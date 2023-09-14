High Speed Train Service From Orlando To Miami Begins Next Week: Everything You Need To Know

The eagerly anticipated new high-speed rail line stop at Orlando International Airport is set to open Friday, September 22. Brightline’s new Orlando stop connects visitors to South Florida and includes stops in West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami. The train will travel at speeds up to 125 miles per hour. Anyone who’s driven from Orlando to South Florida knows traffic can be difficult on even the best days. This new service allows passengers to sit back and enjoy the two-to-three hour trip stress-free.

“We have seen incredible enthusiasm from the business and tourism industries eager to travel between Central and South Florida,” said Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline.

To kick-off the new service, Brightline is offering one-way so-called SMART fares starting at $79 for adults and $39 for children. One-way premium tickets start at $149. Premium tickets come with priority boarding, a dedicated lounge, checked luggage, and complimentary drinks and snacks.

For SMART fares, groups of 4 or more will receive a 25-percent discount. SMART fares include complimentary WiFi, USB outlets, and food and drink is available for purchase.

The route is opening at a perfect time of year for visitors wanting to come to Orlando. Seasonal events happening now include EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World, and Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort.

“As we start service to Orlando for peak holiday seasons, I encourage everyone to check calendars, make plans, visit our website or app, and reserve a seat now,” added Goddard.

You can book tickets at gobrightline.com or download the Brightline app on iOS or Android.The entire route, from Miami to Orlando, cost $6 Billion dollars to build, according to Brightline. Brightline is also planning a route on the west coast from Las Vegas to Southern California. The project recently received environmental review approval from the Federal Railroad Administration, which allows it to move to the next steps.