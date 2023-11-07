TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

News and Tips

Air Canada Now Offers Disney+ During Flights

Daniel Terrill
Nov.7.2023
air canada
Photo credit: Air Canada
  • Airports and Flying
  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
  • Travel Tips
    • Daniel Terrill
    Nov.7.2023

    Last week, Air Canada announced a collaboration with Disney to make the company’s movies and shows available to passengers onboard the airline’s flights. 

    John Moody, Air Canada’s managing director of product design, described in a statement that the collab is solidifying our expansive range of leading content.”

    Beginning this month, Air Canada passengers will have access to programming on the Disney app, including studios and franchises like Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. 

    In the announcement, the collaboration builds on the airline’s effort to improve the family-focused travel experience.

  • Airports and Flying
  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
  • Travel Tips
    • Image of Daniel Terrill Daniel Terrill View Full Profile

      Daniel Terrill is a writer, editor, and journalist. He covers the outdoors and travel. In the past, he was the managing editor at Guns.com, the commerce editor at Task & Purpose, a police officer, a Marine, and perhaps the most dangerous job of all, a substitute teacher. You can contact him at daniel@outdoors.com.

    • ©Copyright 2023
    • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.