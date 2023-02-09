13 Cozy Pennsylvania Towns To Snuggle Up In This Winter

Are you dreaming of a cozy winter getaway that embraces the snow-filled season? All around Pennsylvania, small towns offer scenic beauty, warm hospitality, and plenty of activities to keep you busy during your stay! From quaint shops to delicious local cuisine and one-of-a-kind attractions, these charming towns make for an ideal destination when searching for a tranquil place to escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Whether you’re looking for soothing spas, boutique shopping, or exciting outdoor activities — these small-town gems in the Keystone State will have you feeling ready to snuggle up with a hot cup of cocoa wrapped in blankets beside a crackling fire.

Several of the destinations provided lodging and activities during various press trips. All opinions are my own.

1. Smethport

Tucked away in Pennsylvania with only 1,800 residents, Smethport is a picture-perfect small town that provides peace and tranquility. But don’t be fooled — there’s plenty to do here too.

Explore the history-soaked streets on a walking tour through Smethport’s picturesque landscape! This quaint small town is an absolute treat for your senses with fantastic museums like McKean County Historical Museum and Old Jail Museum. Those seeking a glimpse into history will love visiting Smethport.

Where To Stay In Smethport

The Smethport Mansion District offers two elegant mansions with cozy rooms to cuddle up and enjoy. The Mansion District Inn and the Blueberry Inn are located within the Smethport Mansion District Walking Tour.

Bed at Smithton Inn in Ephrata Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

2. Ephrata

Located in Lancaster County and less than an hour from the capital of Harrisburg, Ephrata has much to enjoy. From the Ephrata Cloister Museum to unique boutique shopping. Foodies will delight in the diverse selection of eateries. Enjoy some wine tasting at the Weathered Vineyards. With its rich German/Lancaster culture and thriving art scene, Ephrata is a great place to spend a cozy weekend.

Where To Stay In Ephrata

The Historic Smithton Inn is the ideal place to snuggle up in Ephrata. I highly recommend the Crimson Dove Suite with the king-size bed, fireplace, and jacuzzi tub.

Riffles and Runs Bed and Breakfast in Bellefonte Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

3. Bellefonte

A charming downtown, Bellefonte offers many things to do. Enjoy walkable streets, antique shops, boutiques, specialty stores, restaurants, museums, and Victorian architecture. Two places I especially enjoyed when I visited are the Bellefonte Art Museum and the American Philatelic Society (stamp collection).

Winter provides opportunities for snowmobiling, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, ice skating, and more.

Where To Stay In Bellefonte

Bellefonte is known for its Victorian bed and breakfasts. I stayed at Riffles and Runs Bed and Breakfast when I visited. It is a delightful stay with fresh home-cooked breakfasts each morning. It is an easy walk to the downtown and most activities.

Other bed and breakfasts include the Bellefonte Bed and Breakfast, Reynold’s Mansion, Our Fair Lady, The Inn At Gamble Mill, and others. Wherever you choose to stay, you can be assured your stay will be cozy in Bellefonte.

Penn Wells Hotel in Wellsboro Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

4. Wellsboro

Wellsboro is an idyllic little town with an atmosphere bigger than its population! It has an old-fashioned Main Street fit for the movies. Step back in time, marvel at traditional Victorian gas lights, and explore eateries and boutiques. Be sure to stop at Highland’s Chocolates for delicious treats made by extraordinary people.

Pine Creek Gorge, known as “The Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania,” promises stunning views worth savoring any day you visit.

Known as the “Town That Saved Christmas,” Wellsboro is full of surprises to make your cozy weekend one you will remember.

Where To Stay In Wellsboro

Stay at the historic Penn Wells Hotel for an authentic taste of history.

Located in downtown Wellsboro, the interior of the Penn Wells portrays an elegance of earlier times, with mahogany woodwork, deep colors, and a large, cozy wood-burning fireplace in the lobby.

Kane Manor Inn Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

5. Kane

Begin your winter day with an invigorating hike in the Allegheny National Forest in the beautiful snowy terrain. Kane has everything from skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating to some hot cocoa by a cozy fire! After a long day outside, warm up with some hot cider or beer from Logyard Brewing Company to top off the evening.

Kane has delightful shops, wineries, a brewery, and a distillery downtown.

Kane is close enough to Benezette for a day trip that will thrill nature lovers and outdoor adventurers. Benezette is home to more than 1,400 elk that roam across its forest-covered landscape, making it a popular spot for wildlife watching and photography.

Where To Stay In Kane

The historic Kane Manor Inn is newly renovated and offers charming rooms decorated in antiques, a fireplace, and a delicious home-cooked breakfast every morning. I enjoyed viewing all the historical photos in the hallways when I visited.

6. Eagles Mere

Wintertime in Eagles Mere is magical! Escape to an idyllic winter wonderland. Take in stunning views during your stroll around town, made even more magical when it’s blanketed in snow! The town still has much of its magnificent architecture still in place and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Check if they’re running their epic toboggan ride — nothing beats whizzing down slopes covered with powdery white perfection. The ride even takes you across the frozen lake.

Where To Stay In Eagles Mere

Stay at the Eagles Mere Inn; you will be close to everything. Choose from 17 recently updated, unique, historically themed rooms.

1870 Wedgwood Inn Bed & Breakfast in New Hope Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

7. New Hope

You won’t regret making New Hope your next cozy weekend getaway destination! Take in a show at the theater or check out the many restaurants perfect for the discriminating foodie. Kick back for some picturesque views on The New Hope & Ivy Railroad as you take an enchanting ride through the countryside.

Where To Stay In New Hope

The 1870 Wedgwood Inn Bed & Breakfast in New Hope is a delightful stay. Many rooms have whirlpool tubs and king-size beds, perfect for a cozy weekend.

8. Jim Thorpe

You won’t find a better place to enjoy winter than Jim Thorpe, also known as the Switzerland of Pennsylvania. Step back in time and visit Jim Thorpe in the Pocono region of the Keystone State. Immerse yourself in its quaint winding streets, cozy shops, and appetizing eateries to tantalize your taste buds.

Take a picturesque 70-minute train ride on the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway and enjoy the beautiful winter scenery.

You can enjoy snow tubing, snowboarding, skiing, winter eagle watching, and cross-country skiing during the winter months. Then come inside and snuggle up by a fireplace.

Where To Stay In Jim Thorpe

The Inn at Jim Thorpe, in one of the town’s landmark buildings. Enjoy the luxurious amenities and spa treatments while you snuggle up for the weekend.

Jackson House Bed & Breakfast Photo credit: Explore York

9. Railroad

Railroad lets you experience the life of a different era and pace. Nestled in Southern York County, Railroad is a cozy town with a long history. A winter weekend getaway in Railroad includes the nearby Northern Central Railway tourist train and several breweries, including AleCraft Brewing, Gunpowder Falls Brewing, and Vortex Brewing Company. Take a winter stroll or enjoy cross-country skiing on the lovely York County Rail Trail.

Where To Stay In Railroad

Visitors can snuggle up in the Jackson House B&B, built in 1859, or the Creek House, a historic restored cottage featured on national television. Both are perfect for a cozy winter stay.

Federal Pointe Inn in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania Photo credit: Destination Gettysburg

10. Gettysburg

Gettysburg is a cozy town with a unique collection of historic bed and breakfasts, hotels, restaurants, taverns, and all the neat little things visitors love doing. History lovers will enjoy the many Civil War artifacts, museums, and battlefields. It is perfect for visitors who want to escape the busyness of their lives and slow down.

Where To Stay In Gettysburg

Once a schoolhouse, the Federal Pointe Inn is a charming boutique hotel with 23 rooms for snuggling in this cozy town.

Glendorn Lodge during winter in Bradford Photo credit: Visit ANF

11. Bradford

Bradford is located near the New York border and showcases its industrial history at the Penn-Brad Oil Museum. The proximity of the Allegheny National Forest provides winter visitors with various snow-filled outdoor activities. Visitors also enjoy learning about the history of Zippo lighters at their flagship visitor center and learn about the local opera legend at the Marilyn Horne Museum.

Where To Stay In Bradford

The Lodge at Glendorn is a cozy full-service resort surrounded by a winter wonderland of streams, forests, and lakes. Snuggle up in front of the fireplace in your deluxe cabin, or enjoy cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, or hiking along a forest trail.

The Forest Spa is onsite to offer a relaxing spa day, then end your day with a robust fine dining experience of only the freshest ingredients.

Lititz Street in the winter Photo credit: Venture Lititz

12. Lititz

Lititz is a charming town with experiences that’ll make any weekend getaway unforgettable. Stroll through the stunning Lititz Springs Park, meet some of nature’s creatures at the Wolf Sanctuary of PA, enjoy some chocolate at the Wilbur Chocolate Factory, and take a trip back in time to discover how pretzels were made in the days before machines — it’s a hands-on experience you won’t want to miss at the historic Julius Sturgis Pretzel Factory.

Look no further than Lititz, named one of America’s coolest small towns for a cozy weekend getaway.

Where To Stay In Lititz

There are many places to stay. I recommend the Lititz Springs Inn, right on Main Street and in the middle of everything. Another fantastic stay is The Wilbur Lititz Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

Outdoor fireplaces at the Nemacolin Resort Photo credit: Nemacolin Resort

13. Farmington

What was once a hunting lodge is now a luxury resort. If you want to snuggle up in luxurious surroundings, visit Nemacolin in Farmington. Skiing, snow-tubing, dog-sledding, and various other outdoor activities are at the top of the list of things to do in the winter months. They even have heated outdoor pools to enjoy.

Try your luck at ax throwing, bowling, or spending the day at the spa.

Where To Stay In Farmington

Pennsylvania offers endless opportunities for cozying up during the winter months.

Snuggle up this season by escaping to one of these must-see communities and discovering new things. Get out and explore Pennsylvania’s most beloved cozy towns and make memories that will last a lifetime!