Santorini is one of the best-known Greek islands–and with good reason. This is the Greece that Instagram is made of. Wherever you look, you will find breathtaking views of volcanic hills, turquoise seas, and whitewashed villages topped with blue domes.

Whether you are a gooey-eyed newlywed, celebrating decades of married life, or treating yourself to a solo trip, you’ll enjoy Santorini’s luxurious accommodations–especially those hotels with private pools.

Our absolute favorite is Dana Villas, with its private infinity pools and impeccable decoration!

Top 13 Best Hotels in Santorini With Private Pool

1. Best Hotel With a View – Hotel Aspaki

Hotel Aspaki never fails to impress with its stunning location and equally stunning views. Look out onto the turquoise of the Aegean Sea, the black silhouette of Santorini’s famous volcano, or the blue domes of the surrounding village. Nestled into the cliffside, the hotel is just a short walk away from the main sites of Santorini and, in the heart of the historical Oia village.

You can gaze upon the views from the communal outdoor pool, shared with other guests, or if you choose a suite, you will have your own private outdoor jacuzzi and indoor plunge pool. Meanwhile, the Pool Villas have stunning private cave pools. Swimming around these white-walled tunnels of turquoise water is an experience that will stay with you for a long time.

The decor of the Hotel Aspaki is classic Grecian minimalism, with white walls, wooden furnishings, and blue fixtures. It creates a cooling and calm atmosphere and a perfect retreat from the summer heat.

2. Best Luxury Hotel – Cavo Tagoo Santorini

This brand-new location has quickly made its name as one of the best hotels on the island. The attentive staff provides world-class service in an all-suite hotel.

Each room, from the Junior Suites to the Grand Honeymoon Suite, has a private terrace and a hot tub or private pool. Guests love the Vezenes restaurant, which serves traditional Greek food cooked on an open-fire grill. The pool bar offers cocktails that would be unforgettable – if you could stop at just one!

Guest rooms offer a minibar, refrigerator, air conditioning, and free Wifi. There is also free private parking available near the hotel. Cavo Tagoo organizes private boat trips to nearby islands, and their concierge can help you with any other plans you have in the area.

3. Best Hotel With a Beach – Vedema Resort

Vedema Resort is built around a 400-year winery and offers a secluded location in the middle of the rolling green vineyards of Santorini. Its luxurious villas and cottages are built in the traditional island style and offer a spacious and comfortable place to stay.

The resort offers complimentary transfers to its private beach, located 3 kilometers away, where you can lounge in the sun with free towels, parasols, and bar service. On-site, there is a swimming pool and open-air hot tub, a spa, and a fitness center.

Some of the villas have their own private outdoor pools and whirlpools. The Presidential Villa is particularly lovely. It is set in a century-old neoclassical mansion that used to be home to a sea captain. It has a private pool as well as an open-air hot tub.

4. Best Cave Hotel – Kapari Natural Resort

Located in Imerovigli Village, Kapari Natural Resort is a five-star complex with beautifully decorated cave rooms and wonderful views of the caldera. You’ll love the arched doorways and whitewashed stone walls of this location, where you cannot forget even for a second that you are in the Cyclades!

Kapari Natural Resort has a shared swimming pool and private plunge pools in every room. Some, including the delightful Honeymoon suite, also have a private hot tub.

Guests rave about the comfortable beds and the pillow menu, allowing you to get a perfect night’s sleep. The Kapari Wine Restaurant is another crowd-pleaser.

5. Best Sunset – Esperas Hotel

The white-washed, rolling walls of the Esperas Hotel spill down the orange cliff, creating tiers with great views, especially at sunset when the skies turn pink, and the rocks glow ember.

Inside and out, Esperas showcases the traditional Santorini style, and it is amazingly atmospheric. There is a shared outdoor pool carved into the rock. The bar on the pool deck serves light refreshments and drinks. There is also an on-site restaurant with good reviews, where you can enjoy fresh seafood, moussaka, and other Greek specialties. Several of the hotel suites, including the senior suite and the honeymoon suite, have private plunge pools.

The helpful staff can help you organize jet skiing, boat trips, canoe rentals, and horse riding.

6. Best Hotel Close to the Airport – Luna Santorini Suites

Luna Santorini is housed in a former winery, and many original features appear throughout the four luxurious suites. Tasteful decoration crafted by local artisans complements the historic architecture, giving the hotel a rustic-chic vibe.

Once you step outside the property, you will find charming streets teaming with cafes and restaurants. Luna Santorini is in the heart of the medieval village of Pyrgos, which also happens to be one of the highest points of Santorini. From your private balcony, you can enjoy panoramic views of the island, the cliffs and coastline, and the sunset skies. Each suite has its own private plunge pool or outdoor hot tub.

Santorini Airport and Athinios Port are both under a ten-minute drive, making Luna Santorini very accessible and ideal for a short stay in Santorini if you don’t want to lose any time in transit.

7. Most Romantic Hotel – Astarte Suites

Santorini hotels deliver romance by the bucketful – not surprising, considering the volcanic island is one of the most popular honeymoon destinations in Europe. Even amongst this competition, Astarte Suites stands out.

Guests love the shared infinity pool overlooking the caldera. Laze on the nearby sun loungers, or enjoy light meals and cocktails at the Morning Start Pool bar. The suites all have their own private jacuzzis as well as private terraces with spectacular views over the volcano.

We recommend the cave pool suite. Inside, it has a marble mosaic couple’s jacuzzi. Outside, a private cave pool provides a much-needed alcove away from the sun.

8. Best Boutique Hotel – Canaves Oia Suites

Another hotel that is perfect for a romantic getaway is Canaves Oia Suites. The suites and private villas all have their own pools and terraces overlooking the ocean. They are beautifully decorated in refreshing whites and blues, but the absolute best is the River Pool Suite, which has a long, winding cave pool opening up onto ocean views. Guests also have access to a shared outdoor infinity pool with a sun terrace.

As a smaller-scale hotel, Canaves offers a personalized experience, and the attentive staff will help you with anything you need. They also organize cruises on the hotel’s private motor yacht. The Mediterranean restaurant offers gourmet dinners, and guests frequently mention the exceptional breakfasts.

9. Best for Families – Athina Luxury Suites

Athina Luxury Suites has 21 beautifully decorated units carved inside the volcanic earth. The cave-style architecture is complemented by natural wood and stone decoration and a lot of leafy plants. You will also find modern amenities, including flat-screen TVs and iPod docks, as well as beautiful views that are almost omnipresent on Santorini.

The grand cave suite is a loft-style space that sleeps four, making it perfect for a family. Kids will love the layout of the suite, with its mezzanine and lots of nooks and crannies to explore. They will also enjoy the heated outdoor pool, while the whole family will love the indoor and outdoor private hot tubs.

10. Best Cave Pool – Cocoon Suites

Just like Athina Luxury Suites, Cocoon Suites are built into the rock, mimicking the traditional building style of the Cycladic islands.

Not only that, but Cocoon boasts some of the most spectacular cave pools on the island. Picture a long corridor of turquoise water that opens up onto panoramic views of the sea and the caldera. You’ll have your spacious private pool all to yourself, and your biggest struggle might be to tear yourself away from it when you have to leave for dinner.

Cocoon Suites offers breakfast with organic, locally sourced ingredients, and massages can be arranged on request.

11. Best for History Lovers – Perivolas Hotel

This boutique hotel offers 22 private houses built in restored 300-year-old wine caves. Any stay here feels like a journey to a unique slice of Santorini’s history, accompanied by all the modern comforts.

For the most scenic workout you have ever had, head to the fitness center with views over the cliffs. If you need rest instead, Perivolas has a great wellness center, with steam baths, sauna, hot tubs, and massages available on request.

The private villa and most of the suites have private plunge pools, and a spectacular infinity pool is shared between all guests.

12. Most Accessible Hotel – Magma Resort Santorini

Magma Resort is tucked away from the crowds in a small village close to Fira. Compared to other Santorini hotels, the rooms are spacious, and Magma Resort has placed accessibility high in its priorities, meaning everyone can enjoy the world-class service on offer.

The list of amenities is extensive at Magma Resort Santorini. It has the longest infinity pool on the island, and each of its beautifully decorated suites comes with a private hot tub and private terrace.

Lava Spa & Wellness Center has an indoor heated pool, sauna, and steam room. The fitness center offers daily yoga sessions at sunrise. Guests love the Magma Soul restaurant, where chef Lefteris Soultatos has curated a selection of dishes from across the country.

13. Best Hotel Overall – Dana Villas & Infinity Suites

These private villas are located in a peaceful area just outside of the center of Fira. It’s an ideal location, as you can enjoy serenity and quiet while still being within walking distance of the island’s main sites, wonderful restaurants, and public transport.

Inside the private villas, you’ll find heated plunge pools with hydromassage functions, while outside, they have private infinity pools. There is also a shared 70m2 swimming pool with a sun deck and pool bar.

The considerate staff will help you make your trip unforgettable, and the on-site restaurant, which overlooks the caldera, has a wonderful menu of Greek and international gourmet cuisine. It is no wonder that Dana Villas has so many good reviews and many return guests!

Shopping Guide: What to Look for When Booking a Hotel With a Private Pool in Santorini

With hundreds of stunning hotels to choose from, you may be getting a little lost in your search. To help you, we are going to list the five most important things to think about when choosing accommodation with your own private pool.

Location

Santorini is a small island–just 11 miles from top to bottom. Even so, it hosts several villages with distinct atmospheres, and it is well worth considering which appeals to you the most.

Oia

Oia is perhaps the most iconic and picturesque village on the island. Perched on a cliff at the northernmost point of Santorini, Oia is known for its whitewashed buildings and blue-domed churches and offers lovely views of the caldera. It’s a very romantic place but also one of the most busy spots on the island.

Fira

As Santorini’s capital, Fira is a vibrant and bustling town. Visitors might enjoy the proximity to a wide array of shops and restaurants, as well as cultural attractions such as the Archaeological Museum. Fira also serves as a transportation hub, with buses and taxis connecting to other parts of the island. If you don’t have your own vehicle, it can be a practical choice.

Imerovigli

Located on the road between Oia and Fira, Imerovigli is nicknamed the “balcony of the Aegean” due to its elevated position and stunning views. It is a peaceful village, free from the crowds of Oia and Fira, and has a laid-back feeling.

Pyrgos

Pyrgos is as inland as you can get on Santorini, nestled amidst vineyards and olive groves. With its small farmhouses and omnipresent donkeys, it has a serene and rural charm. It is also home to a spectacular medieval fortress, and, as the highest point of Santorini, you can enjoy 360-degree views. Pyrgos is a great base for anyone interested in exploring the nearby wineries, or hiking trails.

Megalochori

In the center of Santorini, Megalochori is a hidden gem known for its traditional Cycladic architecture and laid-back atmosphere. This picturesque village features whitewashed buildings, cobblestone streets, and charming squares adorned with bougainvillea.

Private Pool Preferences

Are you traveling with children who want to splash around in an outdoor swimming pool? Is it the height of summer, and you need your own private plunge pool to cool down in? Or are you on your honeymoon and hoping for a romantic indoor hot tub?

Santorini has many luxury accommodation options with private pools, so you can afford to be picky when making your decision. Consider what sort of pool you are looking for and how you will use it.

Views

Vistas of the caldera of Santorini volcano, with its dark islands and azure waters, is what earns this island its title of “jewel of the Aegean.” Make sure your hotel has private balconies and good views because waking up to such a sight is an unforgettable experience. Locations on the West of the island have a view over the volcano and smashing sunset colors. And if you can enjoy the views from your private outdoor pool, even better!

Decoration

Many hotels in Santorini are built in the traditional cave style, with whitewash walls, low ceilings, and arched doors. You won’t regret choosing a suite that showcases the traditional Cycladic architecture and decoration. Not only is it a feast for the eyes, but it is also well-adapted to the heat and brightness of a Grecian summer and will be a welcome place to retreat to.

Accessibility

Many of Santorini’s cliffside hotels are built with narrow staircases leading from one floor to the next. This can be tricky to navigate for anyone with mobility issues. If you have specific accessibility requirements, make sure to check whether your hotel can provide for you. Magma Resort Santorini is an excellent choice for anyone who doesn’t want to go up and down steps!

If you’re feeling overwhelmed at all the choices of places to stay on this sublime little patch of rock, make sure to consider these six factors, which will help you narrow down your options and find the right fit for you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much does it cost to stay at a hotel in Santorini with a private pool?

As you might expect, accommodations with private pools fall on the luxury end of the spectrum and have higher rates compared to hotels with shared pools or without a pool. That being said, the cost of staying at a hotel with a private pool varies greatly depending on the hotel’s location, which time of year it is, and which room you pick. Typically, you can expect to pay between $300 and $700 a night for a room in a hotel with a private pool.

Are hotels with private pools open all year in Santorini?

Santorini is a very seasonal destination, and it is not uncommon for businesses to close between October and April. You may find that fewer hotels with private pools are available in the winter season, and it is a good idea to check that all facilities will be operating. On the plus side, traveling between November and March means you’ll have the island practically to yourself!

Are hotels in Santorini wheelchair accessible?

Unfortunately, the local architecture often includes narrow staircases that are not accessible to guests with mobility issues. The good news is that many modern establishments, including Magma Resort Santorini, have made accessibility a priority so all travelers can enjoy this wonderful island.

Are there hotels in Santorini with private pools suitable for families?

Yes, several hotels in Santorini offer private pools suitable for all ages. Consider accommodations like Athina Luxury Suites, which has spacious suites with multiple bedrooms and indoor and outdoor pools for the whole family to enjoy.

Conclusion

We hope this article will help you plan your trip to Santorini! This bucket-list destination has buckets full of great accommodation options, so you are sure to find the right fit. While making your decision, you should carefully consider which location appeals to you and which sort of pool you want to enjoy, as well as any other facilities you need!

Amongst the vast selection of great hotels, Dana Villas stands out as our favorite, with its spectacular views and private infinity pools.