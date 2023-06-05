Why One Former CFO Chose This Waterfront Retirement Community In Tennessee

Retirement Snapshot Bill and his wife, Julie, in Perugia, Italy Photo credit: Bill Fitton Name: Bill F.

Location: Tellico Village, Tennessee

Age: 67

Retired At: 67

Marital Status: Married

Profession: Finance/Economy

Bill worked for about 45 years in finance, climbing his way up to Chief Financial Officer. He and his wife, Julie, moved across the Midwest and internationally throughout his career. Nearly a decade ago, the cold midwestern winters started to weigh on Bill and Julie. They would take road trips and considered Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and Arizona as retirement destinations — the warmer weather was a big draw.

As they began to visit retirement communities, they eliminated options that didn’t live up to their criteria. Tennessee was always a state they drove through to get to somewhere else until a family member told them about Tellico Village. “It wasn’t even on our radar,” said Bill. “I don’t think I would’ve found out about it any other way.” They visited Tellico Village twice and on the third trip decided to buy a house. Since then, they’ve had no regrets.

Retirement Reality

TravelAwaits: What does a day in retirement look like for you?

Bill: One thing I have done for several years is go to the gym. My alarm blasts at 4:50 a.m. and I’m at the gym by 5:30 every weekday. There’s no need to wait on the gym equipment when I’m there this early. It keeps me in shape and active.

I also play golf three to four times a week. That’s something I was only able to do on the weekend before retirement. I’ve picked up pickleball since coming to Tellico Village. And I enjoy hiking in and around the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Being close to the University of Tennessee, I have sporting event options, musical theater opportunities, and concerts. When I was working, I didn’t always have the time to enjoy performances. And the fun extends to relaxing at my home. I’ve picked up playing cards with friends and finding new interests through new friends since nearly everyone is in our same stage of life.

Your Retirement Plan

TravelAwaits: Did you have a solid plan going into retirement?

Bill: Yes, we knew that we were going to move to a location where winters were milder. Though we had friends in the Chicago area, we knew we wouldn’t stay there forever because of weather and costs. The big plan was for me and Julie to go someplace where there are milder winters, golf is an option, to have a university nearby, convenient access to an airport, lower property taxes, no state income taxes, and near medical services. Tellico Village fits all those criteria.

Childhood Dream Realized

TravelAwaits: How has retirement led you to realize a childhood dream?

Bill: One of the things throughout my work career was looking forward to my own time. I have my time back, creating my own schedule and not working for anyone else. It took me about 30 seconds to transition from being a working professional to retiring when I closed my work laptop to ship it back to the company. My wife and I always say “No one is promised tomorrow,” and I feel fortunate I get to have a retirement and enjoy it. The time is mine.

Best Part About Retirement

TravelAwaits: What’s the best part about retirement?

Bill: There are two amazing parts. The first, that’s a big weight off my mind, is no business emails. I was a CFO for a company dealing with payroll, cash flow, etc. As I said previously, I can control how my time is spent. My wife and I love to travel. We’ve played tourists in Italy, Hawaii, Florida, Alabama, Scotland, Paris, and London. Being close to the airport is a big benefit to our location in East Tennessee.

Challenges In Retirement

TravelAwaits: What’s the biggest challenge in retirement?

Bill: I’m very fortunate to not have any real challenges. If I have to pick one, it’s that I have to say “no” to some activities since there are so many options. I limit my golf to four times a week because, as much as I enjoy it, I know I need to vary my activity involvement so I can explore all the community and East Tennessee have to offer. There’s something to be said about too much of a good thing.

Cost Of Retirement

TravelAwaits: We want people to understand how much retirement costs. How do you manage your money now? Do you have a budget, meet with an advisor regularly, etc.?

Bill: Both me and Julie were finance professionals. We’re fortunate to have planned since our young adult lives. We utilized our Roth IRAs, savings, and investments. We worked for large public companies that gave pensions back then and we feel very lucky. As for budget, we do have one, but not a whole lot has changed going from working to retirement.

Retirement Advice

TravelAwaits: What’s the best piece of advice you’d give someone about to retire?

Bill: Retirement can’t be a light switch. You must plan for it, financially and geographically. Once you get there, be open to new activities and making new friends. I am very pleasantly surprised at how many new friends we have at Tellico Village.

Things I Wish I Would Have Known

TravelAwaits: What are a few things you wish someone would have told you about retirement/this season of life/transition?

Bill: Get there as fast as you can! Of course, you must plan for it, but do it as soon as possible.

Best Retirement Vacation

TravelAwaits: What are your favorite vacations or vacation spots?

Bill: Italy was not on my top 10 must-see bucket list. But my twin brother got a villa in Tuscany and invited all the siblings and spouses to go. We went there and stayed at a working farmhouse and took various day trips, exploring Rome, Florence, and other smaller cities. Seeing the culture up close and going off the tourist path was remarkable. It was the best vacation I ever had without taking my golf clubs.

My favorite vacation spot is Florida or Hawaii.

