7 Best Things To Do Around Olympia, Birthplace Of The Olympic Games

Aficionados of Greece will know that as well as containing many ancient and historically important sites, the country is the birthplace of the Olympic Games. They originated in Ancient Olympia from the 8th century B.C. to the 4th century A.D., held every 4 years before being banned by the Roman emperor Theodosius I in order to promote Christianity. It wasn’t until 1896 that they were reborn in Athens by Frenchman Baron Pierre de Coubertin.

The ancient Olympic sports included running, long jump, shot put, javelin, equestrian events, and boxing, and athletes competed naked as a tribute to Zeus to show their muscular physique and physical power. Women were not allowed to take part in the Olympics until as late as 1900.

Alas, earthquakes have taken their toll over the years, and not much remains of the actual site itself, but this destination on the Western Peloponnese mainland of the Greece peninsula is worth visiting to see what does remain such as the track itself where you can imagine the crowds cheering, the gymnasium, and Temple of Hera, among other points of interest.

The small town of Olympia itself has a long street laden with flags of most of the nations that now take part, along with many tourist shops and tavernas to choose from. Take some time to visit the site before exploring Olympia to discover what else there is to do in the wider area.

Torch lighting for the Olympic Games at Ancient Olympia Photo credit: Ververidis Vasilis / Shutterstock.com

1. See The Lighting Of The Olympic Flame

Olympia

If there’s one reason to hold off your visit to Ancient Olympia until the year of the Olympic Games, the ancient torch-lighting ceremony is it. Several months before the games commence, wherever their location in the world, the Olympic Flame is lit during a ceremony at the Temple of Hera — Queen of the Greek Gods — at the Ancient Olympic site by 11 women dressed as Vestal Virgins using a special reflective mirror that generates the sun’s energy to eventually create a flame — as in ancient times.

The torch then travels around Greece by a runner — a great honor for this person — until it reaches the Olympic Stadium in Athens. From here the flame is relayed worldwide, culminating at the destination of the Olympic Games just in time to light the Olympic Cauldron, lit during the Opening Ceremony, burning throughout the Games, and extinguished at the Closing Ceremony.

To experience this unique piece of history is a must if you can time your visit to Greece just right, in an Olympic year.

Nemouta Falls Photo credit: Pit Stock / Shutterstock.com

2. Nemouta Falls

17 Miles From Ancient Olympia

About 17 miles from Ancient Olympia brings you to the small village of Nemouta. Unknown to many, about 30 waterfalls can be found in this forest of plain and fruit trees and dense foliage along the Erymanthos river. The river cuts through two regions of the Peloponnese — Ilia and Arcadia — and makes for stunning hiking scenery. Persist in trying to find the area as it’s worth it, especially as a day away from the heat of the Peloponnese beaches.

Temple of Apollo Epicurius Photo credit: Inu / Shutterstock.com

3. Temple Of Apollo Epicurius

39 Miles From Ancient Olympia

There’s more than one ancient site in the region of Ancient Olympia, although admittedly that may be the most popular. Head into the mountains of Arcadia near the Bassae region of the Peloponnese and you’ll come to the small village of Abeliona. Base yourself here at the unique Abelonia Retreat, a mountainous lodge with roaring log fires and any number of relaxation or strenuous activities on offer. Head out to explore the ageless village of the same name, untouched by time, as you wander the traditional cobbled streets and stone houses surrounded by a chestnut forest.

7 miles from the retreat — either a 2.5-hour hike or 15-minute car journey — sits another undiscovered ancient wonder: the UNESCO-protected Temple of Apollo Epicurius, otherwise referred to as the Parthenon of the Peloponnese. It is thought to have been designed by one of the architects of the Parthenon in Athens.

It’s dedicated to Apollo, God of Healing, as myth has it that during his time, he helped the residents of the region overcome a great plague, prefixing it with the name “Epicurius” which means “the one who helps or cures.” Some also speculate that the temple slides 50.2 seconds of a degree every year in order to constantly face the star Sirius, the birthplace of Apollo.

Either way, the location amongst the forest of this under-visited UNESCO site is beautiful and well worth visiting.

Lake of Kaiafas Photo credit: Stelios Androulidakis / Shutterstock.com

4. Thermal Baths And Lake Of Kaiafas

12 Miles South Of Ancient Olympia

Another underrepresented destination in international tourism is the thermal baths and lake of Kaiafas. Greeks flock to this location in the western Peloponnese region known as Zacharo in the summer months to relax and kick back, and you should too.

The baths themselves are formed from a hot spring bubbling to the surface in a cave at the foot of Mount Lapitha, containing a significant amount of minerals and sulfur with healing properties.

Aside from the spa, the area of Kaiafas has a glorious ecosystem at Lake Kaiafas.

Formed in the 6th century A.D. after a series of extensive earthquakes, the lake spreads out over 400 acres and is approximately 6.5 feet deep. There’s a small island in the middle on which sits the church of St. Catherine — you could say that Lake Kaiafas is a smaller version of Lake Bled in Slovenia.

Mount Lapaitha sits dominates the eastern shore and forms vertical cliffs where you’ll also find two small caves to explore, plus the area is surrounded by pine forest, perfect for walking and hiking.

As it’s only a very short distance away from Olympia, be sure to make this a stop on your Ancient Olympia itinerary.

View of the Ktima Bridziki Winery Estate Photo credit: Ktima Bridziki Estate

5. Wine Tour Of Ktima Bridziki Estate

In Ancient Olympia

Although the lands around Ancient Olympia are very fertile, making for perfect wine-growing country, there aren’t nearly as many vineyards as there are, say, in the Peloponnese region of Nemea very near the old Greek capital of Nafplio.

Apparently, the reason is that to cultivate a vineyard for many years takes a lot of commitment, and with the economic crisis and the blessing of having such fertile lands, many people in this area of Greece with land chose to alternate their crops yearly to match the economic needs of the market — fruits, vegetables, etc. — with the added bonus of not needing nearly as much tending.

That’s why coming across and visiting the winery and vineyard of Ktima Bridziki is, indeed, a unique opportunity.

A family estate established in 1994, Bridziki runs entirely with a zero footprint (e.g. using solar and geothermal energy to cultivate their land). Indigenous to the lands around Olympia is the Tinatorogos grape, old enough to be mentioned by Homer in the Iliad and which is used to make one of the many wines created here.

Special grape variety of Tinatorogos — as mentioned by Homer in the Iliad Photo credit: Ktima Bridziki Estate

Bridziki’s signature wine is the Diapyros. There are only 2,400 bottles of this, cultivated from the grapes left over after a devastating fire in the region decimated most of the vines in 2007. Making the best of this, the Diapyros wine was invented with a unique handmade label of real gold. No two labels are the same, and each features a phoenix rising from the flames, intended to signify that it will never die — always rise.

This particular wine is not for sale, and you won’t find it listed on their website. It’s only sold by collectors, and the estate gifts it on occasion to dignitaries.

The rack railway from Diakopto to Kalavryta Photo credit: Andronos Haris / Shutterstock.com

6. Rack Rail From Diakopto To Kalavryta

98 Miles North Of Ancient Olympia

Moving a little further afield now and for a unique opportunity to explore the Peloponnese countryside without having to hike is to drive approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes to the village of Dikopto. Whilst there’s not a lot in the actual village itself, it’s the embarkation point of the small “rack and rail” train journey that takes you through the Gorge of Vouraikos and the village of Zachlorou until you disembark in Kalavryta 14 miles later.

A rack and rail is a term used for a cog railway. As the incline can be very steep at times — climbing from sea level to 2,360 feet over a 17.5 percent gradient — the wheels of the train are made of cogs, meshing into the track to help it climb.

The journey time only takes about 1 hour through the spectacular Vouraikos Gorge with intermediate stops to enjoy the monastery — one of the oldest in Greece — and caves at Mega Spileo plus, of course, the village of Kalavryta at the end. It’s worthwhile visiting the old school of Kalavryta to learn about and see how it commemorates one of the worst WWII atrocities on Greek soil — where German troops rounded up 1,500 men aged 14 years and above into the school and set fire to it. All in all, for history and unique beauty, the “rack rail” is worth it.

Views to Itea and fishing port of Galaxidi Photo credit: Rebecca Hall

7. Fishing Port Of Galaxidi

130 Miles North Of Ancient Olympia

Moving further afield now, head to Patra in the northern Peloponnese, cross the world’s longest multi-span Rio Antirio bridge (an attraction in itself), and drive to the fishing port of Galaxidi, where the stunning mountainous landscape gives way to a port of colorful captains’ mansions and cobbled streets. This is Galaxidi which makes for a popular weekend destination for Athenians, and many have second homes here.

Aside from relaxing by the waterfront at one of the many tavernas, Galaxidi is famous for its flour wars held every Clean Monday — the first day of the 40 days of Lent in the Orthodox calendar before Easter. The flour wars have been going on since the mid-19th century. The point of this rather bizarre “celebration” is rather similar to the English expression “paint the town red,” hence people come together to paint the village with colorful flour. It’s rooted in history during Ottoman rule when celebration was strictly forbidden, but the locals decided to risk their lives by using ash to definitely paint their faces, making them unrecognizable so they could celebrate in the streets.

Nowadays the celebration starts at midday when people bring sacks of colored flour and start throwing left, right, and center.

Enjoy your time in this unique region of Greece.