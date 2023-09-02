8 Best Experiences At The Omni Bedford Springs Resort

The Omni Bedford Springs Resort is a historic resort hotel located in Bedford, Pennsylvania. The resort is known for its natural mineral springs, which have been used for health and wellness purposes for centuries. Situated in the heart of the Allegheny Mountains in Pennsylvania, the expansive property offers stunning scenery and is within easy driving distance of several major cities, including Columbus, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia.

The resort was founded in 1796 by Dr. Thomas Leiper, who believed that the mineral springs had healing properties. The resort quickly became popular with people from all over the country. It was even visited by several presidents, including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Buchanan, and Ulysses S. Grant. Buchanan’s desk is still in the lobby of the hotel.

In the early 2000s, Bedford Springs Resort underwent a major renovation. It was reopened in 2005 as an Omni Hotels & Resorts property with 220 guest rooms. The renovation preserved the resort’s historic charm while adding modern amenities and services. Today, the Omni Bedford Springs Resort is a popular destination for both leisure and business travelers. Trust me when I say this should make your bucket list; it is one of the best resorts in Pennsylvania.

Ritual pool in the Springs Eternal Spa Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

1. Springs Eternal Resort

You can’t come to Bedford Springs without making an appointment with one of the high-end spa services. Pressed for time? No worries, take the plunge into the seven-step eternal springs experience. Breathe deeply and rejuvenate as you transport your senses to a restorative zen place.

Pro Tip: Book your spa service well in advance of your stay to ensure you can get whatever relaxing experience you desire.

Olympic-sized indoor pool at the Omni Bedford Springs Resort Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

2. Indoor And Outdoor Pools

No matter what time of the year you come to the resort, you can enjoy a dip into the healing waters. In 1905, Bedford Springs opened one of the first indoor pools in the United States, where musicians serenaded the swimmers from the posh opera box. Times have changed, but today, you can swim and imagine days gone by in the fully restored beauty of the pool. Summertime creates an outdoor oasis for family and friends to soak in the sun and rent a cabana for the day.

Pro Tip: Outdoor service from the Turtle Shell in the cabana is the way to go on a hot weekend for poolside dining.

3. UTV Adventures

Grab your favorite adventure buddy or make a solo trip into the resort’s backcountry trails. Buckle up for a fast-paced ride through the UTV trails that lead to staggering views of the whole property; abundant wildlife and birding opportunities abound within the boundaries.

Pro Tip: Make sure to pack some clothes that can get dirty; depending on the time of year and weather, you can get soaked with water. If you forget, Tally-Ho Outfitters will have everything you need.

4. Guided Hikes

Book a guided hike with one of the knowledgeable guides on one of the beautiful, well-maintained trails. From meditative walks for mental well-being to historic hikes that give you the insider guide to the past, there is an outdoor adventure awaiting for every level of hiker.

Pro Tip: The trails have elevation changes and steps; wear sturdy shoes and plan for a rigorous walk through the woods.

Golf Course at Omni Bedford Springs Resort Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

5. World-Class Golf Course

Golfing is truly one of America’s favorite leisure activities. Golfers have the pleasure of playing at the Bedford Springs Resort course, which is a truly unforgettable experience. The course is beautifully maintained and the scenery is beyond breathtaking. Seasoned and newbie golfers will relish the challenging layout of the course, which will keep them on their toes throughout the round. Book your tee time in advance.

Pro Tip: A fully stocked pro shop is in the clubhouse and golf lessons are available from an on-staff pro.

6. Fly Fishing In A Local Trout Stream

Learn something new while staying and take a trip to fish for trout. Fly fishing is a popular method of angling that involves using a specialized fishing rod, reel, and weighted line to cast a lightweight artificial fly as bait. Guests can take a fishing trek to a nearby off-property stream where fly fishing trout guides take you waist-deep into the water to snap a line and reel in the catch of a lifetime.

Omni Bedford Springs suite Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

7. Luxurious Rooms At Bedford Springs

Plan to sit back and relax in the room of your choice at the Omni Bedford Springs Resort. Don’t overbook your stay with all the things because you will want to savor the quiet times too. Rooms with balconies overlooking the well-manicured lawns are perfect for sipping room-delivered coffee in the mornings and evening wine at night as you watch the sky erupt with colors before you tuck yourself into the big comfortable bed.

Chopped salad at the 1796 Room Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

8. Exquisite Dining Experiences

Omni has gathered some of the finest chefs from around the world to come and create unique dining opportunities. They have made a place for you to indulge no matter your foodie desires.

1796 Room

Housed in the original part of the hotel, the 1796 Room is a signature steak and chophouse preparing 21-day aged steaks to perfection. Surrounded by historic charm and tavern-esque ambiance, you are transported to a memorable five-star steak-dining event.

Evitt House Coffee

Not looking to sit and linger over a meal? Evitt House Coffee is the best place to grab a breakfast or lunch sandwich, or one of the glorious chef-made cupcakes with mounds of silky icing. Cases of ice cream for a quick snack to cool off or a handcrafted pick-me-up coffee will be just what you need in the afternoon.

Entrance of the Crystal Dining Room Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

The Crystal Room

Masterfully crafted meals are served at breakfast and dinner in the historic dining room at the heart of the hotel. Breakfast buffets of fresh fruit, golden waffles, and thick-sliced bacon help wake visitors up for a full day of fun. At dinner, the atmosphere becomes thick with locally sourced creations that tempt any palate.

Frontier Tavern

Casual but upscale dining awaits at the Frontier Tavern, where mounds of tavern chips are served with succulent dipping sauce and freshly made sandwiches are prepared with on-tap brews. It’s where couples and families can gather to close out the day.

No matter what you’re looking for in a vacation, you’re sure to find it at the Omni Bedford Springs Resort. With its historic charm, modern amenities, and stunning scenery, it has something to offer everyone.

