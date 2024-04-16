If you’re taking a trip down under, then there really is no better place than Sydney.

Not only does the city boast the Sydney Opera House, Sydney Harbour Bridge, the Royal Botanic Gardens, and Bondi Beach, but it also plays host to a wide selection of restaurants, museums, and hotels, making it a fantastic vacation destination for both city and beach lovers alike.

With a well-connected public transportation system, no matter which accommodation you pick, you’ll be able to access all the city has to offer. But, understandably, as there are so many hotel options to choose from, the decision can be extremely overwhelming—don’t worry, we’ve been there!

Luckily for those visiting the New South Wales capital, we’ve handpicked 12 of the top properties in the area—all of which have made this list for different reasons. So whether you’re after views of the harbor or a hotel with all the onsite amenities you could possibly need, this round-up has you covered.

Our top pick goes to the Park Hyatt Sydney , thanks to its stunning interiors and its water and Opera House views. However, the Zara Tower – Luxury Suites and Apartments with its one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments comes in a close second.

Top 12 Best Hotels in Sydney, Australia

1. Best Rooftop Pool – Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour

Bedroom view of Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour

Although your Sydney itinerary will be jam-packed with an abundance of attractions, it’s always nice to have somewhere to relax after a long day of walking around the city. At the Sofitel Sydney, this relaxation comes in the form of a rooftop lap pool—the perfect spot for an afternoon swim.

If the pool doesn’t manage to rid your body of stress, then the onsite Sofitel spa will do the trick. Featuring an infrared sauna, seven exquisite treatment rooms, and incredible views of the Darling Harbour, all your troubles will wash away, leaving you ready to tackle another day in the city.

Room configurations at the Sofitel vary in size. However, the hotel has decorated each and every room with the highest quality furnishings. You can also expect some magnificent views of the Sydney skyline and Darling Harbour—depending on which room you pick.

Of an evening, guests can enjoy a meal in the hotel’s fine dining restaurant, followed by a cocktail or a glass of wine in one of the three in-house bars.

2. Best Budget-Friendly Hotel – The Capitol Hotel Sydney

Bedroom view of The Capitol Hotel Sydney

City breaks, for the most part, are typically more expensive than other types of vacations. But that doesn’t have to be the case. This budget-friendly hotel option in Sydney’s CDB (Central Business District) offers guests affordable, modern rooms right next to the 19th-century Capitol Theatre.

As the Capitol Hotel Sydney is a budget accommodation, guests shouldn’t expect all the amenities you’d find in luxury hotels in Sydney. However, as the hotel is in such a great location, you can enjoy a number of restaurants, cafes, and bars that are just a short walk away.

Each room at the Capitol contains an ensuite, air conditioning, and a mini fridge. You’ll also find coffee-making facilities, complimentary toiletries, and a flat-screen TV.

3. Best Location – Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel Sydney

Bedroom view of Radisson Blu Hotel Sydney

Built in the early 1900s, the Radisson Blu Plaza Sydney puts you right in the heart of Sydney’s CBD, meaning guests are within walking distance of many popular attractions. Within minutes, you could be at Hyde Park, the International Convention Centre Sydney, or Darling Harbour. So there really is no better hotel for those who like to explore on foot.

Offering a bar, an award-winning restaurant, and even an indoor pool, the Radisson Blu luxury hotel ultimately provides you with everything you could need and more, making it one of the best hotels in all of Sydney.

All rooms at the Radisson feature marble bathrooms—some with bathtubs—and light, contemporary decor. While some have separate living areas for those who appreciate their space.

4. Best Views of Sydney Harbour – Four Seasons Hotel Sydney

Lobby view of Four Seasons Hotel Sydney

The Four Seasons Hotel Sydney has been a popular hotel choice for Sydney visitors. And that’s largely thanks to its uninterrupted views of the Sydney Harbour—one of Australia’s most iconic locations.

As one of the best luxury hotels in Sydney, it probably comes as no surprise that the property supplies a range of amenities. And those amenities include various restaurants, bars, a fitness centre, an outdoor pool, and a spa—there really is no shortage of things to do!

In addition to its impressive facilities, the Four Seasons also features spacious, opulent rooms. Many of the rooms have views of the harbor and Circular Quay. However, all come with marble bathrooms, elegant decor, and plenty of natural light from the floor-to-ceiling windows.

5. Most Elegant – The Langham, Sydney

Living room view of The Langham, Sydney

The Langham Sydney is nothing short of elegant as this five-star accommodation is steeped in neutral tones, marble finishings, and luxurious furnishings throughout its entirety.

Guests staying at the Langham will have access to an onsite gourmet buffet restaurant, an Observatory Bar, and a spa. Plus, they can make use of the hotel’s tennis court, hot tub, fitness center, and indoor pool.

The hotel’s stylishly decorated rooms boast extra large beds and views of the harbor and city, while some rooms even have private balconies and sizeable seating areas for added comfort.

6. Best Family-Friendly Hotel – Crowne Plaza Sydney Darling Harbour

Bedroom view of Crowne Plaza Sydney Darling Harbour

Featuring a rooftop swimming pool, the Crowne Plaza Sydney is the ideal Sydney accommodation for those with little ones in tow. This four-star property in the Sydney CBD supplies its guests with a restaurant, bar, and cafe. It also positions you within walking distance of the Sealife Aquarium, Wildlife Sydney Zoo, and the Maritime Museum.

Along with its child-friendly amenities, the Crowne Plaza Sydney boasts interconnecting rooms, which are suitable for families. However, there are also rooms with two double beds in an aim to keep costs to a minimum.

All rooms at the Crowne have marble bathrooms, contemporary decor with Art Deco accents, and up-to-date technology, giving you the chance to kick back, relax, and unwind at the end of a long day.

7. Best Pet-Friendly Hotel – Kimpton Margot Sydney, An IHG Hotel

Living room view of Kimpton Margot Sydney

The Kimpton Margot Sydney—formerly the Primus Hotel Sydney—is a boutique hotel that showcases a mix of art-deco charm with modern, tasteful furnishings.

Claiming real estate just a short stroll from Sydney’s best shopping and entertainment options, the Kimpton puts you right in the midst of the hustle and bustle. And the best part? Your pets can even stay, too!

With an outdoor pool, an onsite bar, and a signature in-house eatery, this five-star accommodation ticks all Sydney hotel boxes. And we haven’t even mentioned its rooms.

The hotel has designed all 172 of its rooms with designer decor and furniture to create a sleek interior with plenty of natural light. And as the rooms vary in size—with the largest room spanning 160m2—the Kimpton will appeal to all types of travelers, making it a top contender for those visiting the city.

8. Best for Fine Dining – Pier One Sydney Harbour Autograph Collection

Balcony view of Pier One Sydney Harbour Autograph Collection

If views and fine dining are your thing, then the Pier One Sydney Harbour will take your breath away. This five-star property sits directly on the water with its own private pontoon to give its guests some of the best views of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the harbor itself.

By sitting down at the Gantry Restaurant and Bar—the hotel’s fine dining experience—you’ll further be treated to panoramic harbor views. And in our opinion, enjoying a meal right next to the waterfront is the recipe for an intimate and tranquil evening.

When it’s time to call it a night, guests can retreat to the Pier One Sydney’s charming nautical-themed rooms, some of which come with a balcony to elevate the sea views even further.

9. Best Waterside Property – Park Hyatt Sydney

Pool view of Park Hyatt Sydney

Another great hotel for those who appreciate water views is the Park Hyatt Sydney. Personifying contemporary luxury, the Park Hyatt and its 155 hotel rooms present its visitors with unmatched harbor and Sydney Opera House views. You can even sip on your morning cup of coffee while gazing upon Australia’s most iconic landmark. Pretty cool, right?

Matching the sheer beauty of the Park Hyatt’s common areas are its suites—all of which evoke a natural aesthetic with furnishings in chocolate, cream, and beige hues. Ranging from twin rooms with harbor views to much larger deluxe rooms with additional seating areas, the Park Hyatt guarantees a comfortable and sophisticated stay in one of the best locations in all of Sydney.

10. Best Room Configurations – Zara Tower – Luxury Suites and Apartments

Kitchen view of Zara Tower Hotel

Just because you’re staying in a city, it doesn’t mean you have to compromise on space. And if you do prefer to spread out while on vacation, then the Zara Towers Luxury Suites and Apartments is the Sydney accommodation option for you.

Not only does the Zara Towers put you in an accessible location. But it also has units ranging from one-bedroom apartments to three bedroom penthouses. All apartments have air conditioning, separate living areas, and fully equipped kitchens—a great addition for those who enjoy cooking—while the penthouse has an incredible balcony overlooking the city.

Zara Towers also has standard rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows for guests to book, making it one of the best well-rounded accommodation options for couples, families, and larger groups.

11. Best Onsite Amenities – The Darling at The Star

Bedroom view of The Darling at The Sta

Onsite amenities are in abundance at The Darling at the Star. And by abundance, we mean you’ll have access to a handful of great restaurants and bars. Plus, you can make use of the pool, hot tub, gym, and even the onsite casino. Really, you won’t ever need—or want—to leave!

Alongside its diverse facilities are 171 rooms and suites that include air conditioning, small refrigerators, and coffee-making facilities. The more expensive Jewel suites also have in room spas to offer a night of ultimate luxury.

12. Best Onsite Bar – A by Adina Sydney

Bedroom view of A by Adina Sydney

400 meters from the center of Sydney sits the A by Adina Sydney—a four-and-a-half-star hotel with both studios and larger apartments. Among the facilities at the A by Adina are a restaurant, an indoor pool, and a beautifully designed bar that overlooks the city skyline.

For guests who prefer to cook their own meals while vacationing, then the A by Adina’s one bedroom apartments and their fully equipped kitchenettes allow you to do just that. These apartments—as well as the studios—have air conditioning, coffee machines, and sleek decor throughout, providing you with an immaculate home base while exploring Sydney.

There is so much to do in Sydney that its imperative you book a suitable accommodation option for you. After all, you don’t want to spend the entire day exploring the city to then come back to a subpar room that doesn’t give you the rest and relaxation you so desperately deserve—and need!

In order to ensure your hotel meets your desired criteria, keep these four factors in mind.

Location

Sydney is Australia’s largest city. So it probably isn’t a shock that the location of your hotel can make all the difference. Luckily, with the city’s extensive public transportation system, getting to different parts of the metropolis is fairly straightforward. However, if you don’t want to waste time and money on trains, buses, or taxis, then you’ll want to choose a hotel in a central location.

Hotels in the city center will come with an elevated price. But the convenience of being able to walk to restaurants, shops, and Sydney’s popular landmarks makes up for the heightened cost. If location is a huge priority for you, then look for hotels in Sydney’s CBD, as that’s where you’ll find the majority of Sydney’s must-visit attractions.

Price

As with any city destination, the price of hotels in Sydney can vary significantly. You can find budget-friendly hotels with limited amenities or more luxurious, expansive hotels with all the bells and whistles.

Before looking into Sydney hotels, it’s best to generate a rough budget so you know how much you can typically spend per night. Think about the activities you wish you take part in, the attractions you want to visit, and the meals you’ll be eating while spending time in the city.

Prices in Sydney are understandably more expensive than in other parts of Australia. So, your day-to-day activities can ultimately bring down your overall hotel budget.

Amenities

As we mentioned previously, hotels in Sydney can come with both limited and extensive onsite amenities. Some hotels only offer standard rooms, while others have onsite restaurants, bars, pools, and even casinos.

Keeping in mind that there is so much to do in the city, it is very likely you’ll be spending the vast majority of your day exploring all it has to offer. So, are extra amenities really necessary?

If you do like to return to your hotel for an afternoon dip or prefer having a restaurant on hand, then look for a hotel with these amenities on site.

For those who instead like to head out from morning until nightfall, then these extra facilities will be somewhat wasted. You may be better off simply booking a more budget-friendly accommodation that provides you with a room and not much else.

Reviews

One of the best ways to get a feel of a hotel before staying there is to check out previous reviews. See what customers have said about their stay at your potential hotel options, paying close attention to any issues they may have encountered.

Reviews can tell you a lot about the hotels location, its cleanliness, whether it offered a relaxing stay, and how you can expect to be treated upon arrival. Obviously no two stays or experiences will be the same. But you should get a brief idea of whether the hotel will meet your standards.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are Hotels in Sydney Expensive?

For the most part, yes, hotels in Sydney are expensive. Not only is Sydney a city, but it is also Australia’s most popular city, meaning supply and demand are in full effect. Hotels—especially those in the city center—come at a premium, so visiting the area isn’t going to be the most budget-friendly trip you’ve ever been on.

With that being said, you can find more affordable accommodation options in the city and its surrounding suburbs. However, you will need to sacrifice location or amenities.

Where is the Best Place to Stay in Sydney?

The best area to stay in Sydney will come down to your personal preferences. For example, those who want to be within walking distance of Sydney’s popular attractions will find the Rocks and Circular Quay an ideal location.

Families would be better suited to Darling Harbour. Budget travelers will find affordable accommodation in Potts Point and Kings Cross. And foodies will appreciate the range of restaurants in Surry Hills.

For the best all-around area, then you can’t go wrong with Sydney’s CBD, as it is central to all major attractions and plays host to a range of restaurants, bars, and shops.

How Far is Sydney Airport From the City Center?

Sydney Airport is 8 kilometers from Sydney’s CBD. In light traffic, you can drive from the airport to the city center in 25 minutes. However, on weekends or public holidays, the drive could be significantly longer.

Conclusion

There is something so special about walking the streets of Sydney, taking in the Opera House, the harbor, and, of course, the city’s imposing skyline. Sydney—Australia’s most well-known and most-visited city—as a whole offers travelers an array of wonderful experiences. So, it’s no surprise people return time and time again—who can blame them?