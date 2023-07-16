5 Charming Towns Around Mount Rainier National Park Worth Visiting

Sitting in the imposing shadow of Mount Rainier National Park is a collection of darling small towns. Visitors are welcomed with their warm hospitality and idyllic beauty. These picturesque communities are a delightful respite from big cities and are a step back in time when life was simpler.

Visitors can unwind in these peaceful retreats that make perfect bases to explore Mount Rainier National Park, with its towering peaks, old growth forests, and flowering alpine meadows. Sightseers are drawn to the old-fashioned main streets with their cozy cafés and local shops. Many have stunning vistas and views of Mount Rainier and the Cascade Mountains. Let’s embark on a visit to these peaceful havens that are the heart of the Pacific Northwest.

Nisqually Entrance to Mount Rainier National Park, just 13 miles from Elbe Photo credit: Peggy Cleveland

1. Elbe

Step back in time to tiny Elbe, a micro-town with a full-time population of less than 50 people. Although small in size, it is big in history. For a unique lodging and dining experience, visit the Mount Rainier Railroad Dining Company and the Hobo Inn where guests can dine and sleep in historic train cars. Another must-see site is the “Little White Church” built in 1906 and also on the National Registry of Historic Places. Services are still held here from March to November.

Pro Tip: Elbe is located just 13 miles from the Nisqually Entrance to Mount Rainier National Park. Elbe has the only rest area before the park entrance, which opens back up during the summer months. So make sure to stop before heading to the park.

Dan Klennert’s Recycled Spirits of Iron Sculpture Park Photo credit: Peggy Cleveland

2. Ashford

The gateway to Mount Rainier, Ashford is one of the least touristy towns outside of a National Park. Everything is so authentic from the food to the shops that carry local products and artwork. You’ll be challenged to find a kitschy souvenir made in China. Here are a few places you must stop at while in town.

Dan Klennert’s Recycled Spirits Of Iron Sculpture Park

This unusual sculpture park is also known as Ex-Nihilo Sculpture Park. Ex-Nihilo translates as “something made from nothing.” The artwork is made completely of recycled materials which are repurposed into something magical. Just park your car and walk in. Entry is donation-based and you may not even see anyone while you are there. Stroll the grounds and look at what Dan Klennert’s imagination created.

The Wildberry Restaurant

There is a long and storied mountain-climbing history in Ashford. Who better to epitomize that than Lhakpa Gelu Sherpa, who holds the world speed record for the fastest climb up Mount Everest? He has also summited Mount Rainier 45 times. He and his wife, Fulamu, own the Wildberry Restaurant. Stop in for a visit and be regaled by Lhakpa’s exploits while enjoying traditional Himalayan food and American favorites lovingly prepared by Fulamu. It’s truly a unique experience and the food is really good!

Bald eagle on the Northwest Trek Photo credit: Peggy Cleveland

3. Eatonville

If you want to learn more about Pacific Northwest wildlife, head to Eatonville to visit Northwest Trek. There are over 40 native species in the park. Plan to arrive early in the day when the animals are more active. For a special experience, book a photo tour, or if visiting in September or October, experience an Elk Bugling Tour. Looking for lavender and wine at one location? Stringtown Farms, a winery and lavender farm, comes to life in July when the lavender is in bloom. Enjoy tasting their unique Lavender Honey Wine and purchase lavender products at the gift shop. Eatonville has a variety of restaurants and shops worth a stop.

If you blink, you will miss Wilkeson, Washington. Photo credit: Peggy Cleveland

4. Wilkeson

The tiny hamlet of Wilkeson’s commercial district consists of just one block, but in this block are some spunky businesses that make it worth the detour. Visit the following restaurants and coffee shop for refreshments, then take the historic Wilkeson Walking Tour.

Nomad PNW

Located in the heart of Wilkeson, Nomad PNW is a small, family-owned business that celebrates their Argentine heritage. Enjoy coffee roasted in house on a zero-emissions roaster. Nosh on freshly baked empanadas slathered with chimichurri sauce from an old family recipe that is so secret only the wife knows it. It is truly yummy.

Soda Shop

Sisters Belinda and Venise are the brains behind this beloved Soda Shop. Enjoy not only ice cream and soda shop classics but craft cocktails infused with the sisters’ signature Simple Goodness Syrups. This is truly a farm-to-glass experience. Provisions are sourced locally. Check their event calendar for live music dates.

The Carlson Block

This rustic out-of-the-way pizza joint was named the best pizza in Washington by a Seattle Times food writer. It’s true that a picture paints 1,000 words. Their website is short on words but big on mouthwatering photos of their delectable wood-fired pizza with a house-made sauce and fresh mozzarella.

The Logging Legacy Memorial Photo credit: Peggy Cleveland

5. Enumclaw

Located in the shadow of Mount Rainier, Enumclaw enjoys spectacular views of the iconic mountain throughout town. One of the most notable features of this charming town is the stunning surroundings. In addition to breathtaking mountain vistas, visitors will enjoy nearby old-growth forests and bucolic farmlands. The town is the perfect starting point for outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy hiking, mountain biking, camping, fishing, water sports, and wildlife sightings. Those enjoying a bit more culture are not left out. Enumclaw boasts a vibrant and walkable (due to closed streets) downtown area with art galleries, boutiques, restaurants, and tasting rooms. Foodies will rejoice in the thriving food and drink scene with locally sourced ingredients from nearby farms. Don’t miss the following:

Chinook Scenic Byway

The Chinook Scenic Byway begins in Enumclaw and is a 92-mile drive to all the beautiful scenery the area has to offer. The first few stops are in Enumclaw, a plateau rich with agriculture and a logging history. Learn all about that history at the Logging Legacy Memorial, a great spot for an Instagram photo. Head out of town on the byway to visit Federation Forest State Park, Crystal Mountain Resort, Mount Rainier National Park with a detour to Sunrise, and so much more. Spend a whole day or just take short stops for a nice scenic drive.

Bucolic scenery surrounding Enumclaw, including farms, Pinnacle Peak, and Mount Rainier in the distance Photo credit: Peggy Cleveland

Cal Magnusson Trail

The drive to the Cal Magnusson Trailhead takes you through a bucolic rural wonderland with gorgeous fields and photogenic cows. This trail is not for the faint of heart as hikers climb 1,000 feet in a mile. The trail weaves through a thick forest and, just before the summit, there are basalt outcroppings formed by rapidly cooled lava tubes. Those that reach the summit of Pinnacle Peak are rewarded with beautiful views of the White River and Mount Rainier.

The Dusty Shelf

I must stop into the independent bookstore whenever I visit a new town. For those that love books, the Dusty Shelf does not disappoint. There is a great selection of new and used books as well as those by local authors. Make sure to try the Huckleberry lemonade at the coffee shop.

Bordeaux Wine Bar

Located in a house, the Bordeaux Wine Bar is a delight. Enjoy Pacific Northwest wines and beer in a unique vintage-inspired bar. A variety of wine flights are available and the beer selection is impressive for a winery. Covered outdoor seating with a bubbling fountain provides a great setting for sipping your beverage of choice. The menu offers a nice selection of paninis, sharables, and other light bites with something for everyone’s palate.

For a nice road trip, start in Enumclaw and take the Chinook Scenic Byway or start in Eatonville. These towns all connect in a nice loop except for Wilkeson, which is a short detour.