13 Best Experiences At Colorado’s Luxurious Pagosa Springs Resort

Are you looking for a luxurious Colorado resort experience with many unique activities? Look no further than The Springs Resort in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. With an array of irresistible onsite amenities and truly spectacular natural attractions at any time of the year, this breathtaking oasis offers something special for everyone — making it one of Colorado’s best experiences.

I visited The Springs Resort in July with my family, and everyone loved it. It is a place that all ages can enjoy. Our son, who traveled with us, is returning this June with his friends.

Located in the southwest part of Colorado along the San Juan River, Pagosa Springs is about an hour from Durango-La Plata County Airport and 5 hours from Denver.

Downtown Pagosa Springs has much to offer and The Springs Resort is the icing on the cake. I can certainly understand why the Springs Resort was voted #1 in USAToday’s 10 Best Spa Resorts for 2023. Read on to learn more about the best experiences you can expect from your stay at the award-winning Springs Resort in Pagosa Springs!

An aerial view of the Mother Spring at The Springs Resort Photo credit: The Springs Resort, Pagosa Springs, CO

Experiences At The Springs Resort

1. The Mother Spring

The world’s deepest geothermal hot spring is in Pagosa Springs at The Springs Resort & Spa. The Mother Spring is more than 1,002 feet deep and produces water at approximately 145 degrees Fahrenheit. It feeds the 25 mineral pools at The Springs Resort and several other spas and businesses in the town. The above-ground area of the Mother Spring appears to be a shallow geothermal pool of neon-blue water.

Once a day, a gratitude ceremony is held at the Mother Spring. It is a short 15-minute ceremony that introduces hotel guests to the history and human connection to the spring. You are encouraged to enjoy a moment of gratitude in the natural space. A guide encourages you to think about what you are grateful for and explains how gratitude can enhance your life.

Fun Fact: Hot spring water from the Mother Spring is piped under the sidewalks in Pagosa Springs to keep them snow- and ice-free during the winter months.

2. Healing Water

Visitors can soak poolside in the hot springs, which are said to have healing properties and are very relaxing. The mineral-rich water contains zinc, silica, magnesium, and iron, along with nine other minerals.

Pro Tip: Take all silver jewelry off before entering the hot springs. The sulfur content will tarnish silver jewelry and may require professional polishing to restore.

Various tubs at The Springs Resort Photo credit: The Springs Resort, Pagosa Springs, CO

3. Hot Spring Pools

There are 25 hot spring pools at The Springs Resort. Download the map of the pools. Each of the pools is a different temperature. The warmest is the Lobster Pot, which is 112 degrees Fahrenheit. I was only able to stay in this pool for a few minutes.

Each of the 25 mineral pools has its own look and personality. Some have reflexology stones on the bottom to provide a gentle foot massage as you walk in the pool. There is also a large freshwater Blue Lagoon swimming pool available.

Twenty of the pools are for all ages to enjoy. Five pools are in a gated adult-only Relaxation Terrace area. You need a room key or a day pass for the site to enter the space. This area is quieter and where I spent most of my time at the resort.

The staff measures and records each pool’s temperature every 4 hours and posts the new temperature or confirms the posted temperature. Wind, rain, snow, and the number of visitors can cause temperatures to fluctuate.

The water in each pool constantly circulates, allowing a complete turnover of the water in all pools approximately every 2 hours. Five to seven pools are cleaned daily with a power washer and approved pool-cleaning solution.

Pro Tip: Personal speakers are not permitted in the pool area. They want you to relax and not disturb others.

The Springs Resort in Pagosa Springs Photo credit: The Springs Resort, Pagosa Springs, CO

4. The Scenery

As you relax in the outdoor pools, you can view the majestic Rocky Mountain peaks surrounding you and the river running beside the pools. It is breathtakingly gorgeous.

You will be tempted to soak all day, but there is much more to enjoy at The Springs Resort. You will eventually want to get out and dry off to enjoy fabulous spa services or participate in various activities available as a resort guest.

Pools at dusk at The Springs Resort Photo credit: The Springs Resort, Pagosa Springs, CO

5. Luxurious Spa

The Springs Resort & Spa also offers a luxurious spa with various treatments. Visitors can enjoy facials, massages, body wraps, and access to the resort’s saunas and steam rooms. The spa also offers a variety of packages for couples, groups, and weddings.

When I visited, I was treated to a Magnesium Muscle Melt. Magnesium is one of the 13 minerals in the geothermal water from the Mother Spring.

Magnesium is a power element vital to muscle function and energy rejuvenation in the body. The soothing body treatment helps ease muscle tension with a magnesium forest blend scrub that melts away stress, uplifts the spirit, and helps you recover from your adventures. (When visiting Pagosa Springs, you will have lots of adventures.) The treatment finishes with a nourishing bliss butter to support and hydrate the skin. Afterward, you feel totally rejuvenated. I enjoyed the relaxing and luxurious treatment.

Standard guest room at The Springs Resort Photo credit: The Springs Resort, Pagosa Springs, CO

6. The Rooms

The great thing about staying at a hot springs resort is the 24-hour access to the soaking pools. When we arrived at 2 a.m., it was wonderful to soak for a while before going to bed. Guests at the resort also have complimentary robes, access to the adult-only Relaxation Terrace, and a full slate of wellness activities.

If guests arrive before their rooms are ready at 4 p.m. check-in time, they can visit the main office and obtain access to the soaking pools prior to check-in. Guests also have continued use of the pools after the 10 a.m. checkout.

The Springs Resort has designated pet-friendly rooms. They charge an additional fee and no pets are permitted to enter the pool area.

Pro Tip: If more than two people are in one room, there is an additional charge.

Golden Pond Bridge at The Springs Resort Photo credit: The Springs Resort, Pagosa Springs, CO

7. Day Guests

You can still enjoy The Springs Resort without spending the night. Daily guests must obtain a daily pass which permits visitors to use the soaking pools from 9 a.m.–9:30 p.m. Daily guests enter the area via the Bath House, where payment is made and towels are distributed.

Be aware that resort security goes through the hot spring area at 9:30 and asks for proof you are spending the night at the resort. You’ll need to show a room key to continue using the amenities after 9:30 p.m.

Water Activities

Water activities sponsored by The Springs Resort are available to overnight resort guests. They sometimes begin in the Wellness Studio and other times by certain pools. Check on the location when you sign up for the session.

8. Aqua Yoga

I was a total beginner in a class held in the Serendipity pool. I’ve only done Yoga a few times and never in the water. But this was fun. All levels participated in the Vinyasa-based class. It was gentle and focused on linking your movements with your breath and moving through various poses. I had a lot of fun during this class, although I was often a movement or two behind the instructor during the 60-minute session. The instructor went around and offered modifications to participants when needed.

Items used in the Sound Bath at The Springs Resort Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

9. Aqua Sound Bathing

This was quite the experience. My husband joined me in this activity. Aqua sound bathing promotes a deep sense of relaxation. It combines waves of harmonic sound from singing Tibetan bowls that envelope the body while soaking in the geothermal water. A guide is with you in the water and provides a type of meditation while creating the sounds. This 30-minute session is supposed to relieve anxiety and stress.

10. Aqua Soak And Stretch

Combine soaking in the healing mineral waters and some stretches to enhance joint mobility and ease muscle tension. A guide takes you through this 30-minute session in one of the soaking pools.

The Plunge — 50 degrees — right along the river at The Springs Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

11. Warrior Plunge

This short 15-minute activity is only for the brave. After soaking in one of the warm pools, they encourage plunging into the cold refreshing water of the San Juan River. Supposedly, this decreases muscle soreness, pain, and inflammation while strengthening the immune system and responses to stress. All guests including day guests are welcome to participate.

Outdoor chess at The Springs Resort Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

Other Outdoor Activities

An outdoor chess board and hiking trails are available for all to enjoy. The Springs Resort hosts these fun outdoor activities for overnight guests. You meet at the Wellness Studio and head outdoors as a group.

12. Forest Bathing

The Springs Resort offers Forest Bathing as one of the activities you can participate in. They take you on an 80-minute hike among the trees in the forest. Numerous studies have pointed out the benefits of forest bathing.

I mistakenly thought Shinrin-yoku, the Japanese name for forest bathing, was just a hike in the woods. But I was wrong. It is more about experiencing nature with all of your senses. The smells, the sounds, and the sights are all part of allowing nature to heal you and what makes the guided forest bathing experience full of healthy benefits, including reduced stress, increased energy, and an improved mood.

13. River Walk And Stretch

Following the Pagosa River rail path, this guided stroll offers fresh mountain air, natural beauty, and biodiversity of the unique geothermal wetland. You might see some wildlife as you stop to stretch. The guide also provides information about the local area as you walk during this 60-minute session.

Indoor Activities

The Springs Resort offers several indoor activities in its Wellness Studio. Restorative Yoga, Balancing Sound Bath, Restful Recharge, Roll and Recover, and Guided Meditation all require registration in advance.

My son and his girlfriend participated in Restorative Yoga, and he reported that as a newbie, he felt comfortable with the stretches.

I participated in the 30-minute Guided Meditation class designed for beginners. It focuses on making you aware of your body and breath, helping you reach a place of stillness and ease.

Fun Fact: They plan to double the resort’s size and the number of pools over the next few years.

With its abundance of outdoor activities, world-class spa treatments, luxury accommodations, and scenic views, it’s easy to understand why so many people flock to The Springs Resort year after year. So if you’re ready for a bit of luxury and relaxation combined with awe-inspiring views and unexpected adventures, look no further than the luxurious Springs Resort in Pagosa Springs, Colorado.

