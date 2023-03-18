Why I Don’t Take Many Trips Without These 3 Essential Baggallini Bags 

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links.

If you travel, you know how important the right bag (or bags) is. That’s why I often reach for my essential Baggallini bags — a crossbody purse and a durable, rightly sized tote bag. They’re great for everything from an international adventure to a road trip to an overnight trip.

I took a Baggallini crossbody purse and tote bag on the biking trip my husband Dean and I took to Slovenia, Austria, and Italy. I also took the bags on our biking trip to Ireland, where we traveled from southern Cork to the Cliffs of Moher, then to the Aran Islands, and the lovely northwestern Connemara Region.

I reached for my Baggallini bags again when Dean and I headed out on road trips across the United States, and they were with me as we were strolling Joe Riley Waterfront Park in Charleston; touring the Continental Divide in Wyoming; grabbing lunch at the Crab Shack on Tybee Island, Georgia; exploring Grand Prismatic Spring (my favorite) in Yellowstone National Park, traipsing across America’s highest suspension footbridge at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina; hiking Patapsco Valley State Park near Ellicott City, Maryland, and more.

I purchased my first Baggallini bag years ago and have been adding it to my collection ever since. I own three Baggallini purses (black, tan, and black print) and a gray tote bag. Guess you could say I’m a fan!

Here are the bags I use and enjoy.

Criss Cross Bagg Buy Now The Baggallini Criss Cross Bagg is aptly named because the purse has two primary compartments that visually cross each other. There’s also a third place for storage between the compartments. Key Features Lightweight, water-resistant nylon or printed fabric

Interior organization and multifunctional pockets

Quick access phone pocket

Four credit card slots

52 inch adjustable crossbody strap

Exterior dimensions: 11 inches wide x 10 inches high x 3 inches deep

Weight: 9 ounces

I purchased my other Baggallini bags years ago (they last!) and the exact bags I have are no longer available, but here is a similar style.

Cross Over Crossbody Buy Now This Cross Over Crossbody purse is like the tan and black print bags I have. This updated design widens at the bottom to maximize storage capability, which is a smart idea. Key Features Interior organization and multifunctional pockets

Removable wristlet included

RFID Protection

Exterior dimensions: 11 inches wide x 8.5 inches high x 4.5 inches deep

Weight: 14 ounces

Last but not least, here is the tote bag that is closest to the one I have.

Avenue Tote Bag Buy Now This Avenue Tote Bag is a great size. I use my tote bag often, including my carry-on bag on international flights, and it’s perfect for that. Key Features Interior organization and multifunctional pockets

Quick access phone pocket and padded laptop pocket

Sleeve for luggage handle

52 inch removable, adjustable crossbody strap

Exterior dimensions: 18 inches wide x 12 inches high x 5.5 inches deep

Weight: 1 pound, 4 ounces

Here are 13 reasons why I love my Baggallini bags.

Author with her Baggallini bag in Charleston Photo credit: Dean Sherman

1. Travel-Friendly Sizes

These bags are sized to hold everything I need without being too bulky. That means I can get what I need into and out of my crossbody purse and tote bag without a struggle.

2. Lightweight

The fabric is lightweight, so I’m not weighed down when we are on the go. Dean and I like to “see what there is to see” when we travel, and I need a bag that keeps up. Of course, I can’t blame Baggallini for what these bags weigh once I’ve filled them, but that’s another story for another day.

3. Great Design

These bags are well-designed. Numerous exterior compartments help me stay organized. Inside, there’s a standard zippered pocket for items I want to keep more secure. I think these bags are practical, functional, and beautiful.

Author using a Baggallini bag on Grandfather Mountain, North Carolina Photo credit: Dean Sherman

4. Durability

These bags are durable. In all our travels, they hold up to being tossed around and/or on the car floor and/or squished in the back of the car when someone (who shall remain nameless, but it’s not Dean) overpacks. Since Dean “sees in cubes,” he can pack a car to maximize square footage and the soft-sided tote bag sometimes ends up pressed in between more rigid things.

5. RFID Assurance

The inside, zippered pocket on the Cross Over Crossbody bag is RFID protected, which sounds like a good idea when I read the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) description from the Department of Homeland Security. Plus, extra assurance against credit card theft never hurts.

6. Water-Resistant Nylon Fabric

Sometimes weather forecasters don’t get it right and you get stuck in a surprise rain shower. The nylon fabric of these bags repels water. They are not waterproof, but they are water resistant, and that helps when the weather is a surprise.

Author using a Baggallini bag at The Crab Shack on Tybee Island, Georgia Photo credit: Dean Sherman

7. Easy Care

With a Baggallini bag, you don’t have to worry about every spill. The Cross Over Crossbody Bag needs to be spot cleaned; the Criss Cross Bag and Avenue Tote are machine washable. Find details on both methods here. Either way, these bags are easy to care for and clean.

8. Lots Of Colors

Sometimes, you want a basic, classic color that pairs effortlessly with everything. Sometimes, you want a bag that makes more of a statement. Perhaps that’s why I find myself with three Baggallini crossbody purses!

In any case, Baggallini has got you covered. As of this writing, the crossbody purses come in at least six colors and the tote bag has a dozen colors and patterns to choose from. There’s sure to be one that’s just right for you.

9. High Quality

The quality of these bags is obvious. The hardware is made of metal, the zippers are fluid and smooth open-and-close, the seams are sturdy, and the bags can hold up to the rigors of travel.

10. Baggallini’s One-Year Warranty

Baggallini backs their quality with a one-year warranty. I’ve never had to take them up on this, but it’s reassuring to know they stand behind their products.

11. Free Replacement Strap And Hardware Policy

Baggallini has a generous replacement strap and hardware policy. “If the style is still available, we can provide replacement straps for products that have a detachable strap, missing or lost screws from the turn toggle, or missing or lost buckles, at no extra charge.” See the website for full details.

12. Baggallini’s Sale Section

What’s better than buying a beautiful, quality Baggallini bagg? Buying one on sale. Check the sale section of their website and see what’s being offered, because it changes from time to time. Who doesn’t love a deal?

13. The Baggallini Story

The Baggallini story is unique. “Our entrepreneurial female founders were two global travelers who leveraged insights from around the world to create bags that help women feel organized, confident, and prepared for anything, whether it be a trip around the block or the globe.”

Note: “Baggs” is not a typo. This is how Baggallini refers to their bags, or should I say baggs?

Those are the 13 reasons why I consider my Baggallini crossbody purses and tote bags my travel essentials, and I don’t take many trips without them.

When you travel across town or the world, an important part of travel is having the right gear and staying organized. A trip loses its luster when you are constantly misplacing things and digging through your bags to try to find something you need. That’s where Baggallini comes in.

To me, the Baggallini name represents well-designed, quality bags. The next time you plan to set out to explore new destinations, discover new experiences, and savor the journey along the way, make sure your bags are working for you. With a bag from Baggallini (or several), you’ll be ready to go the distance.