Martin Luther King Junior’s Family To Host Special D.C. Tour In 2023 — How You Can Join

Allison Godlove
Dec.5.2022
The Capitol Building in Washington D.C.
The exterior of The Capitol Building at night
Photo credit: f11photo / Shutterstock.com
    You are invited to join Martin Luther King Junior’s family for a special tour in Washington D.C. The “Continuing The Dream” tour will visit the landmarks that memorialize MLK’s vision. His son, Martin Luther King III, his wife Arndrea, and their daughter Yolanda will host the three-day event from January 17 through January 20. 

    Trip Itinerary 

    The “Continuing The Dream” tour begins on January 17 with a private tour of the MLK Memorial and National Mall from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. ending at the MLK statue. From 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., there will be a Black History Tour of The Capitol Building Grounds where you will learn about the enslaved and freed black workers who built The Capitol Building. Then, from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m., dinner will be hosted at Georgia Brown’s. The King family will host a reception and have opening remarks. Everyone will get a group photo with the family to commemorate the inaugural MLK tour.

    Day two begins with a Georgetown African American Walking Tour from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. You’ll learn about the history of the free and enslaved African Americans who worked, lived, and helped to build Georgetown University and the neighborhood. At 11 a.m. there is a tour of the National Cathedral with a focus on the materials used to build it while sharing stories of the historical events that took place there. There will also be a discussion of Dr. King’s final sermon near the Cathedral’s Canterbury Pulpit. From 2:35 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., you can explore the National Museum of African American History, the only museum in the world to highlight and illustrate the American story told by African Americans. A cocktail party and optional late-night event will follow. 

    At 9 a.m. on day three, you’ll go on a walking tour of Howard University and learn about the history of why it’s referred to as the “Mecca.” The U-Street Black Broadway Walking Tour begins at 11:30 a.m. On this tour, you’ll see stars like Nat King Cole, Duke Ellington, and Marvin Gaye perform. After lunch, the tour will go to the recently restored Martin Luther King Jr. Library for a guided tour. It’s followed by a library tour and a discussion about the various methods to “Continue the Dream.” A farewell dinner will follow at Busboys and Poets, a black cultural hub and D.C. restaurant staple. An optional late-night event will follow. 

    Join The Tour

    You can save your spot now to join the tour through our nation’s capital. Pricing starts at $1,899 per person for a double occupancy room. Accommodations are at the Salamander Hotel and The Hilton Washington D.C. on the National Mall. A non-refundable deposit of $1,000 per person is required to hold your spot for the tour.

