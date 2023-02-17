10 Fantastic Restaurants To Try In Vicksburg, Mississippi

Restaurants may not be the first thing you think of when you consider visiting Vicksburg, Mississippi. After all, the 47-day Siege of Vicksburg during the Civil War played a prominent role in history, and the Vicksburg National Military Park is one of its most popular and significant attractions. Art might also seem unrelated to Vicksburg, but you’ll be delightfully surprised to find that there is more public art in Vicksburg than in any other town in Mississippi.

Vicksburg’s location along the Mississippi River, at the mouth of the Yazoo River, and right across the state line from Louisiana, contributes much to the culinary scene bringing in cajun specialties, crawfish, po’ boys, barbecue, Mexican dishes, catfish, and plenty of Southern comfort foods, such as fried chicken, grits, and fried green tomatoes. My list of ten fantastic restaurants places them in random order. They are all “best restaurants” that are worthy of your time and your daily calorie allotment.

My first visit to Vicksburg was hosted but I have since returned on my own to sample more great food.

Steak and loaded potato at Beechwood Photo credit: Connie Pearson

1. Beechwood Restaurant And Lounge

Steaks are the undisputed headliners at Beechwood Restaurant & Lounge. They could probably change the name to Beechwood Steakhouse and everyone would approve. However, if you can order a plate with both steak and catfish, that would be even better. The catfish is lightly battered and bursting with flavor. As a side note, the jumbo shrimp are unbelievable. When you eat at Beechwood, you’ll understand why it has been successful since 1956. This is a family operation that has been passed from uncle to nephew to uncle to nephew for several generations.

Fried chicken and sides at Walnut Hills Restaurant Photo credit: Connie Pearson

2. Walnut Hills Restaurant

Walnut Hills Restaurant, located on Adams Street in a house originally built in 1880, made the list of “1,000 Places to See Before You Die.” The fried chicken served at Walnut Hills is consistently voted the best in Mississippi and the housemade cakes and pies are swoon-worthy. Cheesecakes and cream of coconut pie are especially popular. Homemade biscuits, cornbread, and housemade salad dressings add special touches to the memorable meals served at Walnut Hills.

Shrimp polenta at Relish Bistro Photo credit: Connie Pearson

3. Relish Bistro

Brothers Jason and James Penley own Relish Bistro on Washington Street, which offers an elevated menu for dinner Wednesday through Saturday and for brunch on Sunday. The brunch taco option changes weekly and is a chef’s choice item. Pastas are made in-house and oysters are shucked on the spot. On my last visit, the brussels sprouts with jalapeños and the shrimp polenta were amazing.

Table with a view at 10 South Rooftop & Grill Photo credit: Connie Pearson

4. 10 South Rooftop And Grill

Go for a meal, appetizers, or the view, but be sure to make your way to 10 South Rooftop & Grill on the tenth floor of the First National Building in downtown Vicksburg. When the weather cooperates, it is a large open-air space with amazing views of the Mississippi River, Centennial Lake, and the Yazoo Diversion Canal. The burgers are highly touted but the menu also includes steaks, seafood, poutine, fried green tomatoes, pasta, gumbo, and wonderful desserts. 10 South Rooftop is open for dinner every night except Monday.

Anchuca Bed & Breakfast Photo credit: Chad Robertson Media / Shutterstock.com

5. Anchuca

Anchuca is the name of a mansion built in the late 1820s that is on the National Register of Historic Places. It is best known for its connection to Confederate President Jefferson Davis. The mansion was owned by his brother, Joseph E. Davis, and the balcony is where Jefferson Davis greeted friends when he visited in 1869. Anchuca is now used as a bed and breakfast and houses a restaurant that serves dinner Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights and brunch on Sunday. The dinner menu is small but has an appealing variety. This is a great place for a special occasion. I was there for Sunday brunch and found it to be delicious and relaxing.

Fried Green Tomato BLT at The Tomato Place Photo credit: Connie Pearson

6. The Tomato Place

If you think The Tomato Place is a roadside fruit and vegetable stand, you’d be right, but it is much, much more. Over the years, it has evolved into a popular destination for fantastic tomato sandwiches. Locals and out-of-towners make a point to find The Tomato Place. My personal favorite was the fried green tomato BLT. I highly recommend it.

While tomato sandwiches get top billing, the menu offers a lot more. Po’ boys, burgers, and hot dogs are offered alongside plates of catfish and ribs. The market for fresh produce opens at 7 a.m., and the kitchen opens at 8 a.m. seven days a week. You’ll find The Tomato Place on Highway 61 South.

7. Rusty’s Riverfront Grill

Rusty’s Riverfront Grill has the fortunate location of being downtown only a block from the Riverfront Murals painted on the levee walls and depicting significant events in the history of Vicksburg. Rusty’s has been serving great food for more than twenty years. Signature items include their fried green tomatoes with lump crab hollandaise sauce and their blackened redfish with crawfish cream sauce. Seafood is plentiful, along with steak, chicken, salads, and tempting desserts, such as caramel pecan cheesecake.

8. Gumbo Pot

Gumbo Pot is the place to go for Cajun cuisine. This is also the place for royal red shrimp and crawfish when they are in season. You’ll think you’re in Louisiana when you open the menu and see items such as red beans and rice, boudin balls, meat pies, crawfish etouffee, and of course, gumbo. Their bread pudding with white chocolate sauce is in high demand. The food is so good that a second location is opening soon on Washington Street.

9. The Biscuit Company Of Vicksburg

Surprisingly, The Biscuit Company of Vicksburg is not a breakfast place. Instead, its specialty is catfish. The restaurant is housed in a vintage building overlooking the Mississippi River. Lunch is served Monday through Saturday with tasty blue plate specials and dinner is served every night except Tuesday and Sunday. Regular Wednesday steak nights are highly anticipated and are great times to get a juicy ribeye or tender filet. Live music on weekends bring in many for food and entertainment.

10. Solly’s Hot Tamales

Solly’s Hot Tamales, which has been open since 1939, is a proud member of the Mississippi Delta Hot Tamale Trail. In addition to tamales, Solly’s also serves Frito pies, burritos, chili burgers, chili dogs, and nachos. Many order the famous tamales by the dozen. This is the kind of place where you go specifically for the food. It is a rustic, no-frills location with a long-deserved reputation.

Other Notable Eateries

Main Street Market is a very popular weekday lunch spot. It serves great gumbo and offers daily specials. The chocolate chunky pecan pie is worth every calorie.

Hot Dog Man is as casual as the name suggests. It is also a weekday, no-frills kind of place. Expect to find hot dogs, sandwiches, wings, and other snack-type foods.

Atami Japanese Grill on Halls Ferry Road is open Sunday through Friday for lunch and dinner. Atami offers great sushi and hibachi, and the I-20 roll (named for the nearby interstate highway) is highly recommended.

Billy’s Italian Restaurant, conveniently located near the outlet stores, is a go-to spot for pizzas, pasta, po’ boys, and calzones. The white pizza topped with a combination of ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese is particularly popular.

The Historic Klondyke Trading Post has been doing business in the same location since 1896. Mississippi comfort food is served seven days a week for lunch and dinner in this centrally located spot on North Washington Street.

Ameristar Casino on the Mississippi River has Heritage Restaurant tucked inside. The restaurant offers an all-you-can-eat buffet for dinner on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Goldie’s Trail Barbecue on South Frontage Road has been serving flavorful, pit-smoked meats with a Texas-style thick barbecue sauce since 1960. Goldie’s offers daily lunch specials and large portions at suppertime.

If you are looking for a restaurant with outdoor seating, consider 10 South Rooftop & Grill, The Tomato Place, or Rusty’s Riverfront Grill.

Martin’s at Midtown and Roca was previously on the must-try lists, but both have been closed for a couple of years.