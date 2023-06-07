8 Best Places To Stay In Glacier National Park

I have visited Glacier National Park several times in my lifetime and stayed in a variety of places. Lodging can be simple or luxurious. You can choose how much time and money you want to spend before you leave home. The area around Glacier National Park is vast. Your driving time between places may look short when it’s often further than it looks. The area has curvy, winding roads, making your drive longer.

U.S. National Parks are busy. If there is a specific property that you want to stay at, I recommend making your lodging reservations a year in advance. If you are like me and not particular about where you stay, you will find somewhere to stay when you visit. Lodging properties in and near Glacier National Park all offer incredible views and experiences that are unique to the area. Here are some of the best places to stay when visiting Glacier National Park.

Pro Tip: The tourist season typically runs from May–September, weather dependent.

Glacier National Park from Going-to-the-Sun Road Photo credit: Anh Luu / Shutterstock.com

1. Lake McDonald Lodge

As you enter through the west entrance of Glacier National Park, follow the Going-to-the-Sun Road. In approximately 10 miles, you will arrive at the historic hotel, the Lake McDonald Lodge. The scenic drive to the lodge is incredible, as are the views around it.

At the property, 82 guest rooms are split between the three-story main lodge, a row of cabins, Snyder Hall, and the exquisite Cobb House. Each of the guest rooms at Lake McDonald Lodge is rustic and comfortable. It’s important to note that this historic lodge has no air conditioning or elevators. Cabins do not have connecting doors and they do share a common wall.

There are restaurants on site, making this a convenient place to stay while visiting Glacier National Park. Lake McDonald Lodge will welcome you if you want a rustic experience while staying in a national park with many desired amenities.

2. Under Canvas Glacier

In the last few years, glamping has taken the world by storm. Under Canvas Glacier is near Glacier National Park, 7 miles from the west entrance. A fire pit, s’mores, music, morning yoga, upscale and organic bath products, and on-site dining are just some of the amenities you will experience at Under Canvas Glacier.

Glamping is a great way to experience the area around Glacier National Park. You can sleep under the stars in an exquisite canvas tent. Under Canvas Glacier is an excellent option if you enjoy a lodge experience but want a camping environment.

Many Glacier Lodge on the shores of Swift Current Lake Photo credit: Paul Brady Photography / Shutterstock.com

3. Many Glacier Hotel

Many Glacier Hotel is located in the “Switzerland of North America,” in the northeastern area of Glacier National Park. If you want a jaw-dropping experience with incredible beauty, Many Glacier Hotel will answer. The property dates back to 1915 and boasts 212 rooms and two suites with a Switzerland vibe.

Rooms offer private bathrooms, direct dial telephones, and deluxe beds of different sizes. You will not find TVs or air conditioning in the rooms, but you will find a rustic experience in Glacier National Park. There are a small number of ADA-accessible rooms on site. The five-story property was renovated in 2016 to maintain a fresh, clean feel. The Many Glacier Hotel is only open during the park’s high season, typically from early June through mid-September.

Virginia Falls River in East Glacier National Park Photo credit: Jason Maehl / Shutterstock.com

4. Glacier Park Lodge

A historic 1913 property, known as Glacier Park Lodge, is in the southeastern corner of Glacier National Park. The Great Northern Railway built this classic railway lodge more than 100 years ago. Glacier Park Lodge sits outside the park in the village of East Glacier Park. Keeping with the railroad theme, the property is conveniently across the street from the Amtrak Station.

The beautiful timber-wood lobby will win you over at check-in. The hardwood theme flows through the property, as hardwood floors will greet you in your room. An outdoor pool, a nine-hole golf course, and a spa make this an upscale property. Complimentary Wi-Fi is offered alongside authentic décor, bringing authenticity together with the 21st century. With a short 14-minute drive to the park entrance, this is a popular place to stay. Mid-May through mid-September is when you should stay at Glacier Park Lodge.

The Swiss-style lodge has done a great job at maintaining its railroad roots. Railway antiques, a rustic experience, and decorative moldings will make your stay memorable. If you are a historic hotel buff or want to stay near a national park, Glacier Park Lodge is a great choice.

Apgar Village on Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park Photo credit: Francisco Blanco / Shutterstock.com

5. Apgar Village Lodge & Cabins

Between mid-May and early October, you can book a stay at Apgar Village Lodge & Cabins. This is one of the most affordable places to stay within Glacier National Park. Several stand-alone cabins and cozy motel rooms sit at the tip of Lake McDonald. Some of the cabins have kitchens, giving you options.

Apgar Village Lodge & Cabins is located in a beautiful but busy area. If you want to be near shopping, restaurants, and easy access to activities in the national park, you will love Apgar Village. The village can get very busy during the day, as boats and horseback rides begin near the village.

Families of all ages will have a great time at Apgar Village Lodge & Cabins, offering an outdoor adventure with amenities that families appreciate. Before you depart, you will want to shop at the largest gift shop in Glacier National Park, located in Apgar Village.

6. The Lodge At Whitefish Lake

The Lodge at Whitefish Lake is a 40-minute drive from Glacier National Park. It is open year-round and offers Montana hospitality unlike any other. Amenities include a spa, bars, lounges, lakefront condominiums, and luxury homes.

Depending on your desired experience, The Lodge at Whitefish Lake will accommodate you. Your stay will allow you to experience luxury and nature in one setting. This property makes an excellent place for an extended family reunion. Snowshoes, bikes, canoes, yoga classes, complimentary evening s’mores, and sparkling wine are also included. You will love staying at The Lodge at Whitefish Lake, if your budget allows.

7. Grouse Mountain Lodge

If you want a downtown experience, Grouse Mountain Lodge in Whitefish, Montana, is the answer. This modern Montana hotel is known for its cozy lobby, friendly service, and inspiring mountain views. Pet-friendly rooms are available, but you need to reserve one of them. Each room includes high-speed Wi-Fi, a TV, a USB charging station, and a mini-fridge. After exploring Glacier National Park, you will feel at home at Grouse Mountain Lodge.

Outdoor adventurists will appreciate the hiking and mountain biking trails nearby. Guests can enjoy the outdoor hot tub, indoor pool, and 24-hour fitness center. Logan’s Bar & Grill, in the lodge lobby, offers tasty meals on site.

Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park Photo credit: Nikki Yancey / Shutterstock.com

8. Sperry Chalet

If you are looking for a rustic experience in a national park, the Sperry Chalet is for you. In 2017, a fire destroyed the property. The National Park Service immediately stabilized the remaining stone walls and the Sperry Chalet came back to life in 2020. After an extensive 2-year project, the chalet now offers meals and rustic lodging.

You will need to arrive by horseback or foot. Hiking to Sperry Chalet is one of the best experiences in the park. When was the last time you hiked to an incredible place to stay in a national park? Your night’s stay includes three meals, cozy blankets, and astonishing scenery. Pack it in, pack it out. When you stay at the Sperry Chalet, you will be talking about your experience for years.

I hope you have the time of your life in Glacier National Park. Choose lodging you have always dreamed about and your vacation will be the vacation of a lifetime.

