Best Family Rentals in the Grand Canyon: North Rim & South Rim

The Grand Canyon is a rite of passage for American travelers.

It’s high on many travel bucket lists for a good reason. As one of the world’s most iconic geological formations, it attracts tourists of all stripes. From hikers looking to make it from the South Rim to the North Rim to more nature-forward couple’s retreats, there’s something for everyone.

That includes families, too.

The Grand Canyon is a great choice for families on vacation because it offers a solid range of things to do.

Hiking is obviously a big attraction, but so are more relaxing scenic drives and horseback riding excursions. There are museums galore that are home to interactive exhibits and ranger-led excursions into the canyons.

Toss in the proximity to major cities and Native American reservations and it’s no surprise that hundreds of thousands regularly stop by each year.

But where do Grand Canyon tourists stay? And what sorts of rentals are ideal for families that plan on exploring the national park? Let’s take a closer look at the best family rentals in the Grand Canyon, including choices near the South Rim, North Rim, and nearby Flagstaff, Arizona.

Best family rentals in the Grand Canyon

Top rentals near the North Rim

Best remote choice: Desert sage chalet with mountain views

This cabin has everything a family could want for their Grand Canyon adventure.

The kitchen is well-stocked, making it easy for families to whip up a bite to eat in the morning or later in the evening. An extensive book collection is great for those who don’t want to tune in to the 40’ big screen.

The second bedroom includes two twin beds and one crib, making this a great choice for young families. The pull-out couch provides even more room for loved ones.

Though the home is located in a neighborhood, there’s plenty of outdoor space to soak up the remote desert vibes—including a fire pit for making s’mores.

Best no-frills rental: Powell Driftwood Delight

Want to stay right inside the Grand Canyon action? This Page rental keeps you close to the best hiking trails and scenic lookouts.

Aside from a great location, it’s got all the amenities that a family looks for in a rental—from a washer-dryer setup to for last-minute clean-ups, tea and coffee choices for relaxed mornings, and a BBQ area on the back porch for evening cookouts.

The rental also offers child-centric amenities like games and toys for those with younger children. There’s plenty of space for them to relax and play indoors.

Best of all, the rental’s proximity to Page means that restaurants, galleries, and other attractions are all a short drive away.

Best overall desert escape: Artful Southwestern Retreat on 4.5 Acres

Are you looking for total desert immersion? If your family enjoys stunning sunsets and clear night skies, this home in Kanab offers the perfect setting.

The exterior offers multiple sitting areas, which let you soak up the desert atmosphere with loved ones. The interior also has something for everyone, from fireplaces perfect for winter gatherings to an extensive record collection.

Given this rental is a bit more grown-up than others, it’s best for families with teenagers or older children. And keep in mind that this rental is located a few hours north of the Grand Canyon’s North Rim.

On the plus side, it’s almost equidistant between the Grand Canyon and Zion National Park, letting you explore both natural wonders.

Top rentals near the South Rim

Best for large families: King Bed Grand Canyon Desert Cabin

This rental is located near Williams, one of the last settlements before travelers reach the Grand Canyon’s South Rim.

This secluded cabin gives you the best of both worlds, providing a lens into the ruggedness of the canyons without totally leaving civilization behind.

Eight can sleep comfortably in the six beds and three bedrooms—and comfort is an important word there, as the owners have gone above and beyond to find seriously plush bedding. Anyone worried about exhaustion after hiking all day will be happy here.

Though there aren’t too many kid-centric amenities like toys or cribs, I like that there’s limited Wi-Fi and electronics at this rental. If you’re looking to get in a little digital detox for you and your kids, this is should be your top pick.

Best for nature-lovers: Casa Sublime 36-acre Grand Canyon Retreat

This remote rental is also located near Williams—but it’s a bit further off the beaten path, making it ideal for nature lovers.

With 36 acres all to yourself, you can truly explore and soak up the desert at your own pace… all without leaving the grounds.

With multiple outdoor seating and dining areas, you’ve also got your choice of venue. While you have the Grand Canyon, Kaibab National Park, and downtown Williams all within reach, I think the remote nature of this rental is the main selling point.

For any families wanting to escape the hustle—and possibly even spot some wildlife—this should be on your radar.

Best overall choice: Entire home in Williams

My favorite overall Grand Canyon rental is this Williams selection. It sleeps seven guests in three bedrooms and offers almost as much outdoor space as it does indoors.

The interior was also designed with entertaining large groups in mind—its open floor plan is ideal for families of all shapes and sizes.

Plus, there’s also a tiny house located on the grounds. You’ll have the option of bundling that into your stay, which is ideal for larger groups that might have an infant.

I also like that the backyard is fenced, which means you can let the kids spend their energy without watching like a hawk.

Best family rentals in Flagstaff

Best family retreat rental: Home in the Pines

This Flagstaff rental is great for families that want to be close to a range of popular outdoor activities. From the grounds, you can easily reach the Grand Canyon’s South Rim, along with hiking trails and some of the best skiing slopes in Arizona.

For outdoorsy families, it doesn’t get any better. The living areas are spacious and modern, while the bedrooms include state-of-the-art bedding. The backyard is also geared toward large groups, offering a grill, dining area, scenic views, and plenty of seating.

Best of all, there are family-centric amenities like board games, books, and some outdoor gear. There’s also a pack’n-play for those traveling with small children. Even pets are invited!

Best rental for huge families: Winter Wonderland Snowbowl Ski Retreat

If you’re going to be traveling with a family of over ten, keep this winter wonderland rental on your radar.

It’s located just outside of Flagstaff on five acres of private property. It’s got all the best winter amenities travelers dream of, from an outdoor hot tub to a large fireplace in the living room.

Though this rental is marketed towards families and large groups that want to ski during winter, I think it’s a pretty solid choice for those who also want to explore and hike the Grand Canyon. Plus, I’m sure the remote views are beautiful no matter the time of year.

