Flagstaff, Arizona draws visitors from long distances who enjoy hiking, skiing, rafting, and mountain biking. As a designated International Dark Sky City, Flagstaff has numerous stargazing programs at the Lowell Observatory and elsewhere in the area that visitors can enjoy.

Visitors exploring Grand Canyon National Park often choose to stay in Flagstaff as it’s just 80 miles from the south entrance making for easy day trips. Flagstaff also retains much of the vintage vibe that comes with being a stop along the famous Route 66.

When staying in Flagstaff, you’ll have lots of different styles of accommodations to choose from including cabins, vintage motor lodges, historic hotels, and traditional properties. Our top pick for staying in Flagstaff is the Little America Hotel Flagstaff, which offers a robust holiday program along with larger accommodations and nearby hiking trails.

Top 9 Best Hotels in Flagstaff

1. Best Overall – Little America Hotel Flagstaff

Bedroom view of Little America Hotel Flagstaff

You’ll love staying amid the Ponderosa Pine forest at this large property in Flagstaff. The property offers shuttle service from the Flagstaff Pulliam airport and the Flagstaff Amtrak station. If you are arriving via car, the on-site Little America Travel Center has everything you need to make your journey enjoyable from diner food to a playground for the kids.

Families and larger groups enjoy the apartment suites with two bedrooms and a full kitchen. Request a park-view room if you want the best views and don’t forget your hiking boots for exploring the private trails nearby. Be sure to check out the heated outdoor swimming pool and hot tub during the warmer months.

This property really shines during the holidays when the North Pole Experience takes over. Hop aboard the trolley to head to Santa’s workshop in the forest where you can attend Elf University, build toys, and visit with Santa. Little America also offers breakfast with Santa during the holiday season.

2. Best Vibe – Americana Motor Hotel

Bedroom view of Americana Motor Hotel

You’ll be drawn in by all the colors of this quirky motor lodge that embraces the Route 66 road trip vibe. Rooms sleep up to four guests and include a fridge, coffeemaker, and disco ball, of course. While the property is decked out in retro-futuristic decor, you’ll find modern-day amenities like EV charging stations.

The Backyard is where guests gather to walk off their road trip-weary legs and commune around fire pits and cornhole games. There’s even an area for dogs to run around and a dog-washing station to rid them of all the Arizona dust when they’re done.

Relax in the property’s hammocks or borrow a telescope to explore the dark skies of this area of Arizona. The heated outdoor swimming pool is where you’ll find most guests after a long day.

3. Best for Families – Arizona Mountain Inn and Cabins

Balcony view of Arizona Mountain Inn and Cabins

Families love staying at Arizona Mountain Inn because it offers cabins of various sizes that sleep up to 16 people. You’ll have your own kitchen or kitchenette—a big convenience when you are traveling with a group as you can save quite a bit of money cooking for yourself.

Adults can also stay at the bed and breakfast located in the property’s inn which includes a hot breakfast each morning. Horseshoe pits, a volleyball court, and a playground are available for guest usage. The property is located just a 10-minute drive from downtown so you can easily head there for dinner or shopping.

4. Best Downtown Property – Residence Inn by Marriott Flagstaff

Bedroom view of Residence Inn by Marriott Flagstaff

The Residence Inn Flagstaff is a great option if you are looking to explore all that historic downtown Flagstaff has to offer including restaurants, breweries, art galleries, and more. A full hot breakfast is offered daily and all rooms are quite spacious and include a full kitchen.

The heated indoor swimming pool and whirlpool are available year-round and the property also has a fitness center for guest usage. The Residence Inn’s location is less than a mile from Northern Arizona University and the Powell Observatory.

5. Best Value – Drury Inn & Suites Flagstaff

Bedroom view of Drury Inn & Suites Flagstaff

Located on the campus of Northern Arizona University, this property is a great starting point for all your Arizona activities. The south entrance to the Grand Canyon is just 75 miles away and you can easily walk to downtown Flagstaff to enjoy the dining and entertainment available there.

The property offers a free hot breakfast buffet and a nightly Kickback program that includes drinks and hot food. Guests appreciate that all rooms come with a microwave and mini fridge. Enjoy the indoor swimming pool and whirlpool after a day spent hiking nearby.

6. Best for Business Travelers – DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Flagstaff

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Flagstaff

The DoubleTree in Flagstaff is just a 10-minute drive from the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport and five minutes from downtown Flagstaff, making it the ideal location for out-of-town business travelers.

Guest rooms are spacious and each has a desk for those looking to get some work done while in Flagstaff. There also is a business center onsite and various meeting rooms available for gatherings of all sizes.

When the weather cooperates, the outdoor swimming pool is a great place to relax after a long day. Pets up to 30 lbs. are allowed to stay with you for an additional fee.

7. Best Wellness Experience – High Country Motor Lodge

Lobby view of High Country Motor Lodge

You’ll love the vintage vibe that permeates the High Country Motor Lodge with touches like a retro tapedeck with mixtapes found in each room. Along with traditional hotel rooms and suites, the property has stand-alone Cosmic Cottages for a more private experience.

The High Country Motor Lodge offers Arizona’s first Nordic Spa wellness experience where you heat up in a private sauna before taking a cold shower or plunging into the outdoor pool and then starting the cycle again. This experience is designed to boost the immune system, soothe muscles, reduce fatigue, and eliminate toxins.

The property offers happy hour events, live music, outdoor movie nights, and game nights throughout the week.

8. Best Historic Hotel – Weatherford Hotel

Living room view of Weatherford Hotel

Guests have been staying at the Weatherford Hotel in Flagstaff since 1897 and it’s easy to see why. Located just a block from Route 66 and the Flagstaff Amtrack station, the property is well-situated for travelers who want to stay for a night or more.

The Weatherford Hotel is most well-known for its on-site pubs and lively musical scene. You’ll find a speakeasy-style bar in the basement as well as a pub and a cocktail bar/restaurant in the property’s ballroom. You’ll regularly find live music or karaoke offered at one of the three establishments.

9. Best Nightlife – Hotel Monte Vista

Bedroom view of Hotel Monte Vista

This property dates back to the 1920s and you can feel that old-school ambiance in the hotel’s three cocktail bars. The Lotus Lounge offers sushi and other Asian-influenced eats along with specialty cocktails, sake, and an extensive whiskey list. Rendezvous serves up artisanal coffee and craft cocktails in a laid-back environment that’s perfect for gathering with friends.

The Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge is Flagstaff’s first speakeasy and is also where a bootlegging operation took place during prohibition. Now you’ll find karaoke and live music offered most nights of the week. If you keep your eyes peeled, you may just spot one of the property’s famous ghosts on the dancefloor while you’re there.

Rooms at the Hotel Monte Vista range from private hostel-style rooms with shared bathrooms to suites that sleep four and have private bathroom facilities.

Best Hotels in Flagstaff Guide

Lots of considerations go into deciding where to stay when visiting this area of Northern Arizona. You might be simply looking for a one-night stop along your Route 66 road trip or you are looking for a home base that offers easy access to Grand Canyon National Park. These are the top things you should think about when choosing your Flagstaff hotel.

Location

Downtown Flagstaff has lots of historic charm and lively dining establishments. You’ll want to consider whether you want to stay right in the action during your Flagstaff visit, or if a property a little outside of downtown might offer the relaxing atmosphere you prefer.

Properties like the Weatherford Hotel and Hotel Monte Vista will be right in the middle of the Flagstaff action. These spots are better for adults who want to enjoy the nightlife offered there. Noise travels in these historic buildings and you’ll want to consider requesting a room on a higher floor if you might be disturbed by the live music that continues into the wee hours of the morning.

There are quite a few properties located along Route 66 just outside of downtown Flagstaff. We like these for a more chill, relaxed vibe but they still have easy access to the breweries and nightlife if you wish. The Americana Motor Hotel and the High Country Motor Lodge both have a quirky, retro vibe and communal outdoor spaces that many travelers enjoy after a long day on the road.

Family-Friendly Accommodations

When traveling to Flagstaff, AZ with kids or a larger group, you’ll want to find a property with rooms that are bigger than standard hotel rooms. The apartment suites at Little America Hotel Flagstaff have a full kitchen which is very useful when feeding little ones.

Better yet are the cabins at Arizona Mountain Inn. These freestanding buildings offer the privacy that you crave after a day of traveling and lots of opportunities to get out and explore the outdoors. This spot is great for extended family get-togethers as they have cabins that sleep up to 16 people.

Amenities

If you are visiting Flagstaff, AZ in the summer months, you’ll want to know whether the property you select has air-conditioned rooms as it gets quite hot, even at night.

Another thing to look at is whether the property has a year-round pool or a seasonal pool. There’s nothing worse than showing up at a hotel and finding out the pool is closed for the season.

On-site dining can be super helpful when you are visiting Flagstaff. Not having to leave your hotel property to find somewhere to eat can make everything much more simple. A few hotels on this list like the Drury Inn and Residence Inn even have breakfast included with your stay.

Reviews

It’s always a good idea to read what other travelers have to say about a property before you visit. You might find out information that’s not included on the hotel’s website like what rooms have the best views and whether the property’s happy hour is worth checking out.

Our guide only includes highly rated properties so you can rest assured that any hotel you choose from our list will be worth staying in.

Best Hotels in Flagstaff: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the weather like in Flagstaff?

You might think that it’s always warm in Arizona but Flagstaff actually gets quite cold in the winter months, with occasional storms blanketing the area in snow. Visitors heading to the Arizona Snowbowl ski area often stay in Flagstaff as the property is just a short drive from downtown. Part of the Coconino National Forest, this area offers skiing and snowboarding trails for all skill levels.

Flagstaff in the spring and fall is less crowded with cool daytime temps reaching up to 70 degrees. You can expect the temps to dip at night so be prepared with layers when visiting during this time of year.

Summer is the high season in Flagstaff with temps reaching 90 degrees and above. It’s great to stay at a hotel with a swimming pool during the summer so that you can cool off after a busy day. Make sure to bring lots of water when engaging in outdoor activities in Flagstaff in the summer.

Is Flagstaff a good home base for visiting the Grand Canyon?

Yes, Flagstaff is about 80 miles from the south entrance of the Grand Canyon, making it an excellent spot for day trips. You can either drive there on your own or engage one of the numerous tour companies that offer Grand Canyon tours leaving from Flagstaff.

What are the best outdoor activities in Flagstaff?

Flagstaff is an outdoor-lover’s paradise with year-round opportunities to get out and explore. Known for its extremely dark skies, Flagstaff draws stargazers who enjoy stargazing programs at the Lowell Observatory or other dark sky locations in the area.

Hiking and mountain biking are extremely popular in Flagstaff with trails in the Coconino National Forest, Walnut Canyon, and San Francisco Peaks. Skiing and snowboarding dominate in the winter months with Arizona Snowbowl being a popular destination nearby. You can also visit Snowbowl in the summer months to ride the gondola up to check out the summer activities at Agassiz Lodge.

What are the best family-friendly activities in Flagstaff?

In addition to all the outdoor hiking and skiing opportunities in Flagstaff, kids will love visiting the drive-through Bearizona Wildlife Park to see bears, wolves, bison, and more.

Adrenaline junkies will enjoy all the activities offered at Flagstaff Extreme Adventure Course. Here you can zip through the air on the zipline course or push yourself to your limit on the adventure course. There are even courses designed for kids as young as nine years old.

Visit the Wupatki, Sunset Crater Volcano, and Walnut Canyon National Monuments while you are in Flagstaff to learn about the area’s geologic and volcanic history. The pueblos of Wupatki and the cliff homes of Walnut Canyon offer a glimpse of the lives of the Native American people that once made this area their home.

Check out our guide to the best day trips from Flagstaff for more options!

Conclusion

Flagstaff, AZ is an excellent spot for people looking for outdoor adventure, dark and starry nights, and a lively downtown scene.

Our choice for best hotel in Flagstaff is the Little America Hotel Flagstaff, where you’ll find spacious accommodations, an outdoor pool, and hiking trails nearby. But if you plan to visit during the holidays for the North Pole Experience, you’ll want to make your reservations early as it is a very popular program!