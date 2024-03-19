Finding the best ski resorts in Austria can quickly feel like a daunting task instead of an enjoyable one, as the country boasts a whopping 400 ski resorts in an area roughly the size of Maine.

Have no fear! I have done all of the hard work for you and have listed the top ten most popular ski resorts in Austria to facilitate the planning of your next big skiing adventure.

Each of these renowned destinations offers easy accessibility by train, car, and bus from nearby towns and airports. And with reliable snowfall each season, these best ski resorts in Austria are guaranteed to provide endless opportunities for invigorating winter adventures.

Top 10 Best Ski Resorts in Austria

1. Best Overall Ski Resort in Austria – St. Anton am Arlberg

St. Anton am Arlberg ski resort Photo credit: Patrick B (by tourist offical)

Located in the heart of the breathtaking Austrian Alps, St. Anton has garnered a stellar reputation as not only one of the best ski resorts in Austria but in all of Europe as well.

Famous for its challenging terrain, vibrant après-ski scene, and traditional Alpine charm, one of Europe’s largest ski resorts serves as a premier destination for winter sports enthusiasts, attracting visitors from all around the world.

This top ski resort offers an impressive variety of accommodation options that cater to every preference and budget, from five-star hotels like Hotel Schwarzer Adler to quaint guesthouses and cozy chalets.

Families are welcomed with a vibrant atmosphere loaded with family-friendly amenities and easy access to the ski lifts and slopes. St. Anton’s modern lift system also provides convenient access to its expansive ski area, making it an ideal choice for both advanced skiers and novices alike.

2. Best Ski Resort for Beginners in Austria – Kitzbühel

Kitzbühel ski resort Photo credit: Kitzbühel (Unsplash)

Nestled between the majestic Tyrolean and Austrian Alps, Kitzbühel stands out as one of Austria’s premier ski resorts that is particularly suitable for beginners. This historic town, with its cobblestone streets and charming atmosphere, is complemented with a picturesque backdrop for endless winter adventures.

Kitzbühel’s ski resort offers numerous pistes tailored specifically for novices, making it one of the best ski resorts for those new to the slopes. There are also many accommodation options from which to choose, ranging from luxurious resorts like the A-ROSA Resort Kitzbuehel to cozy guesthouses and spacious apartments, guaranteeing a comfortable stay for all visitors.

The town’s rich history coupled with a peaceful alpine ambiance complements the skiing experience that promises an authentic Austrian retreat filled with modern amenities and excellent service.

3. Best Ski Resort for Advanced Skiers in Austria – Lech-Zürs am Arlberg

Lech-Zürs am Arlberg ski resort Photo credit: Alex Kaiser

Surrounded by Austria’s stunning alpine wilderness, Lech-Zürs am Arlberg serves as one of the best ski resorts in Austria for experienced skiers and snowboarders due to its off-piste terrain and breathtaking views.

Once considered hidden gems, these remote villages eventually evolved into a premier destination for any seasoned skier wanting to experience some of the most challenging pistes in Europe.

With a combined population of around 1,600, Lech-Zürs am Arlberg also offers an array of accommodations designed to suit various budgets and preferences, ensuring a comfortable stay after conquering the thrilling off-piste terrain. Try the Hotel Bianca, located a convenient 350 meters from the Lech cable car.

Whether it’s navigating challenging pistes like the White Ring or relaxing at iconic spots such as the Tannberg Pub or Vernissage Bar, Lech-Zürs am Arlberg guarantees an unforgettable experience for seasoned skiers searching for the ultimate alpine thrills.

4. Best Ski Resort for Families in Austria – Saalbach-Hinterglemm

Saalbach-Hinterglemm ski resort Photo credit: Go Guides

Situated in the majestic Austrian Alps, Saalbach-Hinterglemm ski resort offers an ideal mix of stunning scenery, affordable accommodation, and exciting ski adventures suitable for the whole family to enjoy. The resort’s upgraded lift system grants easy access to numerous well-groomed pistes and exhilarating terrain.

With an extensive ski area spanning 270 kilometers, it caters to people of all ages and experience levels, making it one of the best ski resorts in Austria for parents to have an unforgettable holiday experience with their children.

Saalbach-Hinterglemm offers a wide variety of family-friendly accommodations, from spacious family suites at hotels Bauer and Alpinresort to cozy apartments, quaint guesthouses, and catered chalets.

These options provide multiple amenities such as play areas and kid-friendly dining options, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable stay for parents and children alike.

With its central location near popular attractions and ski slopes, Saalbach-Hinterglemm provides convenience and flexibility for families hoping to make the most of their memorable vacations.

5. Best Ski Resort for Après Ski in Austria – Ischgl

Ischgl ski resort Photo credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ischgl is one of the best ski resorts in Austria if you are on a mission to find Austria’s best winter party scene. This town of only 1,600 residents knows how to get down, boasting a dynamic nightlife setting full of energetic bars, clubs, and restaurants that have become synonymous throughout Europe with the town itself.

During the day, Ischgl offers world-class skiing opportunities complemented by breathtaking mountain views. Skiers can carve through pristine pistes until nightfall as the resort transforms into a vibrant party hub, drawing revelers to its lively bars and clubs.

From the lively Trofana Alm to the iconic Schatzi Bar, visitors can revel in live music and DJ beats that are sure to create some of the best times that you may or may not remember. Check out the Hotel Fliana, a stunning property located conveniently at the bottom of the ski runs.

6. Best Ski Resort for Skiing on a Budget in Austria – Schladming-Dachstein

Schladming-Dachstein ski resort Photo credit: Mathäus Gartner

If you’re looking to get the most out of your ski holiday in Austria without burning a hole in your wallet, Schladming-Dachstein offers many budget-friendly accommodations such as hotels Die Barbara and Waldfrieden.

The resort offers multiple discount options throughout the ski season, which often include package deals for accommodation, dining, and entertainment. Beyond that, Schladming-Dachstein provides an array of other affordable activities such as snowshoeing, tobogganing, and even wellness facilities.

This is one of the best ski resorts in Austria if you are searching for a perfect balance of affordability, comfort, and fun that guarantees a fulfilling ski vacation without having to take out a second mortgage.

7. Best Ski Resort for Snowboarders in Austria – Mayrhofen

Mayrhofen ski resort Photo credit: Alpine Answers

If snowboarding is more your style, Mayrhofen is one of the best ski resorts in Austria from which to choose on this list.

As one of the top resorts for snowboarders, Mayrhofen provides a diverse terrain perfect for experts and novices alike. With reliable snowfall each year, riders of all levels can carve and shred to their heart’s content.

Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie in need of challenging descents or a casual ‘boarder, Mayrhofen offers an unforgettable snowboarding experience amidst the stunning Austrian Alps.

Once you’re worn out from the slopes, rest up at Der Siegeler B&B, a “lifestyle hotel” with a sports bar where you can mingle with your fellow shredders.

8. Best Ski Resort for Winter Outdoor Activities in Austria – Zell am See-Kaprun

Zell am See-Kaprun ski resort Photo credit: Powderhounds

With no shortage of winter activities, Austria’s Zell am See-Kaprun serves as a premiere ski resort for those who are also looking for exciting activities away from the slopes. Its proximity to the Kitzsteinhorn Glacier ensures reliable snow conditions for skiing and snowboarding throughout the season, but this ski resort offers much more than that.

With its picturesque mountain setting nestled between Lake Zell and the towering peaks of the Austrian Alps, the resort provides a stunning backdrop for many other activities like ice skating, snowshoeing, tobogganing, and sleigh rides.

For adrenaline junkies looking to get their fix, snowmobiling and paragliding services are also available, providing guests with an unforgettable and action-packed winter experience for all.

Book an apartment for the whole family at Berg- & Seeblick Pfefferbauer, located just a few minutes’ walk from Lake Zell.

9. Best Ski Resort for Childcare Services in Austria – Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis

Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis Photo credit: Andreas Kirschner

Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis is renowned for its exceptional childcare services, making it one of the best ski resorts for parents arriving with little kids and toddlers. With a selective network of professional caregivers and dedicated facilities like the Murmli Crèche and Mini&Maxi Club, parents can enjoy their time on slopes with peace of mind, knowing their little ones are in safe hands.

As the kids are engaged in fun-filled activities and making new friends, parents can freely explore the expansive ski resorts with peace of mind. There are also many family-friendly restaurants from which to choose, such as Pizzeria Löwe and Restaurant Hexenalm.

Also, hotels like Hotel Tirolerhof and Hotel Garni Alpenjuwel offer convenient accommodations with amenities catering to all parents’ needs, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience.

10. Best Ski Resort for Reliable Snow Conditions in Austria – Obertauern

Obertauern ski resort Photo credit: Powderhounds

Geographically located in an area with reliable snow conditions year after year, Obertauern offers some of the best skiing experiences in Austria. Famous for its exceptional snow quality and consistent snowfall throughout the season, Obertauern provides optimal skiing conditions for enthusiasts of all levels.

With challenging pistes and modernized ski lifts, visitors can easily access a variety of snow-covered terrain, from gentle slopes to challenging runs which create the conditions for the best snow adventures.

The resort’s extensive network of ski lifts ensures quick and convenient access to the slopes, allowing skiers to maximize their time on the mountain and enjoy some of Austria’s best skiing conditions.

Whether you’re carving down winding trails or exploring off-piste terrain, Obertauern’s commitment to providing the best snow conditions ensures an unforgettable skiing experience for all.

You can’t go wrong with a room at the Superior Hotel Panorama, a luxurious ski-in ski-out resort just 300 feet from the ski lift.

Accommodations

When picking out a resort for your Austrian ski getaway, you’re going to want to be sure you take into consideration the available accommodations in the area.

If you’re looking for luxury, St. Anton am Arlberg offers top luxury at places like Hotel Schwarzer Adler. Or, if the slopes are your priority and you’d rather save some cash, opt for a budget-friendly stay at Hotel Rendihof.

At Kitzbühel, you can experience luxury at A-ROSA Resort Kitzbuehel or a more affordable option over at Kaiserhof.

If you visit Lech-Zürs am Arlberg, I recommend choosing between Hotels Arlberg and Kristiania or budget-friendly guesthouses and apartments.

Activities and Entertainment

Saalbach-Hinterglemm is a perfect Austrian ski resort for parents and their kids to enjoy skiing, tobogganing, and ice skating together while staying at Hotel Bauer or Gasthof Post. For challenging mountain skiing trails, Lech-Zürs am Arlberg is a great place to explore, and you can relax afterward at Club Almrausch or Cozy Lounge.

If you are on a budget, Schladming-Dachstein offers discounts and package deals that include skiing, snowshoeing, tobogganing, and wellness centers.

Obertauern always has reliable snow conditions with access to clear pistes for the best skiing adventures.

Nightlife

If you’re looking for an energetic après ski scene, St. Anton am Arlberg offers a vibrant atmosphere at Mooserwirt and Krazy Kanguruh.

Kitzbühel also provides a dynamic atmosphere at places like The Londoner.

At Ischgl, you will have plenty of fun with DJs and live music at places like Trofana Alm, Kuhstall, and Niki’s Stadl.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are there good ski resorts for beginners in Austria?

Yes, Austria boasts several ski resorts with gentle slopes and beginner-friendly amenities, ideal for those new to skiing.

What kind of accommodations are available at the ski resorts in Austria?

You can expect diverse activities and entertainment options at Austrian ski resorts, including nightlife, dining, and outdoor adventures.

What activities and entertainment options can I expect at the ski resorts in Austria?

Austrian ski resorts offer diverse entertainment options, including nightlife, dining, and outdoor activities.

Conclusion

As you can see, these top Austrian ski resorts provide visitors with an abundance of winter activities along with the best skiing around for those who are seeking the perfect place for a ski holiday or perfect mountain retreat.

From the bustling party scene of Ischgl to the amazing skiing conditions of Obertauern, these ski resorts in Austria offer something for everyone to enjoy. With breathtaking views of the snow-covered mountains, diverse terrain, and warm European hospitality, these top Austrian ski resorts are sure to guarantee an unforgettable experience for all.

As a top choice, I highly recommend St. Anton due to its prime location and stellar reputation as one of the best ski resorts in Europe. A close second, though, is Ischgil because of its vibrant and energetic party scene.

This list is just a starting point, so much further research should be done before finalizing any decisions. Hopefully, this guide will serve you well in your quest to ensure that whichever resort you choose will result in one of the best times of your life.

