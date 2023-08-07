The Best 8 Beaches Jamaica Has To Offer

When it comes to beaches in Jamaica, there’s an embarrassment of riches. There are about 200 miles of beaches on the island. They are beloved for their white, powdery sand, clear water, every shade of blue you can imagine, sparkling like diamonds when the Sun shines brightly. Whether you want wildly popular places like Negril’s Seven Mile Beach or those you would likely never find without a local giving you the inside scoop, you’ll find one or two that you’ll be thinking about long after you’re home from vacation.

For sure, it’s tough to say what’s the best beach in Jamaica. Much depends on what you like most and what you’re in the mood for on the day you’re ready for aqua fun. I am a certified beach bum. I can only go so long before I have to immerse myself in the Caribbean Sea or I get the heebie-jeebies. I have spent the last few years happily splashing in Jamaica’s waters, reviving myself in what I swear are healing waters.

So, here are some favorites and some unspoiled, well-kept secrets.

Aerial view of Frenchman’s Cove Photo credit: SLIC / Shutterstock.com

1. Frenchman’s Cove

I confess, this here is my sweet spot, a lagoon-style beach where water from the Blue Mountains flows to join the Caribbean Sea. The surrounding tropical forest, a canopy of tropical greenery, and the white sand beach are stunning. Even the most jaded traveler is likely to ooh and aah. The water is calm and you feel tranquil. You have to swing in the swing hanging from a tree over the water.

Frenchman’s Cove is downright dreamy, so much so it’s been in movies like Lord of the Flies and Cocktail. Back in the day, the resort was for Hollywood elites like Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, Marlon Brando, Errol Flynn, and Ian Fleming. Though now, rooms are more rustic charm than glamorous, but it hasn’t lost its allure. If all that fresh air and sunshine fuels your appetite, lucky you. The food here is fab. My favorite is the escovitch fish, a big red snapper fried and marinated in a sauce of vinegar, spices, onions, carrots, peppers, rice, peas, and bammy, a flatbread made from cassava. Frenchman’s Cove is in the lush parish of Portland.

People wading in the waters at Winnifred Beach Photo credit: Travelling Jack / Shutterstock.com

2. Winnifred Beach

Winnifred Beach is the real Jamaica. This public beach in Port Antonio is cherished by locals and the vibe is lively. You can be sure the reggae music will be playing. If it’s the weekend, you’ll see families at play, as well as couples chilling and the young ladies taking countless selfies.

The aroma of food permeates the air from the vendors nearby. Get ready for jerk chicken, rice and peas, and on a Saturday, you’ll be sure to find someone cooking soup, as that is the tradition in Jamaica. You may want to do a little shopping from the artisans who have stands. It’s like a little village. If you don’t love this place, you should have stayed home. I love connecting with the folks here. Somebody will surely chat you up.

3. Seven Mile Beach

People come from all over the world to go to Seven Mile Beach on the island’s western coastline in Negril. Go there and you’ll see why. It is a beauty with turquoise waters and palm trees. The sunsets are pretty epic too. You can relax in a lounger with a book, people watch, horseback ride, swim, snorkel, kayak, Jetski, or do the boat thing — catamaran cruise, banana, or glass-bottom boat. Along the beach, you won’t have to look hard for food, drink, or music.

Doctor’s Cave Beach Club, Montego Bay Photo credit: CO Leong / Shutterstock.com

4. Doctor’s Cave

Doctor’s Cave is the it beach in Montego Bay. It is that classic beach with blue, blue water and golden sand that’s raked religiously so it is sheer perfection by the time you make your way there. Another plus about Doctor’s Cave is that it’s part of the Montego Bay Marine Park, so you get the joy of snorkeling in a colorful coral reef and checking out the marine life.

The vibe is not party central, so it’s ideal also for families. Doctor’s Cave is in the heart of the Hip Strip of Montego Bay, so you’re not far from the restaurants, bars, and shops when you’re done sunning yourself. You’ll have a good time here; I certainly did. I stayed at the S Hotel Jamaica, which is alongside the beach.

5. San San Beach

This turned out to be a pleasant surprise. I was all set to go to my favorite, Frenchman’s Cove, only to drive up and find that it was closed for the day for a special event. I was heartbroken. I had family visiting from the U.S. who I couldn’t wait to share my spot with. I had seen signs for San San Beach on other trips, and when I found out it was less than 5 minutes away, we headed there.

It wasn’t Frenchman’s Cove, but boy was it a beauty. We pretty much had that crystal-clear water to ourselves. It is one of Jamaica’s most secluded beaches. We got our loungers, laid under a tree, and frolicked on the beach, in the very calm waters, with a mix of warm and cold in spots, until we got hungry. They didn’t have food there on that day, but they offered us the opportunity to order some from a nearby restaurant. We had some of the best fried chicken. San San was a second choice and a great one. I will be going again. You can snorkel or kayak from the shore to nearby Monkey Island.

Boston Beach in the northeastern coast of Jamaica Photo credit: Superlenny / Shutterstock.com

6. Boston Beach

If you’re a surfer, this will be the best beach for you in Jamaica. Strong winds from the eastern coast of the island bless this beach with waves that bring smiles to surfers. You don’t get a lot of big surf in Jamaica, so this is the exception. All the surfing will work up an appetite. Boston Beach just so happens to be the spot that’s said to be the birthplace of jerk. You’ll get into a debate about that. But never mind, just enjoy the good eats.

7. Sugar Pot Ruins

This is my go-to when I want the beach without too much fuss. It’s just a bit outside Ocho Rios, a little over an hour from my house. It’s convenient, an easy drive, and just lovely. It’s folksy, with mostly locals, but word is slowly getting out, and I’ve spotted a tourist or two here before. But it’s not surprising. The water, scenery, and sand is as good as it is all over Jamaica.

The beach bar is a bit rustic but inviting with wooden stools and tables. You know you’re in the real Jamaica when there’s a sign in the bar that says, “No Drugs, No Ganja Smoking.” If you want a strong rum punch or daiquiri, you’ll get one here. The food is delicious, escovitch fish for sure, and whatever else depends on what they can get on that day. Don’t be in a hurry. It’s made to order, so it can take a minute but is so worth the wait. You can buy local goods from a vendor there with a new addition: someone offering a massage on a table, though it’s not exactly private. This is a chill spot for swimming and just staring into the sea, contemplating life.

Mammee Bay fishing dock in Jamaica Photo credit: Alexandra Seroussi / Shutterstock.com

8. Mammee Bay Beach

This is another goodie near Ocho Rios. The water sparkles here too, the reggae is going, and it’s as comfortable for families as couples. You might find some tourists since it’s so close to Ochi, but it still feels unspoiled. What makes this beach special is the bar/restaurant, Bamboo Blu. This is no ordinary beach food. The menu is elevated — crispy jerk baby calamari, oxtail, curry goat, and hot and smoky Jamaican shrimp ceviche. We absolutely loved the ackee and saltfish spring rolls. This is an ideal spot for a cocktail at sunset.

