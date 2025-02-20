9 Things to Do for St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago

Chicago knows how to party.

From New Year’s Eve to July 4th, Chicago regularly turns into a block party. From private parties at rooftop bars to street parades that snake through the city, there are dozens of ways to join the seasonal calendar of festivities.

But there’s something about St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago that stands out.

Though cities like Boston and New York City also have substantial Irish-American populations that have shaped massive St. Patty’s Day celebrations, Chicago is arguably the top spot to ring in the holiday in the US.

Is it all down to the green river dye that plumbers dump into the Chicago River? Is it owed to Chicago’s rowdy party culture? Or is it a callback to the city’s well-known and well-preserved Irish heritage?

Probably all three—but I’ll let you decide. I’ve rounded up the best ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago, including my own top pick. (Special thanks to my brother who lives in Chicago and knows how to drink.)

If you want to keep digging into St. Patty’s Day fare, stick with Choose Chicago.

Top 9 activities in Chicago for St. Patty’s Day

#1: Watch the river run green

It’s been happening for almost half a century for a reason—and you can watch as local plumbers spew a harmless, green dye into the Chicago River. The event happens between State and Columbus streets each year. You can watch live from Upper Wacker as the dying starts at 10 am. Just make sure to get there early to nab your spot.

#2: Take a river cruise to party at a safe distance from the mayhem

I’m not one for crowds, so piling onto one of the parades isn’t my idea of a great St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago. If you’re like me, book a river cruise that’s offering a St. Patty’s Day route.

You can choose from a handful of options, many of which include events like live bagpipe music, Irish dishes, and plenty of beer and cocktail options. All while cruising down an electric-green river. (Head to the Choose Chicago page linked above to find more St. Patrick’s Day river cruise offers.)

#3 Or kayak through the currents

If you’re a fitness buff or simply like to get out on the water, you can book a kayak tour that cuts through the Chicago River. Don’t worry—you won’t get in the way of those cruises. The Chicago River is wide, and tour guides are adept at helping you navigate the channel safely and happily.

#4 Join a parade—but choose wisely

You have three main options when it comes to choosing a St. Patrick’s Day parade. Your three options are the South Side Irish Parade, North Side Irish Parade, and the main St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Grant Park.

The South Side has the strongest Irish associations, as neighborhoods like Beverly, Bridgeport, and Morgan Park still have strong Irish Catholic demographics. In fact, you might see them called the South Side Irish. This is the most homegrown St. Patty’s Day parade in town.

That being said, you can also join the North Side Irish Parade, which has been going strong for over two decades. This smaller celebration heads through the Norwood Park neighborhood.

The largest event is this year’s 70th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which is the largest in the city and one of the most prestigious in the country. You can expect live performances, step dancers, marching bands, bagpipers, and more over three hours.

#5 Keep it old school at Shamrock’n: A Family-Friendly Irish Celebration

Old St. Patrick’s Church is a Catholic assembly that has been hosting a family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day celebration for the past few years. This warm pop-up includes an a la carte menu, alcoholic beverages, a pot’o gold-themed raffle, and live entertainment that’s fit for all ages.

#6 Or at the Irish American Heritage Center

Similar to Old St. Patrick’s, you can find a more family-friendly party at the Irish American Heritage Center. In fact, if you’ll be out of town on the actual holiday, you can still join the festivities at the center. They host a range of celebratory events leading up to March 15th, from Celtic art classes to Irish singing workshops.

#7 Reserve your spot at an Irish pub—I vote you go to Replay Lincoln Park

Like I said before: Chicago knows how to party. You won’t be shorthanded looking for bars and cocktail lounges that are rolling out specialized St. Patty’s Day menus, drinks, and more.

I actually got to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago a few years back at Replay Lincoln Park. This pop-up, high-décor bar did not disappoint—and I’m sure it’s hardly the only option out there.

(Replay Lincoln Park is one of my favorite bars of all time—so check it out even if you’re not in Chicago over St. Patrick’s Day!)

#8 Or go on a bar crawl

If committing to a single bar experience is a little underwhelming, avoid FOMO with a bar crawl. I’d hate to repeat myself, but here I go again: Chicago has some of the best bars, lounges, and watering holes in the US. You can explore them at full speed over St. Patrick’s Day.

#9 Enjoy themed menus at restaurants celebrating St. Patty’s Day

If Guinness and lime-green cocktails aren’t your thing, then look for a menu that sparks joy. From casual eateries like Pizzeria Portofino to more refined private parties like Raised, An Urban Rooftop, you can find restaurants celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in style.

You can also find restaurants that offer a party-like atmosphere, which is a pretty solid compromise for anyone who wants to eat, drink, and stay warm over the holiday.