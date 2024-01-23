Beyond the Sun, Surf, and Sand: Top Things to Do in the Bahamas

The Bahamas is a perfect destination for both adventure seekers and those looking for a relaxing vacation. Whether you want to explore the natural beauty of the islands, immerse yourself in the vibrant culture, or simply relax on the beach, the Bahamas has something for everyone. So pack your bags and get ready to experience the beauty and wonder of the Bahamas.

Key Takeaways

Sun, surf, and sand. With over 700 islands and cays, the Bahamas is a true paradise on Earth.

The islands are home to some of the most amazing wildlife on the planet, including swimming pigs, dolphins, and sharks.

The Bahamas is a world-renowned destination for water sports like snorkeling, diving, and surfing.

The islands are known for their luxurious resorts, delicious food, and vibrant nightlife.

Things to Know Before You Go

Here are a few things you need to know before you go to have your best experience in the Bahamas:

English is the official language of the Bahamas. Cars in the Bahamas drive on the left side of the road. Pedestrians used to looking the other way before crossing the street need to be vigilant. U.S. currency is accepted as are major credit cards. You may want to travel with both cash and credit cards, because some local establishments only take cash. Taxis and tour buses are available for transportation around the island, and they are clearly marked. Taxis have distinctive yellow license plates. Tips are expected for services and favors. If someone helps you with directions or taking your picture, please be sure to thank them with a tip. Bus tours are available to get around the island and hear fun anecdotes and tips from a seasoned local. So kick back and let someone else do the driving. From submarines to glass-bottomed boats, there are boating excursions for everyone. Whether you want to stay above the water or below, book a group or private boat tour for unforgettable sights of the marine life of the Bahamas. The Bahamas are a chain of 17 different islands, all offering their own adventures. Plan which island(s) you’d like to see ahead of time, or hop on an interisland flight or water taxi. In addition to its natural beauty, the Bahamas is known for its luxurious resorts, delicious food, and vibrant nightlife. Visitors can enjoy fine dining, live music, and dancing all night in some of the most beautiful settings you’ve ever seen. Visitors can explore the natural beauty of the islands, immerse themselves in the vibrant culture, or simply relax on the beach.

Activities on Paradise Island

Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas Photo credit: Isabella Smith

With its gorgeous beaches, luxury resorts, and activities for all ages, Paradise Island is a top destination for all of the Bahamas. It offers a wide range of activities for visitors of all ages and interests, in addition to its beautiful beaches and luxurious resorts.

For water-sports enthusiasts, there are many options available, including snorkeling, diving, jet skiing, and parasailing. Snorkeling and diving are among the top choices of water sports for visitors. There are also deep-sea fishing tours that can take you to the prime spots for “catching the big one.” You can also rent kayaks, jet skis, and paddleboards to get around and enjoy the crystal-clear water and warm, tropical climate year-round.

You can explore the island’s stunning coral reefs and marine life or enjoy the thrill of riding on the waves. One of the most popular destinations on the island is the Atlantis Resort. Fun for the whole family, Atlantis Resort features a world-class waterpark called Aquaventure. Aquaventure houses tall water slides, a long and winding lazy river, and a giant aquarium filled with exotic fish and other marine life.

For families with children, the resort offers many family-friendly activities aside from the water park, such as marine exhibits and a kids’ club. The marine exhibits at Atlantis include interactive touch tanks and a behind-the-scenes tour of the aquarium’s operations. The kids’ club, Atlantis Kids Adventures, offers supervised activities and games for children ages 3-12.

The resort also contains a meticulously groomed white sand beach, world-class spas, and numerous restaurants, including fine dining. For those looking to explore the marine life and vibrant coral reefs, Paradise Island offers a variety of water activities.

Paradise Island also hosts a variety of world-class golf courses, including the exclusive Ocean Club Golf Course. This golf club is one of the most scenic golf courses in the Caribbean, with breathtaking views of the ocean. For those looking for glitz and glamor, Paradise Island has several casinos in the area.

The biggest casino on the island is Atlantis Casino, which is part of the Atlantis Resort. Enjoy fine dining and world-class entertainment along with the thousands of slot machines, table games, and sports book betting. The casino regularly hosts live events and entertainment throughout the year. Whether you’re looking for adventure, rest and relaxation, or gambling the night away, there’s something for everyone.

For those seeking a luxurious and romantic getaway, Paradise Island has several resorts that cater specifically to couples. These resorts offer private villas, couples massages, and intimate dining experiences in secluded settings. The island’s spas offer a variety of treatments, including massages, facials, and body wraps, that are designed to help guests relax and unwind. For those seeking entertainment, Paradise Island has several nightclubs and bars that offer live music, dancing, and cocktails.

With its exclusive resorts, world-class dining, spas, and nightlife, Paradise Island is a great destination for adults looking for a romantic getaway or a fun-filled vacation with the family.

Exploring the Coral Reefs of the Bahamas

The entrance to Ben’s Cavern in the Bahamas Photo credit: Alex Rose

The Bahamas are home to some of the most diverse and exquisite coral reefs in the world. Take in the incomparable beauty while you get up close and personal with the vividly colored fish and underwater ecosystems. These reefs are among the most popular locations for a snorkeling tour and diving around the world, and there are numerous operators that offer tours for all skill levels. You can even get certified in diving while on vacation.

One of the most popular coral reefs is located at Andros Island. Andros Island is home to the third-largest barrier reef in the world, which stretches along the eastern end of the island for more than 190 miles. The sea off the coast of the island is home to thousands of rare species of fish, sea turtles, sea lions, and other marine life, as well as extensive underwater cave systems and colorful coral formations.

Another popular location is the island of Bimini, just 50 miles off the shore of Florida. Many cruise ships dock here so cruisers can enjoy a first stop of crystal-clear waters teeming with dolphins, sea turtles, and nurse sharks.

For those who wish to stay out of the water, I’d recommend a tour on a glass-bottomed boat. From this vantage point, you can watch the sea life and vibrant coral reefs like a vertical aquarium without ever having to get in the water. You can also enjoy the view from above with a helicopter tour, soaring above the crystal-clear waters for a bird’s eye view.

Exploring the serene coral reefs of the Bahamas offers a glimpse into the beautiful and mysterious life below the seas. Whether you’re an experienced swimmer or new to the water, there’s something to see for everyone in this tropical paradise.

Another popular destination for coral reef exploration is Grand Bahama Island. Here, visitors can explore the beautiful coral reefs that surround the island, including the famous UNESCO Blue Hole. This underwater sinkhole is a popular spot for divers, as it reaches depths of up to 200 feet and is home to a variety of marine life.

No matter where you go in the Bahamas, you’re sure to find stunning coral reefs and a variety of marine life to explore. Whether you’re an experienced diver or a first-time snorkeler, there’s an underwater adventure waiting for you in the Bahamas. So why not take the plunge and discover the natural wonders of the Bahamas’ coral reefs for yourself?

Visiting James Bond Locations in the Bahamas

Nassau, The Bahamas Photo credit: Francisco Cornellana

The Bahamas is an iconic location for many films, including the James Bond franchise. Easily recognizable as a top destination for Bond’s daring getaways, fans of the movie series can visit a whopping nine film locations all in one go. You can book a James Bond-themed scuba diving tour of the islands of New Providence and Paradise Island near Nassau or travel around on your own.

The Nassau Airport was featured in the 1965 James Bond film Thunderball, starring Sean Connery. Some of the original features and airport signs from the James Bond sets can still be found at the airport to this day. Nearby is the British Colonial Hilton in Nassau, which was featured in the 1983 film Never Say Never Again also starring Sean Connery. You can explore the film locations at the hotel lobby and have a martini at the same bar as Bond.

Dive into the crystal-clear waters around New Providence, the main island of the Bahamas, and see several world-famous shipwrecks that have been featured in James Bond movies. The Tears of Allah shipwreck, a 27-meter (88-foot) cargo ship that was purposely sunk to serve as a set for the Bond movie Never Say Never Again. The intact ship lies nearly upright, making for a perfect underwater photoshoot. Tourists have reported that someone has left a chair on the ship’s deck, making for an even better photo opportunity.

Another underwater site is a mere five-minute boat ride away, the Vulcan Bomber. The producers of Thunderball sunk a fiberglass model of bomber aircraft to create an underwater set for the film and let it remain when filmed wrapped. All that’s left of the structure is the wireframe, which the marine life happily reclaimed. Now, you can swim through the false wreckage and see how life in the ocean takes over. You can also visit Nassau’s Coral Harbour, where Bond was seen thwarting Karl Stromberg in The Spy Who Loved Me (1977).

Featured in the film Casino Royale from 2006, starring Daniel Craig and Mads Mikkelsen, is the One & Only Ocean Club, a Four Seasons Resort on Paradise Island. The resort’s Versailles Gardens (modeled after the famous gardens at Versailles Palace in Paris, France) and the beach at the resort were both featured in the film, and the locations are available to the public, no reservations required. James Bond is seen at one of the resort’s ocean-front villas, which will require reservations to see.

What to See and Do in Lucayan National Park

Located on the island of Grand Bahama, Lucayan National Park is a wonder to behold. Established in 1982 and expanded in 2015, Lucayan National Park contains and protects all of the vegetative zones found in the Bahamas. You can experience the untouched natural beauty of the Bahamas with miles of pristine white and pink sand beaches and lush tropical rainforest. One of the most popular things to do at Lucayan National Park is to explore the underwater cave system. Filled with unique rock formations and extremely clear water, this activity is reserved for experienced divers and snorkelers. This experience is unlike anything else on Earth and well worth the trip.

Aside from the underwater caves, visitors can take a guided tour or explore on their own amongst the mangrove forest. Teeming with beautiful exotic birds, fish, and other wildlife, visitors can take pictures and learn all about these unique species that call the mangroves and coastal region home.

Another popular attraction at the park are the hiking trails. There are several trails that take you through the forests and beaches to explore Lucayan National Park at your own pace. Enjoy the best views on the great island of Grand Bahama by hiking, picnicking, swimming, or camping in the park’s designated areas.

Lucayan National Park is also internationally recognized as an Important Bird Area, and it’s heaven for all bird watchers. Boasting over 300 native and migratory bird species, there are plentiful areas for bird watchers to catch a glimpse of famous and rare bird species. At $12 per adult and $6 for kids 12 and under, this national park is not only affordable but also supports the livelihoods of many Bahamians. So be sure to support this local establishment while you enjoy all that the Bahamas have to offer.

Gold Rock Beach

Beach in the Bahamas Photo credit: Geri Chapple

Gold Rock Beach is a true treasure of the Bahamas, located on the beautiful Grand Bahama Island. This stunning beach is famous for its crystal-clear waters, pristine white sand, and unique rock formations. The beach is part of Lucayan National Park, which is full of natural wonders and unique attractions. The park is home to a variety of wildlife, including birds, fish, and reptiles, making it a great place for nature lovers to explore.

One of the most unique features of Gold Rock Beach is the incredible rock formations that line the shore. These ancient limestone formations have been shaped by the ocean waves over millions of years, creating a truly breathtaking sight. Visitors can explore the rocks and caves, which are full of fascinating geological formations and marine habitats.

The beach itself is also a sight to behold, with its soft white sand and crystal-clear waters that are perfect for swimming, snorkeling, and sunbathing. The water is so clear that visitors can see all the way to the bottom, where they can spot colorful fish and other marine life. Visitors to Gold Rock Beach can enjoy a variety of activities, from sunbathing and swimming to snorkeling and wildlife viewing. The shallow waters and gentle waves make it a great place for families with children, while the coral reefs located just offshore provide an excellent opportunity for snorkeling and diving enthusiasts to explore the marine life in the area.

One of the best times to visit Gold Rock Beach is during low tide, when the water recedes and reveals a vast expanse of sand and fascinating tidal pools. Visitors can explore these pools and find all sorts of marine life, including starfish, crabs, and small fish.

Overall, Gold Rock Beach is a must-visit destination for anyone traveling to the Bahamas. Its unique rock formations, stunning beach, and fascinating marine habitat make it a one-of-a-kind experience that visitors will never forget.