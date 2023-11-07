Air Canada Now Offers Disney+ During Flights

Last week, Air Canada announced a collaboration with Disney to make the company’s movies and shows available to passengers onboard the airline’s flights.

John Moody, Air Canada’s managing director of product design, described in a statement that the collab is solidifying our expansive range of leading content.”

Beginning this month, Air Canada passengers will have access to programming on the Disney app, including studios and franchises like Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more.

In the announcement, the collaboration builds on the airline’s effort to improve the family-focused travel experience.