These Cruise Lines Are Requiring Passengers To Wear Masks Again — All The Details

As Australia sees a rise in COVID-19 cases, policies are changing once again to try and prevent the spread of the virus.

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center shows the 7-day average of COVID-19 cases increased from 11,124 cases on November 20 to 19,490 cases on November 27.

This isn’t just impacting those on land; those at sea are seeing the effects as well. The list of requirements has been relaxed for most cruises, but for guests sailing from Australia, there are updates.

Here is a look at the cruise lines that have updated their policies.

Carnival Cruise Line Policies

The Australia policy page for Carnival Cruise Lines, last updated on November 17, states:

“Our dedication to the health and safety of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit is reflected in our Have Fun. Be Safe. protocols and procedures, which were developed in consultation with our medical experts and have proven effective and adaptable to the evolving public health situation.

“In line with government protocols, until further notice, we will operate vaccinated cruises with our enhanced protocols. All our operations will follow these guidelines so we can maintain the confidence of the destinations we visit and deliver on our itineraries and guest experience.”

Under “Masks and Physical Distancing,” it states that out of caution, masks are required:

In public indoor spaces, unless you’re resting or drinking in your stateroom

Outdoors when in large congregate events where you cannot physically distance

During the entire embarkation and debarkation process

On buses or water shuttles

While indoors on any shore excursion

This includes Princess Cruises and Holland America.

Royal Caribbean Policy

According to Royal Caribbean’s “Healthy Sail Center,” if your cruise departs from a country other than Australia, check out the different protocols. You are required to follow guidelines from your home country as well as Australia’s international border entry requirements.

If cruising from Australia, the “Mask Guidance” in the Healthy Sail Center states:

“Guests should wear masks at the cruise terminal when embarking and disembarking, and in public indoor spaces and crowded outdoor spaces onboard. Some destinations we visit may require masks. Guests under 2 years old don’t need to wear a mask. These protocols are subject to change and mask protocols will be communicated to you via email prior to your departure.”

Celebrity Cruise Lines Policy

As of November 2, 2022, the “Healthy At Sea” policy for Australia travel requirements with Celebrity Cruises states that protocols are subject to change as destinations continue to adapt. Guests will be notified of any changes in requirements leading up to departure.

The “Mask Policy” says all guests should wear a mask when traveling through the terminal and in public indoor or crowded outdoor spaces onboard. It also says it follows requirements in all jurisdictions and that “mask requirements may vary by the destinations visited on your sailing and/or disembarkation port.”

Other Cruise Line Policies

Other cruise lines like Norwegian Cruise Lines and Virgin Voyages have not made any changes to their policies at this time.