The First Cannabis-Friendly Las Vegas Resort To Open This Spring — Here’s What That Means

A small hotel undergoing a renovation just off the Las Vegas Strip is billing itself as the city’s first cannabis-friendly resort.

Formerly known as the Artisan Hotel Boutique, the hotel will remain open as it transforms into The Lexi.

The 64-room facility is a four-floor hotel, and the top floor will be designated as cannabis-friendly with a filtration system that will prevent other floors from being part of the experience.

“The Lexi allows the Elevations Hotels and Resorts brand to truly showcase our commitment to creating a new type of hotel concept that is defined not only by our acceptance and normalization of cannabis in the hospitality space but also by our dedication to reclaim storied properties and transform them for the modern-day travelers,” Alex Rizk, CEO and president of Elevations, said in a release.

The company has already completed a similar process at the Clarendon Hotel in Phoenix — the home base for Elevations.

Hotel Amenities

Located a few blocks west of the Strip on Sahara Boulevard, the Lexi aims to be more than just a cannabis hotel.

“The Lexi is set on creating a premium hospitality concept, an inspired culinary and cocktail program, and launching a spring/summer pool party season,” the company says.

The hotel will feature a Cajun-inspired steakhouse run by executive Chef Jordan Savell — who competed on Hell’s Kitchen — a redesigned Artisan Bar & Lounge, and one of the city’s few European-style pools.

The lobby will feature towering ceilings, indoor water features, a walk-up café, cocktail service, and live entertainment.

The company does not have a specific date for the debut but is targeting a spring opening following the multi-million-dollar renovation project.

Cannabis Lounge

The Lexi will be part of the company’s Elevations Nation, a membership program that gives individuals access to the cannabis lounge.

Elevations calls it a program “for individuals with a wanderlust mindset, cannabis enthusiasm, and taste for new experiences.”

The program offers two levels of membership: a $25-per-month annual commitment, or a $240-per-year membership.

Both plans allow for access to the Elevations Lounge, free and discounted passes to select events, access to weekly activities, and discounts with particular brands. The annual membership also includes access to hotel amenities and 15 percent discounts on room bookings.

