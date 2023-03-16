TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

Activities and InterestsTheme Parks

7 Events Not To Miss At Dollywood This Year

Laura Ray
Mar.16.2023
different colored umbrellas suspended in sky at Dollywood
Umbrella Sky display over Showstreet during Dollywood's Flower & Food Festival
Photo credit: The Dollywood Company
  • Activities and Interests
  • Destinations
  • Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Sevierville
  • News and Tips
  • Tennessee
  • Theme Parks
  • Travel News
  • United States
    • Laura Ray
    Mar.16.2023

    Dollywood is back open for the season and everything is right with the world. Nestled in the Smoky Mountains of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Dollywood hosts a variety of annual events throughout the year that celebrate the beauty and culture of the Smokies. But the Dreamer in Chief has some tricks up her sleeve in 2023. If you’re looking for an excuse to go to Dollywood, we’ve got some pretty good ones! Check out these can’t-miss Dollywood events.

    Dollywood’s 2023 “I Will Always Love You” Celebration! (Youtube / Theme Park Vision)

    1. I Will Always Love You Celebration

    March 11–April 8, 2023

    Kicking off the season strong, Dollywood celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Queen of Country’s best-selling single. Dolly got her big break on The Porter Wagoner Show, but she penned “I Will Always Love You” to let Wagoner know that after 7 years, it was time for her to move on. Starting in March, the I Will Always Love You Celebration music series showcases singer/songwriters and the stories behind the songs.

    Headliners such as Ashley McBryde take the stage at Dolly Parton’s Celebrity Theater while up-and-coming singers/songwriters perform in the Songwriters’ Showcase at Showstreet Palace Theater. The park is also decked out for the occasion. Fans of the song that was popularized by Whitney Houston on The Bodyguard soundtrack can find merchandise that is available for a limited time as well. Read more about the festivities and all of the events involved in our article, Celebrate A Dolly Parton Milestone With Musical Surprises At Dollywood.

    umbrella of flowers with butterfly on top
    The Butterfly Umbrella mosaiculture leads to the Umbrella Sky at Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival.
    Photo credit: The Dollywood Company

    2. Flower & Food Festival

    April 21–June 11, 2023

    Spring’s in full swing when Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival hits the park. For the flower portion of the festival, monumental mosaicultures, like the one seen above, grace the streets of this already beautiful theme park. In fact, more than half a million blooms are found throughout the grounds during this floral festival. Other beautiful bloom-based sculptures include animal scenes and Dolly’s mother sewing her Coat of Many Colors.

    The colorful Umbrella Sky suspended above Showstreet serves as an Instagram-worthy backdrop for showcasing your favorite foods, from internationally-inspired dishes to Southern fare. Anyone who has sampled Grist Mill’s cinnamon bread knows that Dollywood takes food as seriously as any Southerner, so this food fest is a must! Meanwhile, live music and street performers fill the stages and streets.

    rendering of Big Bear Mountain roller coaster at Dollywood
    Rendering of Dollywood’s newest rollercoaster, Big Bear Mountain
    Photo credit: The Dollywood Company

    3. Big Bear Mountain Debut

    May 2023

    Named after the black bears that roam the Smokies, Big Bear Mountain is Dollywood’s latest and greatest ride. Debuting in May, the roller coaster will be the park’s longest at 3,990 feet. The 20-passenger train goes up to 48 miles per hour. The ride lasts about 100 seconds and takes guests 66 feet in the air at its highest elevation, giving riders a bird’s-eye view of the surrounding Smoky Mountains.

    With a price tag of $25 million, the coaster marks the biggest investment that the company has ever made in a single attraction — so it ought to be better than your average bear. The ride will join Wildwood Grove’s 11 other attractions. Another new addition is Adventure Outpost Base Camp. Here, guests can hop in an SUV on a guided search for Big Bear, the Grove’s most elusive and storied inhabitant.

    light up drone display at Dollywood in the shape of Dolly
    Light up drone display
    Photo credit: Laura Ray

    4. Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration

    June 17–August 6, 2023

    Another one of Dollywood’s famous annual events, the Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration returns this year, bringing extended operating hours so guests can ride rollers like Wild Eagle and Lightning Rod after the sun goes down. The big draw, though, is Dollywood’s drone and fireworks show, an industry first upon its debut in 2021. Sweet Summer Nights features hundreds of lit-up drones dancing throughout the sky synced to music in a futuristic type of fireworks show.

    The popular Gazillion Bubble Show, which is basically a bunch of bubbles as the name divulges, also makes a return this summer. Other highlights include new park decor, such as the Kite Sky. Splash-and-play elements let little guests cool off from the Tennessee summer sun. Wilderness Pass hosts a bubble foam party, while Wildwood Grove presents a brand-new interactive art installation that invites guests to spin on life-size tops.

    pumpkin topiary at Dollywood during Harvest Festival
    Harvest Festival
    Photo credit: The Dollywood Company

    5. Harvest Festival

    September 20–October 30, 2023

    The Smoky Mountains are simply stunning this time of year, and Dollywood’s Harvest Festival, featuring Great Pumpkin LumiNights, gives guests even more of a reason to visit in the fall. Elaborate pumpkin displays, including thousands of carved pumpkins, populate the park. Live music performances by talented artists as well as arts and crafts round out the fall festivities.

    computer rendering of the rear of Heartsong Lodge & Resort with pool
    Rendering showing what the back of what Heartsong Lodge & Resort will look like once complete
    Photo credit: The Dollywood Company

    6. Opening Of HeartSong Lodge & Resort

    Fall 2023

    HeartSong Lodge & Resort, Dollywood’s much anticipated second resort, is expected to open in time for Dollywood’s ever-popular Smoky Mountain Christmas celebration. Can’t book a room at the resort? Check out these 12 Incredible Pigeon Forge Cabins For Your Smoky Mountain Getaway.

    tree lit up blue at Dollywood's Christmas plaza
    Christmas Plaza decked out for Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas
    Photo credit: The Dollywood Company

    7. Smoky Mountain Christmas

    November 4, 2023–January 6, 2024

    Get in the holiday spirit at Dollywood’s award-winning Smoky Mountain Christmas. This special time of year in the Smokies was made into a Hallmark Christmas movie, Christmas at Dollywood. The annual event features 6 million lights, festive holiday-themed shows, special foods, and merchandise. Dollywood’s train offers a wonderful way to see the holiday lights.

    Find out if you made the nice list at Santa’s Village, where you can catch the big guy at work. Dozens of spectacular Christmas trees decorate the park as classic Christmas tunes fill the air. Guest-favorite holiday shows include Christmas in the Smokies and ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. Catch an outdoor performance of “O Holy Night” or “Appalachian Christmas.”

    Heading to Dollywood to celebrate the season? Check out these 6 Fabulous Things To Experience In The Smoky Mountains During The Holidays.

    Coming In 2024: The Dolly Parton Experience

    Next year, Dollywood’s Chasing Rainbows museum gets a major facelift as it becomes a new interactive experience. The Dolly Parton Experience will showcase Dolly’s family keepsakes, mementos, awards, wardrobes, and more in a whole new way. Keep an eye out for this awesome new attraction in 2024!

    Related Reading:

  • Activities and Interests
  • Destinations
  • Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Sevierville
  • News and Tips
  • Tennessee
  • Theme Parks
  • Travel News
  • United States
    • Image of Laura Ray Laura Ray View Full Profile

      Laura Ray has lived in Atlanta, the Bay Area, SoCal, and Austin. After moving from Texas, she and her husband rambled about the Midwest in a camper for a couple of years before finally settling on 35 acres in their home state of Kentucky. When she isn't clacking around on the keyboard (cat in lap), you can find her practicing yoga, gardening, or playing the ukulele. In addition to writing for Quillt sites such as SeniorsMatter.com and Oola.com, she’s also written for Zumper.com and served as Oola's editor before becoming a Content Strategist for TravelAwaits. This travel-lover's favorite destinations include Italy, the Greek isles, and Kentucky Lake.

    • ©Copyright 2023
    • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.