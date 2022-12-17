TravelAwaits

The One Thing I Do Every Day That Helps Me Enjoy Retirement

“Now we have the chance to look back, forward, and savor the present moments more than ever before.” – Bracha G.
Dec.17.2022
    Retirement Snapshot

    Bracha sitting on her front porch in Baltimore, Maryland
    Photo credit: Chaya Nejar Photography
    • Name: Bracha G.
    • Location: Baltimore, MD
    • Age: 66
    • Retired At: 64
    • Marital Status: Married
    • Profession: Non-Profit Coordinator

    For about 20 years, Bracha worked as a coordinator of a Big Brothers Big Sisters program. In retirement, she enjoys writing children’s books, exercising, exploring nature, and savoring time with family. She says that not taking things for granted creates a lot of room for joy, and she sees there is no scarcity of blessings during this time of her life. We talked with Bracha about her retirement.

    Retirement Reality

    Retirement Awaits: What does a day in retirement look like for you? 

    Bracha: I basically do whatever I love every day and focus on filling up with gratitude! When my soul is shining, the energy radiates into other souls too.

    Your Retirement Plan

    Retirement Awaits: Did you have a solid plan going into retirement?

    Bracha: I felt financially stable enough to retire and my plan was to linger longer in life’s abundant joys.

    Best Part About Retirement

    Bracha: What’s the best part about retirement? 

    Name of retiree: The best part is recognizing that I have the time and the choice to nourish the soul with gratitude and spread vital messages that help others enjoy life more deeply too. Through having more time to write children’s books now, children get to absorb joyful life skills early on, so they don’t have to play catch up the rest of their lives. Now we have the chance to look back, forwards, and savor the present moments more than ever before.

    Challenges In Retirement

    Retirement Awaits: What’s the biggest challenge in retirement?

    Bracha: It’s essential to do all we can to stay healthy. That involves enjoying eating an abundance of healthy food that is designed to be delicious and nutritious instead of junk food which is designed to be delicious and addictive. Also, our wonderful bodies were designed to move, so keep moving in the ways you enjoy most, especially to a soundtrack of music.

    Cost Of Retirement

    Retirement Awaits: We want people to understand how much retirement really costs. How do you manage your money now? Do you have a budget, meet with your advisor on a regular basis, etc?

    Bracha: Yes, I meet with my financial advisors on a regular basis. I have finally developed the confidence to give them a lot of direction about what I would like. Also, I don’t spend a lot because I focus on being grateful for what I already have.

    Retirement Advice

    Retirement Awaits: What’s the best piece of advice you’d give someone about to retire? 

    Bracha: Nourish your genuinely hungry soul with gratitude. As wisdom from the ancient Talmud explains, “Who is rich? Those who are happy with what they have.”

    Things I Wish I Would Have Known

    Retirement Awaits: What are a few things you wish someone would have told you about retirement/this season of life/transition?

    Bracha: Many people strive for wealth, but if you don’t have your health, what good is your wealth? Prioritize living a healthy lifestyle with the vast variety of healthy food, enjoyable exercise, and mindful gratitude. There is so much we can do to try to stay healthy and delight in this beautiful garden we’ve been given.

    Best Retirement Vacation

    Retirement Awaits: What is your favorite vacation or vacation spot?

    Bracha: Israel is my favorite place on Earth because it is the most palpable spiritual vortex.

