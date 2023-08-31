My 6 Favorite Dining Experiences At The Historic Bedford Springs Resort

Are you looking for a luxurious, historical dining experience? If so, the historic Omni Bedford Springs Resort in scenic rural Pennsylvania should be on your list. As one of the oldest resorts in America and home to beautiful landscapes, wooded trails, outdoor activities, a gorgeous spa, and more, this destination offers guests an incredible variety of experiences.

Having recently explored the resort, I can personally vouch for its magical atmosphere and delectable cuisine. From traditional American fare to luxurious fine-dining options, this breathtaking property has plenty of choices to satisfy your taste buds!

Each meal feels like an unforgettable experience at the historic Bedford Springs Resort. So if you’re curious about savoring unique flavors or trying out some classic favorites in an idyllic setting, keep reading!

The Omni Bedford Springs Resort hosted our visit. All opinions are my own.

Omni Bedford Springs Resort Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

The Bedford Springs Resort

The ground for a hotel was purchased in 1796. Located almost halfway between Harrisburg and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, it was in proximity to travelers from Baltimore and Washington. The resort has served guests since 1806 and was named a National Historic Landmark in 1984.

The hotel was once the playground for the rich and those seeking luxurious amenities and the medicinal properties of therapeutic spring water.

Over the years, multiple presidents have stayed at the resort including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, and many more.

President James Buchanan first stayed at Bedford Springs as a young attorney. He visited often, had a Sheraton desk at the resort to run his campaign for office, and used the hotel as a Summer White House during his presidency. His desk is still available to view.

The Bedford Springs Hotel endured years of disrepair and sat abandoned for over 20 years.

Finally, it was reopened in 2007 after a complete restoration. The restoration included the original Olympic-sized pool, a world-class spa, and multiple restaurants.

Filet mignon at the 1796 Room Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

1. 1796 Room

The resort boasts several restaurants; the Frontier Tavern and 1796 Room use the same entrance. The tavern is straight ahead, but up a few steps, you’ll find the 1796 Room.

Named for the year Dr. John Anderson purchased the grounds, the 1796 Room was relaunched as a signature steak and chophouse, serving the highest quality of steaks, chops, fish, and poultry.

The 1796 Room décor and memorabilia take you back to Colonial times, but the meals provide an upscale epicurean adventure that will exceed your expectations. When you dine at the 1796 Room in the historic Omni Bedford Springs Resort, you will enjoy a walk through the past while relishing an over-the-top delicious meal.

Interior of the 1796 Room Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

You will see historical photographs and antique quilts on the walls. There is a rich ambiance with a relaxed, upscale atmosphere welcoming you.

There were four of us dining together and we ordered appetizers to share at the table. We indulged in the jumbo shrimp cocktail and crispy fried calamari.

The 1796 Room boasts a world-class wine list. Their staff is trained to recommend the perfect pairing of wine with your meal. We shared two bottles of wine, a sweet variety and a dry blend. Both were delightful.

The upscale menu includes classic American and European meals, such as roasted and grilled meat, seasonal seafood, and handmade pasta. I ordered the juicy and tender center-cut filet mignon for my entrée. They provided a huge steak knife, but you could cut the filet with a butter knife.

My husband ordered the twin lobster tails with a truffled butter sauce and lemon. Others at our table had steak and an Irish beef stew, which was that evening’s special.

Baby carrots and asparagus at the 1796 Room Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

We shared tender and sweet baby carrots and savory roasted asparagus spears as our sides.

I ordered the “Death by Chocolate Cake” when it was time for dessert. Talk about a decadent dessert! There were nine moist and flavorful chocolate cake layers with a creamy chocolate ganache between each layer. It had chocolate icing with shaved almonds and a tasty chocolate syrup drizzled over the top.

When the waiter mentioned it was generous enough to share, he wasn’t kidding. The slice of cake was 7 inches high and large enough to share with three other people. We all had plenty. Not only was the portion huge, but it also had a gorgeous presentation and was a luscious way to end the meal. It is absolutely the best dessert on the menu; just be sure you have someone to share it with.

We enjoyed eating at this restaurant so much that we returned again before our stay ended and enjoyed another meal. I ordered the grilled salmon and the chopped salad with candied pecans and crisp bacon; both were divine. We shared a banana foster for dessert.

If you have a food allergy, notify your server and they will work with the chef to accommodate your needs.

The 1796 Room is open for dinner from 5–9 p.m. daily. It is a dining experience not to be missed for a relaxed yet upscale atmosphere and a scrumptious meal.

Death by Chocolate Cake at the 1796 Room Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

What To Order In The 1796 Room

Entrée (Center-Cut Filet Mignon): High-quality, 21-day-aged USDA prime beef prepared at 1,700 degrees on an infrared broiler, ensuring juiciness, tenderness, and flavor

High-quality, 21-day-aged USDA prime beef prepared at 1,700 degrees on an infrared broiler, ensuring juiciness, tenderness, and flavor Entrée (Twin Lobster Tails): Served in a truffled butter sauce with lemon

Served in a truffled butter sauce with lemon Salad (1796 Chopped Salad): Mixed with candied pecans and crisp bacon with your choice of dressing

Mixed with candied pecans and crisp bacon with your choice of dressing Dessert (Death by Chocolate Cake): Nine moist chocolate cake layers with a creamy chocolate ganache between layers and chocolate icing with shaved almonds

Pro Tip: Be sure to allow some time to roam the lobby and hallways to take in the historical memorabilia at the hotel.

Chicken pork baguette at the Frontier Tavern Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

2. Frontier Tavern

Within the same end of the hotel, next to the 1796 Room, is the Frontier Tavern. It is a casual dining spot for lunch, dinner, and libations. Guests convene around the bar in the evenings to enjoy an artisanal brew and spirited conversation.

A favorite among locals and resort guests, it has a fun casual menu, including comfort foods like mac and cheese. We ate lunch at the Frontier Tavern and it was exceptional.

What To Order At The Frontier Tavern

Chicken Pork Belly Baguette: This crispy chicken and pork belly sandwich was topped with pickled vegetables and fresh mint. It is served with your choice of fries or chips.

This crispy chicken and pork belly sandwich was topped with pickled vegetables and fresh mint. It is served with your choice of fries or chips. The Classic: A thick juicy hamburger with lettuce, tomatoes, steakhouse cheese, onion, and house-made pickles

Pro Tip: You can order ingredients, borrow a marshmallow roasting tool, and use the outdoor fire pit to create s’mores.

Evitt House Coffee at Bedford Springs Resort — great for “grab-and-go” items Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

3. Evitt House Coffee

Various grab-and-go items are available in the Evitt House Coffee. You can sit down and enjoy your selection or take it on an adventure. The most requested items are coffee, cookies, pastries, and ice cream. They also offer breakfast items, sandwiches, soups, and snacks.

What To Order At Evitt House Coffee

Snack: The banana nut breakfast cookie or the jumbo chocolate chip cookie; both were delicious!

The banana nut breakfast cookie or the jumbo chocolate chip cookie; both were delicious! Breakfast: Breakfast burrito

Breakfast burrito Sandwich: Turkey and brie on a croissant

Turkey and brie on a croissant Soup: Smoked chicken chili

Meats at the breakfast buffet in the Crystal Room Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

4. The Crystal Room

This is the most beautiful room. Everything is crystal and mirrors; it just sparkles. The Crystal Room serves breakfast daily from 7–11 a.m. You’ll feel like you are in a fairy tale palace when you dine here, enjoying the traditional upscale, sophisticated, and elegant ambiance.

The room used to be the resort’s main dining room. They serve a buffet breakfast that is an authentic culinary experience. Its elegant cuisine changes with the seasons.

The chef seeks out local and regional products from nearby family farms and fisheries. It features farm-to-table entrées.

What To Order In The Crystal Room

The Breakfast Buffet: Both hot and cold items are elegantly presented.

Pro Tip: They only served breakfast in the Crystal Room when I visited. I see they are now serving dinner as well.

Antique cookstove at the entry of the Tavern at the Bedford Springs Resort Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

5. Tillie’s At The Clubhouse

Golf is big at the Omni Bedford Springs Resort and an additional restaurant at the clubhouse was opened to accommodate golfers. Guests select locally sourced menu items and Pennsylvania spirits and brews in a casual, relaxed atmosphere when dining at Tillie’s At The Clubhouse.

What To Order At Tillie’s At The Clubhouse

Starter: Tomato and basil bruschetta with a balsamic glaze

Tomato and basil bruschetta with a balsamic glaze Entree: Philly-style Italian hoagie with Italian meats, provolone cheese, veggies, and a hot cherry pepper spread

Philly-style Italian hoagie with Italian meats, provolone cheese, veggies, and a hot cherry pepper spread Dessert: Caramelized apple cheesecake

Caramelized apple cheesecake Drink: Blueberry basil gimlet or your favorite beer or wine

Room service delivery Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

6. In-Room Dining (Including Pet Dining)

They have a lovely room-service dining option. Not only do they serve food for you but for your pets as well.

The human in-room dining menu is similar to breakfast items from the Crystal Room and lunch and dinner items offered in the Tavern.

Rover can dine with you in the room or order himself a special treat. Pets are pampered at the Omni Bedford Springs Resort with delectable selections from expert chefs.

What To Order For Your Pet

Pennsylvania Beast Burger

Sauteed shrimp and broccoli

Shredded brisket and rice

Venison sausage treats

Crispy bacon strips

One of the beautiful hallways at the historic Omni Bedford Springs Resort Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

When you choose the Omni Bedford Springs Resort, you get the whole package: a scenic location, luxurious amenities, world-class service, and exceptional dining that caters to every palate. Whether you want a casual eatery or fine cuisine, the hotel has you covered. The resort’s culinary team works incredibly hard to provide you with a unique dining experience you will not forget.