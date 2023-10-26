8 Secluded European Beaches You’ll Have Mostly To Yourself

The beach is all but deserted. Waves gently move to shore bringing a few shells and strands of seaweed. Sand crunches softly as it gives way to solitary footsteps along the water’s edge. A sandpiper dashes along, looking for mollusks. The only other creatures are seabirds soaring overhead and the occasional crab scurrying toward its burrow.

Secluded beaches are hidden gems waiting to be discovered. Away from the crowds, they provide a serene environment to enjoy nature’s gifts. The sense of adventure that comes with exploring a lesser-known beach is unforgettable. Try one of these European beaches for your next secluded sun-and-sand adventure.

1. San Blas Bay, Nadur, Gozo

San Blas Bay is a beautiful and secluded beach in Nadur, Gozo, Malta. This hidden gem has crystal-clear water and a small stretch of sand, perfect for sunbathing and swimming.

The beach is surrounded by cliffs and offers unmatched Mediterranean Sea views. While it may require some effort to reach the beach, you’ll be rewarded with an undisturbed environment, making it the perfect escape from crowds.

San Blas Bay is on the northeast side of Nadur. Take the steep paved path to the bay at the end of San Blas Street.

2. Betina Špilja, Dubrovnik, Croatia

Betina Špilja is a secret beach located in Dubrovnik, Croatia. The small, secluded beach can only be reached by boat or a 30-minute hike from the nearest road. The beach is encircled by towering cliffs with incredible views of the Adriatic Sea.

The unclouded water is perfect for swimming and snorkeling, and the beach’s peace and quiet provide a serene environment to relax and unwind. Betina Špilja will top your list of things to do in Dubrovnik. To get to the beach, swim from Gjivovichi Beach or ask a local to take you in a boat.

3. Romantika Beach, Varna, Bulgaria

Romantika Beach in Varna, Bulgaria, offers a secluded and peaceful environment. It is located at the bottom of a steep cliff, accessible by walking down a long staircase. The beach has crystal-clear water perfect for swimming. You can also enjoy sunbathing and beach games. The beach is popular for couples thanks to its romantic atmosphere. A visit to Romantika Beach is made for a tranquil and intimate getaway.

From the Galata suburb center, walk about 0.75 miles to the Galata Lighthouse, then take the path down to the beach.

4. Caletta di Paternella Beach, Terrasini, Sicily

Caletta di Paternella Beach is in Terrasini, Sicily. This secluded beach is accessible only by foot, which makes it a perfect spot for escaping the maddening crowds. The crystal-clear water and surrounding cliffs provide a magnificent view of the Tyrrhenian Sea.

Swim, sunbathe, dive from the rocks, or explore the numerous caves dotted along the cliffs. Caletta di Paternella Beach’s peaceful setting is near the Terrasini Village, about 24 miles southwest of Palermo.

5. Gidaki Beach, Ithaca, Greece

Gidaki Beach is tucked away on the island of Ithaca in Greece. This hidden paradise is accessible only by boat or a steep hike, which deters crowds and makes it perfect for a peaceful and uninhabited environment.

The beach has clean and clear water, soft sand, and magnificent cliffs, providing a lovely view of the Ionian Sea. Gidaki Beach is ideal to escape the hustle and bustle of tourist hotspots. Gidaki is accessible by boat from the Port of Vathy.

6. Fisherman’s Cove Beach, Monaco

Fisherman’s Cove Beach in Monaco is a small, secluded cove that offers an escape from busy city life. Known for its clear water and soft sand, it’s used for swimming, sunbathing, and lounging.

You can enjoy striking views of the Mediterranean Sea and the surrounding cliffs while lounging on the beach. The beach has a variety of water sports activities, including kayaking, paddleboarding, and snorkeling. Overall, Fisherman’s Cove Beach is a must-visit destination for anyone looking for a serene and picturesque beach experience. Take the stairs down to the beach from the Fisherman’s parking lot.

7. Es Coll Baix, Mallorca, Spain

Es Coll Baix in Mallorca, Spain, is a secluded beach on the island’s northern coast. It is accessible only by boat from the Port of Alcudia, which deters most of the crowds and makes it an ideal spot for those seeking a tranquil environment. The beach boasts clean, clear water and offers a stunning view of the bluffs. You can relish swimming, sunbathing, and snorkeling in this peaceful setting. Es Coll Baix is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered.

8. Cala Sarraina, North Sardinia, Italy

Cala Sarraina is a secluded beach in the North of Sardinia, Italy. The beach is surrounded by dominating cliffs and clear water, perfect for swimming and snorkeling.

Due to its remote location, it is less crowded, making it a peaceful and relaxing environment. You can enjoy sunbathing and exploring nearby caves. Cala Sarraina offers an escape from the hustle and bustle of the more popular Italian beaches.

Cala Sarraina is 2.5 miles northeast of Costa Paradiso and 1.5 miles southwest of Cala Faa.

Conclusion

Secluded beaches offer an unpopulated environment away from the buzz of crowded beaches. They provide a sense of adventure, discovery, and the opportunity to enjoy nature’s gifts. Include a secluded beach in your next waterfront escape.