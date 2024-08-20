2024 Travel Trends—According to TikTok

Travel trends are constantly shifting.

Oftentimes, new trends are fueled by intriguing new destinations and approaches to travel. Some are also reactionary. As issues like overtourism evolve, travelers are also on the hunt for sweeter hospitality and friendlier cities.

And one of the most cutting-edge ways that travelers are exploring their options is through social media. For Gen Z and millennials, platforms like Instagram and TikTok are helping steer new travel trends.

The range of offerings is truly vast.

From camper-van accounts that showcase couples traveling the open road to bonkers foodie hits like mukbang, you can find travel content that touches on just about every interest. Even virtual travel has started to take off.

But what does the data tell us? I’m taking a closer look at wanderlust as it’s depicted on TikTok.

As the world’s fastest-growing social media platform, it’s driving intrigue and bookings in real time. But just what trends have taken over so far in 2024?

Sustainability

Increasingly, travelers are interested in experiences that allow them to explore the world with a minimal carbon footprint and environmental impact.

As a Global Studies major, I’ve seen first-hand how travel puts the environment and those who rely on it at risk. If you want a closer look at these types of problems and sustainable solutions (that are really cool), I suggest checking out my article on underwater sculpture parks in Bali.

The idea here is that travel can be sustainable, reciprocal, and jaw-droppingly awesome. There’s no need to compromise.

Solo adventures

This is one of the most unique trends I’ve seen in travel. In the past, I’ve seen discussions of solo travel revolve around women.

As in, which places are accommodating to solo female travelers? Which areas could pose a threat?

The new TikTok-driven era of the solo adventure doesn’t focus only on women. The core idea behind solo adventure accounts is the sense of freedom and self-discovery.

It’s a way for travelers to shield themselves from tourist traps and unforgiving group travel by going it alone. There’s also an emphasis on self-growth, which I like. In my opinion, when travel lacks that introspection, it becomes more a commodity than an experience.

Hidden gems

This trend should come as no surprise. Influencers on TikTok have helped spur interest in under-the-radar destinations and experiences.

A hidden gem account might cover topics like secluded beaches, lesser-known forms of transportation, and even unique eats at a well-known restaurant.

The idea revolves around insider knowledge. What I like about this trend is that it focuses on lesser-known experiences—not solely finding another tropical island escape or the best yacht rentals in Croatia.

A hidden gem might be a feeling, a handmade treat, or new exposure to culture, traditions, and craft.

Foodie focuses

I mentioned above that hidden gems could apply to food—like, say, munching on scorpions and tarantulas in Southeast Asia.

But there’s also an increasing number of accounts that focus solely on foodie destinations, eats, and even foodie-adjacent topics like unique ingredients.

From revealing the gold-flaked dishes of fine dining to uncovering the spiciest foods in Seoul’s street vendors, there’s a foodie account for just about everyone.

But keep in mind that not all are focused on travel. There are many accounts that instead bring culture to viewers, teaching them how to create local delicacies from their very own homes.

What I love about the foodie focus is that it taps into the power of the palette. When we travel, we expose ourselves to new flavors. It can be challenging and rewarding for the open-minded.

Adventure & sports thrills

Adrenaline junkies are starting to leave their mark on the travel world.

These daring TikTok influencers are taking to the skies, to the mountains, and far beyond to showcase their escapades paragliding, sprinting across sand dunes, windsurfing, rock climbing, and more.

As someone who once found herself bungee jumping from a bridge in Costa Rica, I’m happy to hear that other travelers are interested in taking a leap of faith. While I wouldn’t dare jump again, it’s always thrilling to someone else go for it.