11 Unique Hotels Across the U.S. With Outstanding Views 

Isn’t it all about a room with a view? Memories start there. You never forget a room where you looked out and saw what matters most to you, be it ocean, cliffs, mountains, cityscape, rolling hills, desert or farmland. The vision is so captivating you’re content to simply sit for a spell and soak it in, perhaps with a cup of tea, coffee, a glass of wine or champagne and exhale.

For sure it’s a bonus if your room is a big deal as all the sites you will see. That comfort, that peace, is the frosting on the vacation cake.

If you’re wondering where to go for a room that wows, we’ll get you started on your search.

Cliff House, Cape Neddick, Maine

Image by Cliffhouse Maine Photo credit: Cliffhouse Hotel view, Maine

As beautiful as the pictures are, they pale in comparison to how the heart leaps IRL. The gushing waters as far as the eye can see impress. The Cliff House is one of my favorites. Not many East Coast properties have bragging rights about a cliffside location so close to the ocean. It’s perched on Bald Head Cliff overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. You best believe you get some of the best sunrises and sunsets that you’ll find anywhere. As a lighthouse lover, that I could see the Nubble Lighthouse from the resort was ever so sweet. There’s a fab spa and some of the best New England grub at the resort’s Tiller restaurant that’s suspended above the ocean. You’ll love a suite that has a private terrace and double exposure views of the Atlantic Ocean from your comfy living room.

The View Hotel, Monument Valley, Utah

Image by Monument Valley View Photo credit: Cabin view at Monument Valley

The name says it all. If you call yourself The View Hotel you’re pretty sure you can deliver the goods. The View Hotel doesn’t disappoint. It overlooks Monument Valley and massive amounts of those iconic rock formations. It’s a beauty adjacent to the Navajo Tribal Park. Most guestrooms have a private balcony and patio furniture so you can marvel at the magnificent sight before you. If you’re lucky enough to be in a top floor guestroom, called a StarView room, you’ll enjoy stargazing too.

The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park

Image by Ritz Carlton Photo credit: Ritz Carlton in New York City

You’re already feeling chuffed about your room at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park. It’s luxurious, think more townhouse than hotel room, with its bespoke furnishings and great work from some of New York’s finest artists. The views of Central Park are something special. Treat yourself to a Park View room and you’ll get a telescope included in your room for prime peeping.

Flathead Lake Lodge, Bigfork, Montana

This slice of Big Sky Country is every bit as beautiful as what captures your heart in a show like Yellowstone. For starters, it’s on the shores of Flathead Lake, which is nearly 30 miles long and 16 miles in width – the largest natural freshwater lake in the Western U.S. Then there’s the magic of the mountains. Whether you’re in the lodge or a cabin, you’re surrounded by tall pine trees, flowers, and the lake. The chill mode hits you immediately. It did for me.

LondonHouse Chicago, Curio Collection by Hilton

Image by Hilton Photo credit: Hilton hotel in Chicago

The 1923 building that is home to LondonHouse was once one of the “Big Four” skyscrapers around the former Michigan Avenue Bridge. Now, the buzz about the 22-story glass tower building is its three-level rooftop bar, the only one of its kind in Chicago. The oohs and ahhs don’t stop there. A Vista room features floor-to-ceiling glass windows with views of the Chicago River, bridges and more. With windows everywhere you’ll take in the Magnificent Mile, parks, and skyline throughout the hotel.

Sheraton Waikiki, Oahu, Hawaii

Image by Marriot Photo credit: Marriot hotel in hawaii

You can call this paradise and not be exaggerating. With the recent completion of a $200 million renovation, this oceanfront resort is ready for you. For sure location is everything. The resort’s elevated positioning makes it possible for you to take in panoramic views of Diamond Head, a volcanic tuff crater, and the Pacific Ocean. Talk about sunsets, this is the spot. You can enjoy it all from your private balcony or if you like from the Edge Pool, said to be North America’s longest infinity pool.

Auberge du Soleil, Rutherford, California

Image by Auberge Resort Photo credit: Auberge Resort dining area

You might think you’re in the South of France in this Napa Valley retreat. Get ready to hit your peak Zen with the peaceful vineyard views, sculpture garden and expansive private grounds. At this adults-only resort, it’s all about romance and relaxation. Epic views include those from the infinity pool and your private terrace. Deluxe rooms and suites have outdoor tubs where your eyes can further feast on Mother Nature’s gifts.

Hotel Terra, Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Image by Hotel Jackson Hole Photo credit: Hotel Jackson Hole in Wyoming

This boutique hotel a mile from Grand Teton National Park is a mountainside, romantic haven. The AAA Four Diamond Award hotel has guest rooms with huge windows that showcase unobstructed views of the surrounding beauty be it the valley or the mountains. Enjoy the scenery further from the outdoor infinity pool or the rooftop Chill Spa that has an outdoor hot tub overlooking Teton Village and awesome views of the valley.

Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero

Image by Four Seasons Photo credit: Four Seasons San Francisco

You don’t want to leave your heart in San Francisco, and you probably won’t want to leave your room either. The top 11 floors of this 48-story hotel provide views that you’ll be relishing in memories years later. Consider the one-bedroom Bridge view suite, that has a full living room, private bedroom, two full bathrooms and views that stretch from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Bay Bridge and other city landmarks. Or go for a Skyline view suite for a cityscape. Up the thrill factor with a Golden Gate Terrace suite, where you can take in the Golden Gate and Bay Bridges, Alcatraz and Coit Tower while sipping your morning tea or coffee or enjoy a cocktail at sunset from your supersized terrace.

Grand Hotel, Mackinac Island, Michigan

Image by the Grand Hotel Photo credit: Grand Hotel Fall Drone-21.jpg

The stage is set for you. The Grand Hotel is home to the largest porch in the world. There you’ll find some of the best views of Lake Huron and the Mackinac Bridge. What gives the Grand Hotel an edge is its positioning. It’s perched along the southwest portion of the island that’s on a higher elevation offering prime views. Go for one of the signature suites, each one has its own design, featuring a historical figure, events, and time periods.

Sunriver Resort, Sunriver, Oregon

Image by Sunriver Resort Photo credit: Sunriver resort pool

Year round the scenery at the Sunriver Resort is sure to put a smile on your face and bring solace to your soul. Lodge Village rooms offer views of grasslands, ponds, the Meadow’s Golf Course, and Mt. Bachelor. Consider too, River Lodge rooms which give you views of grasslands, the Meadow’s Golf Course, the Sun River and the Cascade Mountain Range. There’s little debate that some of the best views are at the Lodge, where there are floor-to-ceiling windows that bring the outside in.

Pack Your Bags

Where you make your home away from home when you are on vacation matters much. Even if you spend most of your day gallivanting out and about, when it’s time to call it a day, where you go can continue to elevate what was a great day, or not. Choose your room carefully. Don’t cheap yourself. By all means, go for that room with a view. No doubt you’ve earned it.