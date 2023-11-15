TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

News and TipsTravel TipsAirports and Flying

Frontier Airlines Offers ‘All-You-Can-Fly’ Pass for $500

Daniel Terrill
Nov.15.2023
frontier
Photo credit: Frontier Airlines / Facebook
  • Airline Reward Programs
  • Airports and Flying
  • News and Tips
  • Points & Miles
  • Travel News
  • Travel Tips
    • Daniel Terrill
    Nov.15.2023

    On Wednesday, the Denver-based Frontier Airlines unveiled the “GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Annual Pass,” which will allow you to fly as much as you want throughout most of 2024. 

    James Dempsey, Frontier Airlines president, said that prices for the annual pass start at $499, which is the airline’s “lowest price ever for a year’s worth of travel.” 

    “For anyone with flexibility in their travel plans, the pass is a great value and a terrific opportunity to travel affordably,” Dempsey said, adding that pass holders will have opportunities to fly to domestic and international destinations. 

    While pass holders will have access to all flights, in the fine print, Frontier said that GoWild flights are subject to blackout periods and that the upfront cost does not cover baggage costs, taxes, fees, and other charges. 

    According to the announcement, the GoWild pass will be on sale until Nov. 28, 2023, or until they’re sold out. Additionally, the pass will only be valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.

  • Airline Reward Programs
  • Airports and Flying
  • News and Tips
  • Points & Miles
  • Travel News
  • Travel Tips
    • Image of Daniel Terrill Daniel Terrill View Full Profile

      Daniel Terrill is a writer, editor, and journalist. He covers the outdoors and travel. In the past, he was the managing editor at Guns.com, the commerce editor at Task & Purpose, a police officer, a Marine, and perhaps the most dangerous job of all, a substitute teacher. You can contact him at daniel@outdoors.com.

    • ©Copyright 2023
    • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.