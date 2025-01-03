What To Do If You Get Stranded at the Airport

Ah, being stranded at an airport—a perennial travel experience.

No matter how carefully we plan air travel, no matter how frequently we fly, and no matter how patient we are, hiccups happen. From missed connections to getting food poisoning, we’ve all been through a few unexpected surprises.

My most unexpected stranding happened when on a trip from Barcelona to Saint Louis, Missouri. I had a layover flight in Iceland, at which point the customs agent let me know that I had overstayed my Schengen visa.

That minor infraction delayed my time at the customs counter—causing me to miss my flight.

The catch? I had my chihuahua with me, and Iceland doesn’t allow pets to leave the airport to use the bathroom.

So, I had a nine-hour layover with a dog who was only allowed to pee in a concrete room in the basement airport. Also, I had to find an attendant to take us there every time my little bruiser needed to boo-boo.

Ultimately, that terrible experience was due to my own mistake in overstaying my welcome in Schengen. But many airport-based disasters are driven by bad luck, chance mistakes, and even karmic retribution… if you believe in that kind of thing.

Don’t worry—I’ve got solutions for you based on my own nine-hour hellscape of a layover and other expert tips. Want to know what to do if you get stranded in an airport? Here’s the rub.

What to do if you get stranded in an airport

Step 1: Give up hope (for a quick solution, at least)

Don’t hate me for this, but if you’re facing hours of delays, then your best bet at staying sane might be to give up hope.

Here’s what I mean: Many Americans are accustomed to finding a quick solution. We might even be willing to pay a lot of money for that solution, which is doubly true for those stranded at an airport with no way to make a connecting flight.

But all your worrying and fussing won’t sway the Airline Gods. Or the TSA. Or the ATC.

Why give up hope? Because these obstacles are far beyond your control. While you should advocate for yourself in the airport, I’ve found that relaxing is a more lasting and satisfying solution.

If you’re already feeling stressed out and exhausted, I suggest buckling in for the long haul instead of calling an airline, posting a bad review on social media, or even complaining at the airline counter. (Actually, your best bet at finding a solution is to use the airline’s app!)

Remember—you will get where you’re going, and keeping your head on straight can pay off in other ways.

Step 2: Get familiar with your rights

Every country and region has a different outlook on what an airline owes you.

Remember, while you aren’t in control, the delay probably wasn’t your fault. Knowing your rights helps you understand which actions to take—and when. (Most appeals are made much later on.)

In the US, we’re benefitting from a new era in flying thanks to the Fly Rights program. The concept is new and hit the ground running in 2024, meaning it needs a bit more time to mature in practice.

In Europe, by contrast, airlines owe passengers refunds when domestic flights are delayed by more than three hours and international flights by six. I’ve taken advantage of my rights in the EU multiple times thanks to FlightHelp, a company that charges a low fee to file your delayed flight to receive reimbursement.

Seriously—I’ve probably received close to $1,000 in reimbursements over the years.

If you’re stranded at the airport, you have time to look up your rights. Maybe making a plan of action will soothe your wearied soul.

Step 3: Make allies

If you’ve received a catastrophic delay at the airport, you’re probably not alone. Almost every time I’ve faced a hefty delay, I’ve chatted with other passengers to get the down-low.

Inevitably, we start sharing insights, ideas, and more.

For example, my flight from Milan to Barcelona was delayed back in August. I noticed another Spanish-speaking group closely watching the updates. I struck up a conversation and, later on when the new gate was posted, let my new friends know as I took off. They had powered down to rest and were grateful for my notification.

The same has happened in vice versa over the years. Remember—you aren’t alone, and you can always find help at the airport.

Step 4: Use lounges, hotel day rates, and prayer rooms

I’ve saved the best advice for last, my friends.

If you’re stranded at an airport all day, you can easily buy a day pass to a large airline lounge or even pay for a room for the day at a nearby hotel. The latter is known as a day rate—and dozens of hotel brands around the world are launching straightforward programs for their airport-adjacent hotels.

If you’re facing an overnighter at the airport, use sites like SleepingInAirports to find suitable spots to sleep. Some airports might even offer rentable sleeping chambers and similar experiences.

Lastly, the prayer room is the place to find ultimate peace. I had once assumed these rooms were for Muslims to use for Salah prayers, which are done five times a day. In reality, they’re multi-use.

While these rooms are geared toward quiet religious activities, let’s not forget that you don’t need to show a religious badge to get in. If praying isn’t your thing, a little meditation might do you right, too.