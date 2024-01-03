Is Dayuse Legit? | Here’s How It Went When I Tried To Book a Hotel

Dayuse.com is an app designed for travelers who need a hotel room for a few hours, not overnight. However, is Dayuse legit? Let’s find out.

Is Dayuse.com Legit?

I used to think that booking a day room would be frowned upon in the hotel industry, but this daytime hotel room booking platform makes things run smoothly. It is now available in 25 countries, so there are plenty of properties to choose from. But just because a company starts providing a service it doesn’t mean it does it well, right?

Since this is still a fairly new concept, I did a little research of my own so you can use it to quickly determine whether you want to book hotel rooms through Dayuse or not. I found out that the platform receives its share of praise, but some users have also offered constructive criticism. Things that have been pointed out are availability issues, especially at locations in high demand and during peak times. Also, it’s hard to make advanced bookings.

However, despite these concerns, it seems that users are quite content with the platform’s ongoing efforts to improve. Users have noted Dayuse’s commitment to addressing feedback and refining its services, creating a positive user experience. Moreover, Dayuse is adding more and more daytime hotels so it won’t be long until there’s a hotel in every location.

Why I Use Dayuse

As a travel writer, I constantly fly to different destinations. There are instances when I must check out of my lodging hours before my scheduled flight. Or I might arrange to have a long layover to explore a new city before boarding my plane. The option to use Dayuse becomes a perfect solution. By downloading the app and filling out a simple profile, you can pop on to see if there are hotels in the city of your choice offering mini stays for a few hours.

The hotel’s amenities are included at many of these locations and could consist of pools, beach access, spas, gyms, and more. Dayuse patrons are hotel guests; the difference is you are only borrowing a hotel room for a short period. It’s a brilliant idea for the hotel chains and Dayuse guests. The hotels fill empty rooms and offer a relaxing respite for weary travelers.

Sarasota, Florida (Photo Credit: Sean Pavone)

My Reasons For A Mini Stay

In January, I visited Sarasota, Florida, to escape the snow and cold in the Northeast. I rented an Airbnb for the month. While it was a lovely property, it wasn’t located close to the vibrant downtown in Sarasota. I didn’t have access to a pool or gym, either. I was interested in getting a workout, taking a swim, and shopping in downtown Sarasota’s fantastic boutiques.

I Checked Out Local Stays On Dayuse

I looked on the Dayuse app and selected a few filters to pinpoint what I was after. The filters included my desired location, timeframe, and price limit. I discovered a four-star hotel offering an afternoon stay where I wanted to spend the day. I chose the Sarasota Modern for the amenities, the location, and to meet my friend to enjoy the lobby restaurant and bar for drinks and an early dinner.

Exercise Equipment In The Sarasota Modern Gym (Photo Credit: Jeanine Consoli)

An Experience In The Heart Of Downtown Sarasota

I called a ride-sharing service and hopped out in front of the Sarasota Modern. After dropping my bag in my room, I checked in and went straight to the gym. The gym had state-of-the-art cardio equipment, which included treadmills and step machines. I also used the free weights for a full-body workout.

Jeanine Consoli

Afterward, I went to my room to change into my bathing suit. It started raining when I was in the gym, but thankfully the rain stopped when I slid into the heated pool. I was disappointed that there was no sun to entice me to linger on the lounge chairs. I swam laps and enjoyed the water, but it started raining again, so I jumped out.

Back in my room, I took a shower and indulged in all the luxury products the hotel provided, such as shampoo, shower gel, and lotion precisely prepared for the Sarasota Modern. I dressed and walked downtown to shop at some of the trendy boutiques on Main Street.

I returned to meet my girlfriend in time for happy hour at the bar. The happy hour was terrific, and we enjoyed glasses of incredible top-shelf wine for half the price. We decided on a small plate to share, and I ordered a delicious chicken Caesar salad from the late afternoon menu. We would’ve enjoyed our drinks outdoors if the weather cooperated, but they brought the Pool Bar menu indoors due to the rain.

Jeanine Consoli

We Relaxed On The Comfortable Beds

After dinner, we returned to my room to relax and catch up. We each lounged on our queen-sized beds and streamed a show we both love on Netflix. Sadly, my time at the hotel ended, and it was time to check out.

Dayuse Afforded Me An Enjoyable Change Of Pace

I loved being able to rent a luxury hotel room for the afternoon in chic boutique hotels. I enjoyed the opportunity to work out in the gym. Still, I was disappointed that the weather didn’t cooperate for my pool day. I chose not to use the complimentary bikes and strolled into town, instead. I’d envisioned hanging by the pool relaxing in the sunshine, but Mother Nature had other plans. If I had been a guest for a few more days, perhaps I would’ve had the time to use more amenities like the spa, but I reserved the room for eight hours and ran out of time.

Lobby Bar (Photo Credit: Jeanine Consoli)

There Were Surprises — Both Good and Challenging

I was surprised by the gorgeous accommodations, the fluffy robe, the towels, and the products. I was also surprised that I felt the need to use my time wisely and fit in as much as possible, which didn’t feel as relaxing as I had hoped. I liked being so close to downtown and had fun meeting my friend in the trendy lobby bar. I found the mid-afternoon menu to have delicious food options — and half-priced happy hour drink prices. That was a pleasant surprise for my friend and me because we spent less on drinks and food than expected.

Tips For Using Dayuse.com

I knew what I wanted from my afternoon stay. Be sure to utilize the filter option in the app to pick the type of hotel and read the description of amenities you can use as a short-term guest. Many hotels have reasonable rates (depending on city and location). I selected a four-star hotel with a pool and gym, so the price point was higher, but you don’t have to spend a lot of money to use hotels on Dayuse. You can simply use the same hotel you stayed in before at an affordable rate.

I would use Dayuse booking in the future when I travel, selecting a property close to the airport. I’d appreciate having a room to get work done or relax instead of camping out in the airport for hours. Also, check the amenities you’d like to use and pick the ones that mean the most to you. Remember, you might not be able to use them all. I felt compelled to use as many as possible, which made me watch the clock.

Lastly, check the weather if you want to use outdoor offerings. I wish I had chosen a different day to use the outdoor pool so I could’ve enjoyed the lounge chairs. Next time, I’ll make sure to do this before booking a mini stay using the Dayuse service. All in all, I had a great time using this unique service – a perfect option for modern travelers.

FAQs

Is Dayuse Legit?

Yes, it is. With genuine Dayuse reviews from thousands of users, it is a legit app and website that offers daytime hotel booking in 25 countries. The French startup was launched in 2010 by David Lebée, a Parisian hotel director.

Why Use the Dayuse App to Book a Hotel During the Day?

Dayuse.com is the must-have app for a different kind of hotel experience where users get more out of their stay. If you are looking for some valuable private space but don’t want to stay overnight, daytime hotels will meet your every need for just a few hours during the day.

How Practical is Dayuse?

Dayuse is very practical in many ways. It has been designed to be Intuitive and ergonomic. It displays all practical information about a hotel on a single page, including available hotel rooms, prices, booking hours, and access, all at the click of a button.

How Do I Know if Dayuse Reservations Are Confirmed?

The confirmation page will appear once the booking form is completed. Then, you will receive a confirmation email with the details of your booking and a booking number. In case of any problems, do not hesitate to contact the Dayuse customer service team.

Is Dayuse Discreet?

Yes, at Dayuse they guarantee discreet bookings for their guests. The only information shared between the hotel, the Dayuse app, and the guest is limited to the guest’s full name and arrival date. All other information is not communicated to the hotel.