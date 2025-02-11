Digital Nomad Visas in Europe: 5 Steps to Apply Today

Around a dozen European countries have rolled out digital nomad visas since 2020.

These visas enable Americans who work remotely to set up shop in a country for a year or more. They can explore the world while they hold down a full-time job, sampling other countries without fully immigrating.

I’m a freelance writer from Missouri who has been in the process of immigrating to Spain—so I’m partial to this new setup. I’d love for more Americans, especially those from the Midwest, to get to experience life in Europe for a year or two.

And it looks like European governments are open to the arrangement. The premise is simple: Americans (and other nationals) can legally move, live, and work in another country after paying for a visa and agreeing to pay certain taxes. Every visa is different, from the duration to the monthly salary requirements to the ability to extend the visa terms.

Sounds pretty straightforward, right?

In reality, the decision to start looking for a European digital nomad visa and apply for one takes time and concentrated effort. Still, I’d hate for any remote workers to write off the possibility thanks to feeling intimidated by the process.

Here’s an introduction to digital nomad visas in Europe and how to apply—no need to stress.

Which European countries offer digital nomad visas to Americans in 2025?

If you want to dive into the ins and outs of each available digital nomad visa, start here. Keep in mind that my list applied to more accessible digital nomad visas and isn’t a comprehensive list.

If you’re ready to dive deeper into visa requirements, head straight to the country’s digital nomad visa page—you’ll be able to find those web pages with a simple Google search.

As of January 2025, these countries offer digital nomad visas to Americans: Albania, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Malta, Norway, Portugal, Romania, and Spain.

How can you find the right country?

First, you need to take a close look at the country’s visa requirements. The most important considerations are the financial requirements and work contract.

Most countries require you to prove your monthly salary is about a certain amount; lower requirements hover around $2,000 per month. You might also need to prove that you have a certain amount of savings in your bank account.

After financial requirements, you might need to prove that you have a work contract. This is a little trickier for freelancers to manage, so before you apply you need to consider how you can prove your financial credibility if you don’t have contracts in place.

As a freelancer myself, you should be able to ask your clients for proof of ongoing work even if there isn’t a firm contract in place.

Keep in mind that the country you work for cannot be the country where you’re applying for a visa. Additionally, you must submit your criminal record. Lastly, you need to provide your own health insurance—so factor that into your final budget.

(In Spain, I had private health insurance for the first year that I lived in the country. It cost me around $500 for total annual coverage.)

5 steps to land a digital nomad visa in Europe

Step 1: Narrow down your potential destinations

Ideally, you can pick out a destination based on your interests. However, the decision will probably be driven by those monthly salary requirements and the average monthly cost of living in your destination.

Remember: just because you can’t swing rent in a major hub, that doesn’t mean you can’t find a little paradise off the beaten path. For example, I’d recommend staying in Sitges or Garaf rather than Barcelona. You’ll be close enough to the city to enjoy it, but also far enough to live a coastal dream life.

Step 2: Plan out whether you can meet their eligibility requirements

Once you’ve narrowed down the list, research the cost of living in cities and towns. Just because the visa requirements are feasible, you need to account for full-time living, from paying rent to buying groceries.

Step 3: Get your documents in order before applying

Every country has different requirements for digital nomad visas—and some might take a while to clear. For example, if you need to prove that you have a clean record, you might be waiting for an official document from the FBI. It could take upwards of a month to get your documents in order, so don’t underestimate the prep time that you’ll need.

Step 4: Fill out the application form and submit it

Some countries let you start the application process online, while others are fully submitted by mail. Again, you can find this information on a country’s digital nomad visa webpage. For example, here’s Croatia’s list of requirements.

Step 5: Wait for approval—then plan your getaway

Usually, your digital nomad visa term doesn’t start until you enter the country. That gives you time to figure out where you’re going and how you’ll find lodging.

Some nomads prefer to find their own short-term rental, but these are usually expensive. The cheaper option is to rent a room, instead. (It’s also a great way to learn more about the city and local culture.)