos are focused on riding bulls or horses, while others are focused on skills like roping, from team roping to calf roping. Barrel racing is another classic rodeo event.

If you’re catching a show, you can expect a little bit of everything.

The 2 best rodeos in Fort Worth for first-timers

Make sure to buy tickets ahead of time to secure your seat, especially if you’re heading to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

Often billed as the epitome of rodeo culture, you’ll hear plenty about the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. This annual event takes place in January and February each year, running for close to a month.

You can saddle up to watch every major rodeo competition, along with special events for cowboys of color and Mexican rodeo events.

Aside from the annual Stock Show & Rodeo, you can also catch livestock and horse shows throughout the year. Shows are family-friendly and include live music, vendors, and kid-friendly activities.

Stockyards Championship Rodeo

Cowtown Coliseum is a must-see for any fans of the Old West’s modern sensibilities, which is located inside the Stockyards.

Like I mentioned up top, the Stockyards is one of Fort Worth’s most visible rodeo zones. This is the easiest way for you to buy tickets and learn more. Each Friday and Saturday, Cowtown Coliseum welcomes hundreds of fans for a live show that starts at 7:30pm.

There are classic hits like bull riding and bronco riding, along with tie-down roping, team roping, barrel racing, and breakaway roping. Events are family-friendly and are a lot more accessible for rodeo first-timers, as announcers provide an introduction to each event.

If you’re new to cowboy culture, start here! But buy your tickets on line. Otherwise, you might face a wait at the ticket booth.

