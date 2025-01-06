Want to Forget the World? Head to the Floating Hostel of Colombia

Want to physically flee your problems in an anime-style fashion?

There’s no better reason to travel than to put distance between you and your problems. And there’s no better place to escape to than an island.

But not just any island—one that’s free-floating and physically untethered from the ground.

Welcome to Casa En El Agua, a floating hostel that cruises around the Caribbean off the Caribbean coast of Colombia amid the San Bernardo Islands.

Like a mythical, backpacker’s dream, this hostel has been active since the late 2000s. But what’s actually on this floating island? And how can you find it? And what do you do when you arrive?

Meet Casa En El Agua

Casa En El Agua (‘house in the water’ in Spanish) really is a floating hostel—though it seems to have a motor and steering, so I’d wager there’s a boating license involved somehow.

But island is a good word here, because this thing is massive.

It includes rooms with bunk beds, a kitchen, a bar, plenty of space for socializing, and plenty of docks where you can easily get in and out of the crystal-clear water. It’s very much a backpacker-style hostel with bright colors, mid-range amenities, and a highly social atmosphere.

There are plenty of odes to the tropics, as well. You’ll be able to feel the Afro-Caribbean and South American influence here.

What is there to do?

Here’s the catch: Casa En El Agua is geared toward socializing and pure downtime.

If you want to fully log off your brain, you’ll have time, time, and more time to do so. As someone who loafed around Costa Rican hostels at age 19, Casa En El Agua feels very familiar to me.

Expect things like reggae music pumping in the background, travelers shouting and laughing as they make new friends, splashing as people cannonball into the Caribbean, and shots galore.

Aside from pure, tropical downtime, Casa En El Agua also offers a solid range of tours. From swimming in the mangroves to paddleboarding, you can easily take advantage of the program list.

Casa En El Agua is also available as a day trip from islands like Rincón del Mar and Tolú. No need to stay the night if you’d rather just enjoy the vibes for an afternoon.

How do you get to Casa En El Agua?

Casa En El Agua is located beside Tintipán Island and is easily accessible by boat ride from Rincón del Mar and Tolú. Given how iconic this floating hostel is, you won’t have any trouble finding transportation from either city.

Who would enjoy this type of adventure?

I would have become Queen of Casa En El Agua back in my hostel heyday. And while I’m still a huge fan and advocate of hostels, I probably wouldn’t be able to fully unwind at this one thanks to its social-centric focus.

But there’s a reason I’ve chosen to write about this location. While I wouldn’t plan a trip to Colombia just to stay at this hostel, I’d absolutely set aside a day or two to explore the area and have a neon-colored drink onboard.

Unique travel experiences are always impactful—and places like Casa En El Agua can renew your love of travel in unexpected ways.

Plus, Casa En El Agua offers a volunteer program—which I adore. That means that guests can stay for free if they agree to help out with daily chores, such as accompanying guests on tours and helping get set up for dinner. (Check out one traveler’s experience here.)

This hostel is affordable, unforgettable, and looks like the kind of place where you’d meet your new romantic love interest, along with a few life-long friends.

I’d add a strong emphasis to that last point. One of the friends I met as a 19-year-old loafing around Costa Rican hostels recently bought an adventure company in Tenerife—which I plan on visiting soon.