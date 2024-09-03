Hotels in Aspen: Best Options for Families, Couples, & More

It’s not hard to see why Aspen is a premier destination.

It sits nestled amid the towering Rockies, renowned for its high-end ski resorts, small-town charm, and opulent eateries.

Comparisons to areas like St. Moritz aren’t surprising.

When the population explodes from around 7,000 to up to 50,000 during peak season, the streets and lodgings overflow with festive guests. And while there’s an obvious emphasis on the winter season, it’s also a growing hotspot for summer tourism.

From fine dining to luxury shopping to kid-friendly adventures, Aspen offers all the best in prestigious vacations—especially when it comes to hotels worth drooling over. While you can find great rentals throughout the town, Aspen’s long list of hotels is probably better worth your focus.

Looking for a specific type of place to rest your head after long days on the slopes? Here are my top picks for the best hotels in Aspen.

Best luxury hotel: Viceroy Snowmass

Aspen’s St. Regis location is usually touted as the top lux pick in Aspen—but I’ve been focused on the Viceroy for a while.

In terms of winter offers, this ski-in, ski-out resort puts you right next to the snow-filled action. In summer, that arrangement instead connects guests to hiking and biking trails.

But let’s not lose focus on those luxurious trappings.

The Viceroy excels when it comes to location and ski-centric amenities, but the hotel also offers a top-tier spa, high-end fitness center, airport transportation, and fireplaces in every room.

Its pool is heated year-round, while guests can also choose from one of three soaking pools. There’s even a kids club with extensive offerings, from arts and crafts to excursions into nature.

If you’re heading to Aspen in 2025, keep a lookout for the Viceroy’s latest addition, known as the Cirque Residences. These residences will include brand-new and highly sophisticated Alpine-inspired design.

Best family-friendly hotel: Limelight Hotel

The Viceroy has a really impressive kids club—which I’d hate to downplay. However, in terms of family-friendly hotels, the Limelight offers a bit more.

Their playroom includes computers and Xboxes, doubling as a game room. Beyond the kid-centric lounge, the Limelight makes it easy to bundle other family-forward activities into your stay.

For example, a three-night stay includes a $400 credit toward the Lost Forest, a family-friendly adventure park. The Limelight also makes it easy to book activities like whitewater rafting, standup paddleboarding, and more. Unsurprisingly, the Limelight gets rave reviews from families.

Best budget hotel: Annabelle Inn

This bed-and-breakfast offers an old-school and charming vision of ski resorts.

It’s the type of place that still brings out freshly baked cookies each evening, which are served around the communal fireplace and designed to stoke conversation. Though it’s not cheap by any means, the Annabelle Inn is one of the most affordable stays in Aspen.

Despite the lighter price tag, the hotel’s location is top-tier. Those soaking in the outdoor tubs have a great view of Red Mountain, for example.

In winter, the inn also transforms into a Christmas wonderland—so don’t miss out if you’re a fan of cozy Xmas charm.

Best hotel for skiing: The Little Nell

If you’re on the hunt for a great ski-in, ski-out hotel, then you have choices in Aspen. The Viceroy, for example, has a great ski-in, ski-out placement.

However, for all-out winter sports fare, I recommend The Little Nell.

The Little Nell is steps away from a gondola lift that takes you up and down Aspen Mountain. Oh, and you’ll also get a personal ski concierge that makes rentals, storage, and booking ski passes a breeze. (They even warm your boots at night.)

Aside from its ski-centric offerings, there’s plenty worth focusing on. Guests have access to amenities like a Dior-brand spa, along events like international dinner sampling, garden tours, and complimentary hugo spritzes.

Best hotel downtown: Hotel Jerome

The Hotel Jerome has been around since Aspen’s silver mining heyday—and first opened its doors back in 1889. This brick building has weathered Aspen’s many eras. Today, it remains an important hub for locals and visitors alike.

If you want to stay in downtown Aspen to soak up the small-town charm, there’s no better place. I’ve also seen plenty of reviews lauding the hotel’s service and its staff members.

Someone even dubbed it ‘the epitome of hospitality’. I think that paints a great picture of what you can expect here.

Best hotel for couples: Aspen Meadows Resort

You’ll be off the beaten path at the Aspen Meadows Resort. In fact, this spot is located on a 40-acre private reserve that offers a secluded and relaxing mountain experience.

If you’re in need of relaxation and TLC, there’s no better option. I think that seclusion also pairs well with a couples retreat.

Despite its distance from downtown Aspen, shuttles are available. But who knows if you’ll make it into town? With a lap pool, jacuzzi, miles of hiking trails, and free bike rentals, there’s plenty to do on the grounds.

